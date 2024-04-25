Anzeige
PR Newswire
25.04.2024 | 10:06
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aetina Corporation: Aetina Accelerates Embedded AI with High-performance, Small Form-factor Aetina IA380E-QUFL Graphics Card

TAIPEI, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetina, a leading Edge AI solution provider, announced the launch of the Aetina IA380E-QUFL at Embedded World 2024 in Nuremberg, Germany. This groundbreaking product is a small form factor PCIe graphics card powered by the high-performance Intel Arc A380E GPU.

High-performance, Small Form-factor Aetina IA380E-QUFL Graphics Card

Unmatched Power in a Compact Design

The Aetina IA380E-QUFL delivers workstation-level performance packed into a low-profile, single-slot form factor. This innovative solution consumes only 50W, making it ideal for space and power-constrained edge computing environments. Embedded system manufacturers and integrators can leverage the power of 4.096 TFLOPs peak FP32 performance delivered by the Intel Arc A380E GPU[1].

Beyond Small Size: Big Capabilities

Despite its compact size, the IA380E-QUFL offers native support for 4 mini-DisplayPort outputs and 6GB of GDDR6 memory, enabling the connection of multiple high-resolution displays (UHD). This makes the IA380E-QUFL an excellent choice for a wide range of applications, including commercial gaming, video walls, medical imaging, and visual inference for smart cities.

"The demand for slim and energy-efficient AI systems is rapidly escalating," said Jackal Chen, Senior Product Manager at Aetina. "The Aetina IA380E-QUFL addresses this need head-on, offering a powerful GPU solution in a compact, single-slot form factor with minimal power consumption. This empowers developers to create powerful and efficient edge systems for a wide range of applications.".

Unparalleled Commitment: 5-Year Product Supply

Acknowledging the critical need for long-term product stability in industrial applications, Aetina ensures a 5-year product supply for the Aetina IA380E-QUFL, which streamlines system roadmaps and reduces the need for costly redesign. Our commitment is aligned with Intel's announced product plans for the Intel Arc A380E GPU.[1]

[1]https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/content-details/820389/intel-arc-gpu-for-the-edge-public-30-3-30.html?wapkw=Intel%20Arc%20GPU%2030-3-30&DocID=820389 Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2395995/High_performance_Small_Form_factor_Aetina_IA380E_QUFL_Graphics_Card.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aetina-accelerates-embedded-ai-with-high-performance-small-form-factor-aetina-ia380e-qufl-graphics-card-302125786.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
