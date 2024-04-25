ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2024

TAIPEI, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$132,803 million for 1Q24, up by 1.5% year-over-year and down by 17.3% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$5,682 million, down from NT$5,817 million in 1Q23 and down from NT$9,392 million in 4Q23. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.32 (or US$0.084 per ADS), compared to NT$1.36 for 1Q23 and NT$2.18 for 4Q23. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.28 (or US$0.082 per ADS), compared to NT$1.30 for 1Q23 and NT$2.13 for 4Q23.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

1Q24 Results Highlights - Consolidated

Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 45%, 9%, 45%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.

Cost of revenues was NT$111,935 million for the quarter, down from NT$134,820 million in 4Q23. Raw material cost totaled NT $66,845 million for the quarter, representing 50% of the total net revenues. Labor cost totaled NT $15,378 million for the quarter, representing 12% of the total net revenues. Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT $13,211 million for the quarter.

Gross margin decreased by 0.3 percentage points to 15.7% in 1Q24 from 16.0% in 4Q23.

Operating margin was 5.7% in 1Q24, compared to 7.4% in 4Q23.

In terms of non-operating items: Net interest expense was NT$1,107 million. Net foreign exchange loss was NT$3,219 million, primarily attributable to the appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the New Taiwan dollar. Net gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT $4,098 million. Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$57 million. Other net non-operating income was NT$506 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income.



Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$335 million.

Income before tax was NT$7,860 million in 1Q24, compared to NT$12,367 million in 4Q23. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$1,904 million for the quarter, compared to NT$2,461 million in 4Q23.

Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$5,682 million in 1Q24, compared to NT$5,817 million in 1Q23 and NT$9,392 million in 4Q23.

Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,392,550,237, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 1Q24. Our 1Q24 basic earnings per share of NT$1.32 (or US$0.084 per ADS) were based on 4,312,488,924 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 1Q24. Our 1Q24 diluted earnings per share of NT$1.28 (or US$0.082 per ADS) were based on 4,368,340,298 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 1Q24.

1Q24 Results Highlights - ATM

Net revenues were NT$73,908 million for the quarter, up by 0.8% year-over-year and down by 9.9% sequentially.

Cost of revenues was NT$58,351 million for the quarter, remained stable year-over-year and down by 7% sequentially. Raw material cost totaled NT $20,120 million for the quarter, representing 27% of the total net revenues. Labor cost totaled NT $12,245 million for the quarter, representing 17% of the total net revenues. Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT $11,780 million for the quarter.

Gross margin decreased by 2.4 percentage points to 21.0% in 1Q24 from 23.4% in 4Q23.

Operating margin was 8.2% in 1Q24, compared to 11.2% in 4Q23.

1Q24 Results Highlights - EMS

Net revenues were NT$59,365 million, up by 2.8% year-over-year and down by 25.0% sequentially.

Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$53,866 million, up by 1% year-over-year and down by 26% sequentially. Raw material cost totaled NT $46,662 million for the quarter, representing 79% of the total net revenues. Labor cost totaled NT $3,009 million for the quarter, representing 5% of the total net revenues. Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT $1,171 million for the quarter.

Gross margin increased by 0.9 percentage points to 9.3% in 1Q24 from 8.4% in 4Q23.

Operating margin was 2.8% in 1Q24, compared to 3.5% in 4Q23.

LIQUIdiTY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Capital expenditures in 1Q24 totaled US$228 million, of which US$109 million was used in packaging operations, US$97 million in testing operations, US$21 million in EMS operations and US$1 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$393,886 million as of March 31, 2024.

Current ratio was 1.19 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.36 as of March 31, 2024.

Total number of employees was 91,568 as of March 31, 2024, compared to 92,894 as of December 31, 2023.

Business Review

Customers

ATM Basis

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 46% of our total net revenues in 1Q24, compared to 44% in 4Q23. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 1Q24 individually.

Our top 10 customers contributed 61% of our total net revenues in 1Q24, compared to 58% in 4Q23.

Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 30% of our total net revenues in both 1Q24 and 4Q23.

EMS Basis

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 67% of our total net revenues in 1Q24, compared to 72% in 4Q23. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 1Q24.

Our top 10 customers contributed 75% of our total net revenues in 1Q24, compared to 79% in 4Q23.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. The announced results of the first quarter of 2024 are preliminary and subject to audit adjustments. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 3, 2024.

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations



1Q24 4Q23 1Q23 EBITDA (NT$ million) 23,974 28,606 23,765

ATM Operations



1Q24 4Q23 1Q23 Net Revenues (NT$ million) 73,908 82,004 73,319 Revenues by Application





Communication 52 % 53 % 50 % Computing 18 % 17 % 17 % Automotive, Consumer & Others 30 % 30 % 33 % Revenues by Type





Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP 43 % 44 % 41 % Wirebonding 30 % 30 % 34 % Others 9 % 8 % 8 % Testing 16 % 16 % 16 % Material 2 % 2 % 1 % Capacity & EBITDA





CapEx (US$ million)* 206 213 197 EBITDA (NT$ million) 20,422 23,787 20,552 Number of Wirebonders 25,406 25,860 25,799 Number of Testers 5,611 5,556 5,447

EMS Operations



1Q24 4Q23 1Q23 Net Revenues (NT$ million) 59,365 79,182 57,733 Revenues by Application





Communication 34 % 40 % 35 % Computing 12 % 11 % 8 % Consumer 27 % 28 % 29 % Industrial 12 % 11 % 17 % Automotive 12 % 8 % 9 % Others 3 % 2 % 2 % Capacity





CapEx (US$ million)* 21 21 32

* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.



For the three months ended

Mar. 31 2024

Dec. 31 2023

Mar. 31 2023 Net revenues









Packaging 59,458

66,221

60,029 Testing 12,102

13,363

11,407 EMS 59,326

79,155

57,731 Others 1,917

1,842

1,724 Total net revenues 132,803

160,581

130,891











Cost of revenues (111,935)

(134,820)

(111,552) Gross profit 20,868

25,761

19,339











Operating expenses









Research and development (6,609)

(6,950)

(5,572) Selling, general and administrative (6,734)

(6,996)

(6,072) Total operating expenses (13,343)

(13,946)

(11,644) Operating income 7,525

11,815

7,695











Net non-operating income and expenses









Interest expense - net (1,107)

(1,302)

(1,076) Foreign exchange gain (loss) (3,219)

3,731

545 Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities 4,098

(2,977)

103 Gain (loss) on equity-method investments - net 57

155

(12) Others 506

945

615 Total non-operating income and expenses 335

552

175 Income before tax 7,860

12,367

7,870











Income tax expense (1,904)

(2,461)

(1,777) Income from operations and before non-controlling interests 5,956

9,906

6,093 Non-controlling interests (274)

(514)

(276)











Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent 5,682

9,392

5,817











Per share data:









Earnings per share









- Basic NT$1.32

NT$2.18

NT$1.36 - Diluted NT$1.28

NT$2.13

NT$1.30











Earnings per equivalent ADS









- Basic US$0.084

US$0.137

US$0.089 - Diluted US$0.082

US$0.133

US$0.086











Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation (in thousand shares) 4,368,340

4,351,271

4,336,965











FX (NTD/USD) 31.30

31.92

30.40



For the three months ended

Mar. 31 2024

Dec. 31 2023

Mar. 31 2023 Net revenues:









Packaging 60,388

67,378

60,770 Testing 12,102

13,363

11,407 Direct Material 1,338

1,205

1,106 Others 80

58

36 Total net revenues 73,908

82,004

73,319











Cost of revenues (58,351)

(62,786)

(58,570) Gross profit 15,557

19,218

14,749











Operating expenses:









Research and development (5,135)

(5,425)

(4,269) Selling, general and administrative (4,345)

(4,581)

(4,071) Total operating expenses (9,480)

(10,006)

(8,340) Operating income 6,077

9,212

6,409



For the three months ended

Mar. 31 2024

Dec. 31 2023

Mar. 31 2023











Net revenues 59,365

79,182

57,733











Cost of revenues (53,866)

(72,496)

(53,166) Gross profit 5,499

6,686

4,567











Operating expenses:









Research and development (1,533)

(1,567)

(1,324) Selling, general and administrative (2,309)

(2,320)

(1,918) Total operating expenses (3,842)

(3,887)

(3,242) Operating income 1,657

2,799

1,325







As of Mar. 31, 2024



As of Dec. 31, 2023 Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents



75,105



67,284 Financial assets - current



8,410



4,683 Trade receivables



97,264



99,529 Inventories



63,259



63,275 Others



28,964



26,576 Total current assets



273,002



261,347













Financial assets - non-current & Investments - equity -method



30,776



29,698 Property, plant and equipment



265,592



264,812 Right-of-use assets



11,534



11,442 Intangible assets



68,986



69,569 Others



31,580



29,707 Total assets



681,470



666,575













Current liabilities











Short-term borrowings[2]



56,863



53,042 Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings



14,075



28,616 Trade payables



66,454



70,329 Others



91,651



70,361 Total current liabilities



229,043



222,348













Bonds payable



31,618



20,489 Long-term borrowings



84,589



81,365 Other liabilities



24,051



24,263 Total liabilities



369,301



348,465













Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



290,996



297,826 Non-controlling interests



21,173



20,284 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



681,470



666,575



























Current ratio



1.19



1.18 Net debt to equity ratio



0.36



0.38





For the three months ended





Mar. 31

Dec. 31

Mar. 31

2024 2023 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Income before tax

7,860

12,367

7,870 Depreciation & amortization

14,586

14,607

14,439 Other operating activities items

(5,752)

19,854

8,449 Net cash generated from operating activities

16,694

46,828

30,758 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











Net payments for property, plant and equipment

(12,513)

(11,859)

(15,206) Other investment activities items

(2,995)

582

415 Net cash used in investing activities

(15,508)

(11,277)

(14,791) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











Net repayment of loans

(139)

(24,441)

(11,621) Other financing activities items

(33)

534

116 Net cash used in financing activities

(172)

(23,907)

(11,505) Foreign currency exchange effect

6,807

(7,433)

(446) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

7,821

4,211

4,016 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

67,284

62,812

58,040 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

75,105

67,023

62,056 Cash and cash equivalents in the consolidated balance sheet

75,105

67,284

62,056 Cash and cash equivalents included in disposal groups held for sale

-

(261)

-

















[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period. [2] Short-term borrowings include short-term loans and bills payable.

