Baud Resources, a clean-tech startup, has developed a gravity energy storage mechanism that uses locally available materials such as sand and industrial waste as its payload. The company is building a 100 MWh pilot plant that will reportedly offer a levelized cost of storage of around INR 2. 5 ($0. 03)/kWh. From pv magazine India Baud Resources, an IIT Kanpur incubated deep-tech startup, has developed a novel approach to gravity-based energy storage that operates on gravitational potential energy without the need for water, dams or hills, unlike pumped hydro storage. The mechanism can be implemented ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...