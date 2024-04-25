Sentrycs Now Part of the UK National Protective Security Authority Catalog of Security Equipment

This inclusion into the NPSA CSE marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to enhancing national and international airspace security and to leading the C-UAS market toward multi-layer strategy optimization and excellence.

TEL-AVIV, Israel, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentrycs, a leading innovator in adaptive counter-drone solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious UK National Protective Security Authority Catalogue of Security Equipment (NPSA CSE).

Following a rigorous assessment process, Sentrycs' cutting-edge Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) solution has met the high standards set by the NPSA for Detection, Tracking, and Identification (DTI). The testing, conducted at the NPSA's designated testing facilities in August 2023, rigorously evaluated the Sentrycs system against the NPSA's DTI Testing and Evaluation Standard v3.1.

Sentrycs elected to be assessed under Configuration D as a 3D system with Ground Control Station (GCS) detection capability and platform identification capability, which is the most demanding test scenario with the highest number of scored parameters.

The Sentrycs system demonstrated exceptional capabilities in various security scenarios, showcasing its robustness in detecting and tracking with high accuracy and zero false alarms. The system's innovative use of cyber techniques to extract data from targets and its streamlined human-machine interface were especially noted for their efficiency and ease of use.

"Our team is proud to have Sentrycs recognized by the UK National Protective Security Authority," said Yoav Zaltzman, CEO of Sentrycs. "Being listed in the CSE is not just an honor; it's a testament to our technology's reliability and effectiveness in contributing to the ever-changing airspace security landscape."

Sentrycs' technology is now accessible through the NPSA CSE, providing security practitioners with verified solutions that meet the UK's rigorous security standards. This inclusion not only underscores Sentrycs' role in advancing security technology but also enhances its visibility and credibility on a global stage.

About Sentrycs

Sentrycs is a leader in adaptive counter-drone solutions, supported by innovative technology designed to passively identify, mitigate, and where necessary, intercept unauthorized drones custom-built for various environments - including airports, borders, prisons, critical infrastructure, and mass events. Founded in 2017, Sentrycs' has offices in Israel and the US, serving customers worldwide. By uniting its field-proven technology and expertise in global drone environments, Sentrycs is leading the way towards a safer and more secure drone-driven future. Learn more at www.sentrycs.com

