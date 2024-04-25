The Balance RehabClinic: The Balance HealthCare Group expands luxury mental health and addiction services for UHNW individuals

ZURICH, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Balance RehabClinic, renowned for its luxury mental health and addiction services, proudly announces its expansion into The Balance Healthcare Group: a collection of premium mental health solutions tailored for affluent individuals. These new services will include two new programs. The Cogniful TherapeuticCommunity : a community based mental health and addiction clinic, specialising in treatment and recovery in group settings. The Senses WellnessClinic : a wellness and longevity clinic, specialising in burnout recovery and vitality for high performing individuals and athletes. Each of these exclusive programs will continue to take place in luxury villas in Mallorca, Zurich, and one-of-a-kind offshore yacht programs. For those who wish to experience The Balance at home - they offer outpatient options in Marbella, London, and New York.

Founded by Abdullah Boulad, whose previous high-profile career led him to his own burnout. Boulad learned about the healthcare system the hard way and took time to understand all aspects and avenues towards healing. He worked in the Swiss Rehab market and identified how he'd do it better. He built The Balance on three key elements. He wanted non-clinical settings that prioritised luxurious, spacious environments. He wanted it away from the passive stress of city living. Lastly, he wanted to change the way healthcare professionals operated.

Abdullah Boulad, CEO and Founder said: "The healthcare system today is broken down by symptoms. We know that those symptoms are only a sign of a deeper, underlying issue. We've been taught to look at our pain and problems in isolation - this misses so much of the human health experience. When you come to The Balance, you receive care that's inter-connected. Your therapist works with your doctor, works with your nutritionist, who works with you. We bring it all together. Which is why we're able to treat and understand multi-diagnosis issues.

"We understand the lifestyle and struggles of high-profile, high-performing individuals. We know the importance of finding a place that puts privacy above all else. This expansion comes off the back of industry trends and our client feedback. We've mastered our approach, and now it's time to expand the limits of who we can reach."

The cost of services range from €35,000 to €85,000 a week for inpatient services. A client can expect a full biochemical restoration, cutting edge technology treatments, as well as clinical and complementary therapies.

