Tequs said its new plug-and-play heat pump can deliver up to 90 C of heat for space heating, air conditioning, and domestic hot water. The new product is available in eight versions with capacity ranging from 17 kW to 268 kW. Norway-based Tequs launched a new water-to-water, plug-and-play CO2 heat pump for residential and commercial applications. "Our new heat pumps are modular and can be used in parallel to achieve higher capacities," the company's CEO, Joakim Søgård, told pv magazine. "The units come pre-filled with CO2 and oil and are ready to use. The machines are very user-friendly, thanks ...

