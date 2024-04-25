Anzeige
WKN: A2JH8Q | ISIN: US00215W1009 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DQ
Tradegate
25.04.24
09:55 Uhr
9,800 Euro
+0,100
+1,03 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,6509,90012:11
9,5509,80012:11
PR Newswire
25.04.2024 | 08:45
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2024

TAIPEI, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$132,803 million for 1Q24, up by 1.5% year-over-year and down by 17.3% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$5,682 million, down from NT$5,817 million in 1Q23 and down from NT$9,392 million in 4Q23. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.32 (or US$0.084 per ADS), compared to NT$1.36 for 1Q23 and NT$2.18 for 4Q23. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.28 (or US$0.082 per ADS), compared to NT$1.30 for 1Q23 and NT$2.13 for 4Q23.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

1Q24 Results Highlights - Consolidated

  • Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 45%, 9%, 45%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.
  • Cost of revenues was NT$111,935 million for the quarter, down from NT$134,820 million in 4Q23.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT $66,845 million for the quarter, representing 50% of the total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT $15,378 million for the quarter, representing 12% of the total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT $13,211 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin decreased by 0.3 percentage points to 15.7% in 1Q24 from 16.0% in 4Q23.
  • Operating margin was 5.7% in 1Q24, compared to 7.4% in 4Q23.
  • In terms of non-operating items:
    • Net interest expense was NT$1,107 million.
    • Net foreign exchange loss was NT$3,219 million, primarily attributable to the appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the New Taiwan dollar.
    • Net gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT $4,098 million.
    • Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$57 million.
    • Other net non-operating income was NT$506 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income.

Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$335 million.

  • Income before tax was NT$7,860 million in 1Q24, compared to NT$12,367 million in 4Q23. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$1,904 million for the quarter, compared to NT$2,461 million in 4Q23.
  • Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$5,682 million in 1Q24, compared to NT$5,817 million in 1Q23 and NT$9,392 million in 4Q23.
  • Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,392,550,237, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 1Q24. Our 1Q24 basic earnings per share of NT$1.32 (or US$0.084 per ADS) were based on 4,312,488,924 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 1Q24. Our 1Q24 diluted earnings per share of NT$1.28 (or US$0.082 per ADS) were based on 4,368,340,298 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 1Q24.

1Q24 Results Highlights - ATM

  • Net revenues were NT$73,908 million for the quarter, up by 0.8% year-over-year and down by 9.9% sequentially.
  • Cost of revenues was NT$58,351 million for the quarter, remained stable year-over-year and down by 7% sequentially.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT $20,120 million for the quarter, representing 27% of the total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT $12,245 million for the quarter, representing 17% of the total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT $11,780 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin decreased by 2.4 percentage points to 21.0% in 1Q24 from 23.4% in 4Q23.
  • Operating margin was 8.2% in 1Q24, compared to 11.2% in 4Q23.

1Q24 Results Highlights - EMS

  • Net revenues were NT$59,365 million, up by 2.8% year-over-year and down by 25.0% sequentially.
  • Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$53,866 million, up by 1% year-over-year and down by 26% sequentially.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT $46,662 million for the quarter, representing 79% of the total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT $3,009 million for the quarter, representing 5% of the total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT $1,171 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased by 0.9 percentage points to 9.3% in 1Q24 from 8.4% in 4Q23.
  • Operating margin was 2.8% in 1Q24, compared to 3.5% in 4Q23.

LIQUIdiTY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

  • Capital expenditures in 1Q24 totaled US$228 million, of which US$109 million was used in packaging operations, US$97 million in testing operations, US$21 million in EMS operations and US$1 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
  • Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$393,886 million as of March 31, 2024.
  • Current ratio was 1.19 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.36 as of March 31, 2024.
  • Total number of employees was 91,568 as of March 31, 2024, compared to 92,894 as of December 31, 2023.

Business Review

Customers
ATM Basis

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 46% of our total net revenues in 1Q24, compared to 44% in 4Q23. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 1Q24 individually.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 61% of our total net revenues in 1Q24, compared to 58% in 4Q23.
  • Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 30% of our total net revenues in both 1Q24 and 4Q23.

EMS Basis

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 67% of our total net revenues in 1Q24, compared to 72% in 4Q23. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 1Q24.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 75% of our total net revenues in 1Q24, compared to 79% in 4Q23.
About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. The announced results of the first quarter of 2024 are preliminary and subject to audit adjustments. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 3, 2024.

Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations


1Q24

4Q23

1Q23

EBITDA (NT$ million)

23,974

28,606

23,765

ATM Operations


1Q24

4Q23

1Q23

Net Revenues (NT$ million)

73,908

82,004

73,319

Revenues by Application




Communication

52 %

53 %

50 %

Computing

18 %

17 %

17 %

Automotive, Consumer & Others

30 %

30 %

33 %

Revenues by Type




Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP

43 %

44 %

41 %

Wirebonding

30 %

30 %

34 %

Others

9 %

8 %

8 %

Testing

16 %

16 %

16 %

Material

2 %

2 %

1 %

Capacity & EBITDA




CapEx (US$ million)*

206

213

197

EBITDA (NT$ million)

20,422

23,787

20,552

Number of Wirebonders

25,406

25,860

25,799

Number of Testers

5,611

5,556

5,447

EMS Operations


1Q24

4Q23

1Q23

Net Revenues (NT$ million)

59,365

79,182

57,733

Revenues by Application




Communication

34 %

40 %

35 %

Computing

12 %

11 %

8 %

Consumer

27 %

28 %

29 %

Industrial

12 %

11 %

17 %

Automotive

12 %

8 %

9 %

Others

3 %

2 %

2 %

Capacity




CapEx (US$ million)*

21

21

32

* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data (In NT$ million, except per share data)(Unaudited)

For the three months ended


Mar. 31

2024


Dec. 31

2023


Mar. 31

2023

Net revenues






Packaging

59,458


66,221


60,029

Testing

12,102


13,363


11,407

EMS

59,326


79,155


57,731

Others

1,917


1,842


1,724

Total net revenues

132,803


160,581


130,891







Cost of revenues

(111,935)


(134,820)


(111,552)

Gross profit

20,868


25,761


19,339







Operating expenses






Research and development

(6,609)


(6,950)


(5,572)

Selling, general and administrative

(6,734)


(6,996)


(6,072)

Total operating expenses

(13,343)


(13,946)


(11,644)

Operating income

7,525


11,815


7,695







Net non-operating income and expenses






Interest expense - net

(1,107)


(1,302)


(1,076)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(3,219)


3,731


545

Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities

4,098


(2,977)


103

Gain (loss) on equity-method investments - net

57


155


(12)

Others

506


945


615

Total non-operating income and expenses

335


552


175

Income before tax

7,860


12,367


7,870







Income tax expense

(1,904)


(2,461)


(1,777)

Income from operations and before non-controlling interests

5,956


9,906


6,093

Non-controlling interests

(274)


(514)


(276)







Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent

5,682


9,392


5,817







Per share data:






Earnings per share






- Basic

NT$1.32


NT$2.18


NT$1.36

- Diluted

NT$1.28


NT$2.13


NT$1.30







Earnings per equivalent ADS






- Basic

US$0.084


US$0.137


US$0.089

- Diluted

US$0.082


US$0.133


US$0.086







Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation (in thousand shares)

4,368,340


4,351,271


4,336,965







FX (NTD/USD)

31.30


31.92


30.40

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data (In NT$ million) (Unaudited)

For the three months ended


Mar. 31

2024


Dec. 31

2023


Mar. 31

2023

Net revenues:






Packaging

60,388


67,378


60,770

Testing

12,102


13,363


11,407

Direct Material

1,338


1,205


1,106

Others

80


58


36

Total net revenues

73,908


82,004


73,319







Cost of revenues

(58,351)


(62,786)


(58,570)

Gross profit

15,557


19,218


14,749







Operating expenses:






Research and development

(5,135)


(5,425)


(4,269)

Selling, general and administrative

(4,345)


(4,581)


(4,071)

Total operating expenses

(9,480)


(10,006)


(8,340)

Operating income

6,077


9,212


6,409

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data (In NT$ million) (Unaudited)

For the three months ended


Mar. 31

2024


Dec. 31

2023


Mar. 31

2023







Net revenues

59,365


79,182


57,733







Cost of revenues

(53,866)


(72,496)


(53,166)

Gross profit

5,499


6,686


4,567







Operating expenses:






Research and development

(1,533)


(1,567)


(1,324)

Selling, general and administrative

(2,309)


(2,320)


(1,918)

Total operating expenses

(3,842)


(3,887)


(3,242)

Operating income

1,657


2,799


1,325

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (In NT$ million)(Unaudited)



As of Mar. 31, 2024



As of Dec. 31, 2023

Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents



75,105



67,284

Financial assets - current



8,410



4,683

Trade receivables



97,264



99,529

Inventories



63,259



63,275

Others



28,964



26,576

Total current assets



273,002



261,347








Financial assets - non-current & Investments - equity -method



30,776



29,698

Property, plant and equipment



265,592



264,812

Right-of-use assets



11,534



11,442

Intangible assets



68,986



69,569

Others



31,580



29,707

Total assets



681,470



666,575








Current liabilities







Short-term borrowings[2]



56,863



53,042

Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings



14,075



28,616

Trade payables



66,454



70,329

Others



91,651



70,361

Total current liabilities



229,043



222,348








Bonds payable



31,618



20,489

Long-term borrowings



84,589



81,365

Other liabilities



24,051



24,263

Total liabilities



369,301



348,465








Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



290,996



297,826

Non-controlling interests



21,173



20,284

Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



681,470



666,575















Current ratio



1.19



1.18

Net debt to equity ratio



0.36



0.38

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data (In NT$ million)(Unaudited)


For the three months ended




Mar. 31


Dec. 31


Mar. 31


2024

2023

2023

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:







Income before tax


7,860


12,367


7,870

Depreciation & amortization


14,586


14,607


14,439

Other operating activities items


(5,752)


19,854


8,449

Net cash generated from operating activities


16,694


46,828


30,758

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:







Net payments for property, plant and equipment


(12,513)


(11,859)


(15,206)

Other investment activities items


(2,995)


582


415

Net cash used in investing activities


(15,508)


(11,277)


(14,791)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:







Net repayment of loans


(139)


(24,441)


(11,621)

Other financing activities items


(33)


534


116

Net cash used in financing activities


(172)


(23,907)


(11,505)

Foreign currency exchange effect


6,807


(7,433)


(446)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents


7,821


4,211


4,016

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period


67,284


62,812


58,040

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period


75,105


67,023


62,056

Cash and cash equivalents in the consolidated balance sheet


75,105


67,284


62,056

Cash and cash equivalents included in disposal groups held for sale


-


(261)


-









[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.

[2] Short-term borrowings include short-term loans and bills payable.

Investor Relations Contact
 [email protected]
Tel: +886.2.6636.5678
https://www.aseglobal.com

SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

