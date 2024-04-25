Creo Medical has presented real-world evidence of the economic utility of its minimally invasive electrosurgical devices, based on NHS data from 130 submucosal dissection procedures using Creo's flagship Speedboat Inject device. The data demonstrated net cash savings of £687k for the NHS trust, driven by a significant reduction in both hospitalisation and critical care costs. We believe this provides external validation to Creo's pursuit of improving patients' outcomes through its novel suite of devices. Speedboat Inject is currently being assessed by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and we believe this data could support a positive recommendation and improved NHS adoption.

