25.04.2024 | 09:49
Amundi MSCI World V UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World V UCITS ETF Acc (LCWL LN) 
Amundi MSCI World V UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
25-Apr-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI World V UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.4026 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 274822113 
CODE: LCWL LN 
ISIN: LU1781541179 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
ISIN:      LU1781541179 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      LCWL LN 
Sequence No.:  317889 
EQS News ID:  1889247 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
