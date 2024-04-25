Phoenix Motorcars Inc.: Phoenix Motor Strengthens Capital Structure by Negotiating Key Waiver with Note Holder

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) (the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses and electrification solutions provider for medium-duty vehicles, today announced it signed a waiver agreement with JAK Opportunities II LLC, one of the Company's principal investors, eliminating a potential $12 million convertible promissory note issuance related to a Securities Purchase Agreement (SPA) signed in November 2023.

"Recent capital raising activities have provided us with a solid foundation to accelerate our growth initiatives while eliminating the need to incur further dilution related to the SPA," said Denton Peng, CEO of Phoenix Motor. "We want to thank JAK Opportunities for working with our team to reach an agreement that strengthens our capital structure and enhances overall shareholder value."

"The waiver agreement not only prevents dilution of existing shares but also reflects the strong confidence our investors place in our operational strategy and our financial health," added Peng. "The eliminated obligation to issue the note is a testament to the effectiveness of our ongoing efforts to optimize our capital structure and strategically allocate resources towards growth and innovation in the rapidly evolving EV space."

Looking ahead, Phoenix Motor is poised to leverage its enhanced capital flexibility to expand its product lines and increase market penetration in key segments of the EV industry, including scaling up production capabilities and continuing to innovate in the design and functionality of the Company's electrification solutions for both transit buses and medium-duty vehicles.

About Phoenix Motor Inc.

Phoenix Motor, a pioneer in the electric vehicle ("EV") industry, designs, builds, and integrates electric drive systems and manufactures heavy duty transit buses and medium and light duty commercial EVs. Phoenix operates two primary brands, "Phoenix", which is focused on commercial products including heavy and medium duty EVs (transit buses, shuttle buses, school buses and delivery trucks, among others) and "EdisonFuture", which intends to offer light-duty EVs. Phoenix endeavors to be a leading designer, developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and electric vehicle technologies. To learn more, please visit: www.phoenixmotorcars.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These risk factors include, among others, those related to our ability to raise additional capital necessary to grow our business, operations and business and financial performance, our ability to grow demand for our products and revenue, our ability to become profitable, our ability to have access to an adequate supply of parts and materials and other critical components for our vehicles on the timeline we expect, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

