In a tough trading environment, Checkit managed to grow FY24 revenue by 17% and reduce EBITDA losses by nearly half. The company has had a positive start to FY25 with new contract wins and the launch of a new module. Focus on growth from its existing customer base combined with strict cost control is helping Checkit to make steady progress towards its target of positive EBITDA and cash generation in FY27.

