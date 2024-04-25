International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD): IBFD Travel Grant Opens Doors for International Tax Law Researchers

IBFD is excited to announce the opening of applications for its third annual Travel Grant for International Tax Law Research. This prestigious grant aims to support students worldwide who are conducting research in tax law, international tax law or tax history

AMSTERDAM, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognizing the financial challenges associated with travel and accommodation, IBFD is committed to bridging the gap and providing students with unique research opportunities. "We understand the financial burden that students face when it comes to accessing resources and networking with experts," says Belema R. Obuoforibo, Director of the IBFD Knowledge Centre and Executive Board Member. "Through this grant, we aim to open doors for a wider range of students, enabling them to benefit from our library's exceptional resources and connect with our esteemed tax law experts."



The IBFD Travel Grant is open to undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate students from any country. While the exact number of grants to be awarded is not predetermined, the library hopes to award a minimum of five grants, with the potential for more depending on the quality of applications received.

Over the past two years, IBFD has welcomed researchers from over a dozen countries, fostering a truly international exchange of knowledge within the field of tax law. In 2023, ten researchers benefited from the grant, highlighting the popularity and success of the programme.

It is important to note that the IBFD Travel Grant is intended to cover travel and some accommodation costs. However, it is not a fully funded research stay. Students are encouraged to apply for both the Travel Grant and the Academic Department's research grant, but please note that funding cannot be received from both in the same year. If an application is submitted for both grants, the Academic Department grant will be given priority.

Detailed application information and deadlines can be found on the IBFD Library website click here. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to advance your research and expand your network in the field of international tax law. Apply for the IBFD Travel Grant today!

Contact information: Phil Windus, Senior Marketing Coordinator: p.windus@ibfd.org.

About IBFD

The International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD) is a leading independent, non-profit organization specializing in tax research and education. With its high-quality research, training and information services, IBFD serves governments, international organizations, academia and the business sector in over 150 countries.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41cad732-9d6c-428e-94d5-e1aca9159b11