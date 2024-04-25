Anzeige
WKN: A3EU6F | ISIN: DK0062498333 | Ticker-Symbol: NOV
Xetra
25.04.24
11:50 Uhr
115,22 Euro
-2,58
-2,19 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
115,04115,0612:07
115,02115,0612:07
GlobeNewswire
25.04.2024 | 10:10
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Novo Nordisk A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 26 April 2024 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. 


ISIN:         DK0062498333             
-------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Novo Nordisk B            
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 3,435,128.000 shares (DKK 343,512,800)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        45,000,000 shares (DKK 4,500,000)   
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  3.390.128.000 shares (DKK 339,012,800)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 0.10               
-------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      NOVO B                
-------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     1158                 
-------------------------------------------------------------


For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
