TRIP BECOMES UK'S LARGEST PRIVATE CARBONATED DRINKS BRAND AND LAUNCHES NEW 'MINDFUL BLEND' RANGE POWERED BY VIRAL INGREDIENTS

LONDON, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, cult brand TRIP has become the #1 privately owned Carbonated Drinks brand[1] and is now announcing the launch of its biggest new range, Mindful Blend. The brand new range will launch with four SKUs formulated with Lion's Mane, Magnesium, Ashwagandha, and L-Theanine, offering a new way to find calm. These ingredients have gone viral on social media, with over 3.5 billion TikTok searches combined, and it is no surprise that TRIP Mindful Blend has already received buzz on social media with over 1 million views on TikTok, even before its launch! As the UK's leading functional carbonated soft drink[2], signalling the dramatic growth of the functional category, TRIP is now making mushrooms and adaptogens mainstream with its first-to-market functional blend.

The Mindful Blend range will be available to purchase from 24th April 2024 at drink-trip.com , and will launch into Waitrose, Sainsbury's, Whole Foods, Co-op, Holland & Barrett, LEON and Monoprix, alongside five further national accounts in the UK, USA and Europe (RRP £2.00). Launching with four flavours including, Cucumber Mint, Blood Orange Rosemary, Elderflower Mint and Raspberry Orange Blossom, TRIP Mindful Blend tastes as good as it will make you feel. TRIP is the first brand to combine the ingredients known for their calming effects in a single drink, which will provide you with all the popular calming benefits, without a compromise on taste.

Following the popularity of TRIP's drinks which have brought CBD to the masses, TRIP Mindful Blend is the brand new way to access more trending ingredients all in one delicious drink. With the global wellness industry now worth over $5.6 trillion,[3] and wellness focused videos across TikTok accumulating over 19 billion views, as people prioritise their mental health and increasingly look to improve their overall wellbeing. It is no surprise that the powerful health benefits of Lion's Mane, Magnesium, and Ashwagandha have boomed on social media, and TRIP Mindful Blend offers the perfect new way to unwind with a unique blend of ingredients.

[1] North Star, Circana, Total Carbonates Market January Value Sales - Carbonated Beverages excluding energy

[2] North Star, Circana, Total Carbonates Market January Value Sales - Carbonated Beverages excluding energy

[3] Bloomberg, November 2023 https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-11-09/the-global-wellness-industry-is-now-worth-5-6-trillion

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2396620/TRIP_Mindful_Blend_Lifestyle.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trip-becomes-uks-largest-private-carbonated-drinks-brand-and-launches-new-mindful-blend-range-powered-by-viral-ingredients-302126692.html