Appian Appoints Vincent Bertaud as the Senior Partner Sales Manager for France

A seasoned sales professional with over two decades of experience in the SaaS, software, and unified communications sectors, Vincent Bertaud will expand Appian's partner network in France.

PARIS, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announces the appointment of Vincent Bertaud as the Senior Partner Sales Manager for Appian France. With over 20 years of experience in the SaaS, software, and unified communications sectors, Bertaud has a proven track record in direct and indirect sales of complex solutions and services.

With this appointment, Appian is pursuing its growth strategy by joining forces with its partners to establish itself as a key player in France in the automation and orchestration of end-to-end business processes . The 2024 partner programme enables Appian partners to grow their practice with a range of sales incentives, technical benefits, co-marketing, and training programmes that support each partner's business and increase profitability.

"As a partner-led organisation, Appian leverages key partners with a commitment to Appian and the capability to deliver great outcomes for our joint customers," said Jon Lingard , Regional Vice President of Partners at Appian. "Our partner programme is designed to enable, incentivise, and reward partners sourcing new logo opportunities, and our local teams are instrumental in accelerating these engagements to deliver complex process automation and case management solutions. Bertaud joins the EMEA team to expand and lead the partner team in France, broadening our reach and driving a new wave of growth in the region."

As Senior Partner Sales Manager in France, Vincent Bertaud is responsible for developing and growing Appian's French technology partner ecosystem together with national and global integrators. He will facilitate partners' access to in-depth product and sales training to promote excellence in customer project delivery. His roadmap also incorporates engagement and alignment with partners throughout the sales cycle, from identifying client projects to accelerating and closing sales. His role is also to ensure that partners progress to the higher levels of the programme to receive financial bonuses while jointly developing go-to-market strategies to win new customers. The aim is to accelerate innovation delivery to French customers to help them maintain their place in the market.

"Appian's recent decisions to facilitate training for our partners and to motivate them financially to a new level demonstrate our interest in our channel ecosystem. This gives concrete expression to our commitment to their success by enhancing their experience and aligning our strategies to trigger rapid success together," explains Bertaud. "Many local initiatives are already underway, and they will enable us to extend our scope of action while ensuring that we always maintain a quality of deployment commensurate with our platform's capabilities."

Bertaud holds a master's degree in Franco-British international commerce from the University of Lille. Formerly a Microsoft employee, he held the position of Partner Account Manager for almost 5 years before holding sales positions with Poly and Prosodie before moving to 8x8 as Channel Manager.

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimise even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organisations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimise operations-resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences.

