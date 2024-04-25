Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Armonia Meta Chain (AMAX) on April 28, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can take on the new listing opportunity of the AMAX/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 4:08 UTC.

Armonia Meta Chain (AMAX) is a highly decentralized public blockchain designed with a mother-child multichain architecture and innovative APOS consensus mechanism, aiming to provide strong parallel processing capabilities and extremely low transaction fees to serve billions of users globally.

Introducing Armonia Meta Chain: A Scalable Blockchain for Worldwide Users

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Armonia Meta Chain (AMAX), a groundbreaking blockchain platform designed to address some of the most persistent challenges faced by existing blockchain technologies, such as scalability, transaction cost, and interoperability. It operates on a unique mother-and-child chain architecture that allows for massive parallel processing and modular, customizable blockchain systems. This multichain structure enables the platform to support a wide range of applications and potentially billions of users, aiming to provide low to zero transaction fees and high transaction throughput.

At the heart of AMAX is the Armonia Proof of Stake (APOS) consensus mechanism, which ensures the network remains secure, decentralized, and efficient. This mechanism supports the creation of both homogeneous and heterogeneous child chains, which can have their own consensus algorithms and token systems. This flexibility allows Armonia to serve various business and technological needs, making it a versatile foundation for developers and enterprises looking to build scalable decentralized applications.

Armonia is not just a platform for financial transactions; it also aims to be the cornerstone for the decentralized internet, or Web3.0. It offers comprehensive infrastructure support for decentralized services such as file storage, computing resources, and identity verification-all powered by the platform's native token, $AMAX. Governance on Armonia is handled through a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), which enables community-driven decision-making and ensures that the platform remains adaptive and aligned with the needs of its users.

About AMAX Token

AMAX has a circulating supply of 10 million (i.e. 10,000,000) issued on Ethereum. The AMAX tokenomics allocates 75% for mining activities, 15% for market sales, and 10% to the Armonia Foundation. The AMAX token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 4:08 UTC on April 28, 2024. Investors who are interested in AMAX can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

