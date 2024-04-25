Arbolus, an expert network platform, announces the appointment of Steve Martin, former EY Managing Partner, as Chair of the board, signaling a pivotal moment for the company as it embarks on an ambitious growth trajectory.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240424125076/en/

Steve Martin (Photo: Business Wire)

Drawing from over thirty years of consulting career marked by transformative leadership and a keen eye for innovation, Steve is set to play a crucial role in shaping Arbolus' growth strategy. His first-hand knowledge of the competitive landscape, coupled with a deep understanding of client needs, positions him as an invaluable asset in guiding Arbolus toward sustained success.

Since its inception in 2018, Arbolus has been at the forefront of reinventing the expert network industry with a technology-driven approach. Through an AI-enhanced digital platform and tools like Canopy video Q&A, it allows private equity and consulting clients to gather the most relevant, hard-to-find expertise faster and streamline primary research processes.

With +150 employees across offices in London, New York, Barcelona and New Delhi, Arbolus is a high-growth company ranked in the top 100 of the FT1000 Fastest Growing European Companies and recognized on Sifted 100 Fastest Growing Startups in the UK and Ireland leaderboard.

Reflecting on his new role, Steve Martin said, "Arbolus' dedication to innovation and delivering value to clients resonates deeply with me. I'm eager to leverage my experience to support them on their mission to redefine primary research. With products like Canopy and AI-driven platform features, they've already demonstrated a commitment to this mission, and I'm excited to see how far we can push the boundaries together."

Arbolus Co-founder and CEO, Sam Glasswell, expressed enthusiasm over Steve's appointment, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Steve to the Arbolus board. Having known him for some time, it is clear he will be a fantastic Chair for Arbolus. He brings a rare combination of exceptional commercial knowledge, emotional intelligence and strategic management experience which will be invaluable as we navigate the challenges of scaling. We can't wait to see him in action, work together and learn from him over the coming years."

About Arbolus

Arbolus is a tech-driven expert network that connects Private Equity investors and Strategy Consultants with leading subject matter experts for primary research purposes.

Since its inception in 2018, Arbolus has been on a mission to reinvent an outdated expert network industry. Today, we support thousands of clients worldwide with a platform-based model, powered by cutting-edge AI. We help clients turn primary research into a source of competitive advantage with time-saving workflows and first-to-market tools like Canopy video Q&A.

With +150 employees across offices in London, New York, Barcelona and New Delhi, Arbolus is a high-growth company ranked in the top 100 of FT1000 Fastest Growing European Companies list and featured on Sifted 100 Fastest Growing Startups in the UK and Ireland.

For more information, please visit www.arbolus.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240424125076/en/

Contacts:

Arbolus

Akvile Paldauskaite

press@arbolus.com

+34637470972