Uxin Limited: Uxin Reports Unaudited Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

BEIJING, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uxin Limited ("Uxin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: UXIN), China's leading used car retailer, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023.
Highlights for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023
- Transaction volume was 4,354 units for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 12.1% from 3,884 units in the last quarter and a decrease of 11.1% from 4,897 units in the same period last year.
- Retail transaction volume was 3,081 units, an increase of 34.7% from 2,287 units in the last quarter and an increase of 5.2% from 2,928 units in the same period last year.
- Total revenues were RMB410.5 million (US$57.8 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 15.3% from RMB356.1 million in the last quarter and a decrease of 12.8% from RMB470.5 million in the same period last year.
- Gross margin was 4.8% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared with 6.2% in the last quarter and 0.6% in the same period last year.
- Loss from operations was RMB73.1 million (US$10.3 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared with RMB66.4 million in the last quarter and RMB96.5 million in the same period last year.
- Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was a loss of RMB43.8 million (US$6.2 million), a decrease of 4.6% from a loss of RMB45.9 million in the last quarter and a decrease of 42.7% from a loss of RMB76.4 million in the same period last year.
Mr. Kun Dai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Uxin, commented, "In the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, our retail business continued to grow with retail sales reaching 3,081 units representing a 34.7% increase from the previous quarter against impact from a new round of price reductions in China's new car market. Our ability to price effectively against market fluctuations and our operational strategies is increasing in sophistication with vehicle turnover days in the third quarter remaining around 30 days. Notably, the penetration rates of our value-added products such as financing, insurance, extended warranties, and accessories services continued growing, mitigating the impact of new car price reductions on our vehicle margins. Meanwhile, strong consumer recognition of our brand and services is reflected with our Net Promoter Score, which remained above 60 for eight consecutive quarters, the highest level in the industry."
Mr. Dai continued, " Earlier in March, the Company launched a new round of financing, in which I personally participated as an investor. My personal commitments reflect my confidence in the substantial opportunities for growth in China's used car market, the competitive strengths of Uxin's superstore model, as well as our robust growth trajectory. We have already begun to steadily increase our inventory, expecting to reach three to four times our current levels by the end of 2024, which will significantly drive sales growth. We are confident in achieving monthly EBITDA breakeven by September 2024 and attain company-wide EBITDA profitability in the December quarter of 2024."
Mr. Feng Lin, Chief Financial Officer of Uxin, said, "Our total retail revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 reached RMB 319.2 million, marking a 28% increase from the previous quarter. We also reduced our adjusted EBITDA loss by 43% to RMB43.8 million compared to the same period last year. As a result of the increasingly competitive pricing of new cars, our gross profit margin declined to 4.8% in the third quarter, but we anticipate a rapid recovery in our gross profit margin to above 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The substantial potential for increased sales and profitability at our existing superstores, coupled with the steady progress of site selection and operational preparations for new locations, will continue to drive Uxin's high-quality growth in the years ahead. "
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023
Total revenues were RMB410.5 million (US$57.8 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 15.3% from RMB356.1 million in the last quarter and a decrease of 12.8% from RMB470.5 million in the same period last year. The quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly driven by increased retail vehicle sales revenue. The year-over-year decreases were mainly due to the decline of wholesale vehicle sales revenue.
Retail vehicle sales revenue was RMB319.2 million (US$45.0 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2023, representing an increase of 28.2% from RMB248.9 million in the last quarter and a decrease of 2.9% from RMB328.9 million in the same period last year. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, retail transaction volume was 3,081 units, an increase of 34.7% from 2,287 units last quarter and an increase of 5.2% from 2,928 units in the same period last year. The quarter-over-quarter increases in retail vehicle sales revenue were mainly driven by the increase of retail transaction volume by enhancing inventory turnover rate, while partially offset by the decrease of retail average selling price. Despite a year-over-year increase in retail transaction volume, retail vehicle sales revenue declined owing to a decline in retail average selling price.
Wholesale vehicle sales revenue was RMB82.2 million (US$11.6 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of 17.2% from RMB99.3 million in the last quarter and a decrease of 37.7% from RMB132.1 million in the same period last year. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, wholesale transaction volume was 1,273 units, representing a decrease of 20.3% from 1,597 units last quarter and a decrease of 35.3% from 1,969 units in the same period last year. Wholesale vehicle sales refer to vehicles purchased by the Company from individuals that do not meet the Company's retail standards and are subsequently sold through online and offline channels. As the Company continued to improve its inventory capacity and reconditioning capabilities, an increased number of acquired vehicles were reconditioned to meet the Company's retail standards, rather than being sold through wholesale channels.
Other revenue was RMB9.1 million (US$1. 2 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared with RMB7.9 million in the last quarter and RMB9.5 million in the same period last year.
Cost of revenues was RMB390.6 million (US$55.0 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared with RMB334.0 million in the last quarter and RMB467.7 million in the same period last year.
Gross margin was 4.8% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared with 6.2% in the last quarter and 0.6% in the same period last year. The quarter-over-quarter decreases in gross margin were mainly due to the impact on the used car sector owing to the aggressive pricing promotion in China's new car sector during this quarter. The year-over-year increases in gross margin were mainly due to the acceleration of the inventory turnover rate and the improvement of pricing and sales capabilities.
Total operating expenses were RMB99.8 million (US$14.1 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Total operating expenses excluding the impact of share-based compensation were RMB88.3 million (US$12.4 million).
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB56.7 million (US$8.0 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 17.0% from RMB48.4 million in the last quarter and an increase of 3.2% from RMB55.0 million in the same period last year. The quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly due to the increase in right of use assets depreciation expenses due to relocation to the new used car super store ("Changfeng Superstore") in Changfeng country, Hefei City.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB33.8 million (US$4.8 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2023, representing a decrease of 3.7% from RMB35.1 million in the last quarter and a decrease of 13.3% from RMB39.0 million in the same period last year.
- Research and development expenses were RMB9.7 million (US$1.4 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2023, representing an increase of 5.4% from RMB9.2 million in the last quarter and an increase of 3.0% from RMB9.4 million in the same period last year.
Other operating income, net was RMB6.9 million (US$1.0 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared with RMB3.2 million in the last quarter.
Loss from operations was RMB73.1 million (US$10.3 million) in the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared with RMB66.4 million in the last quarter and RMB96.5 million in the same period last year.
Interest expenses were RMB25.8 million (US$3.6 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2023, representing an increase of 234.6% from RMB7.7 million in the last quarter and an increase of 419.3% from RMB5.0 million in the same period last year. The impact was mainly due to the increase of interest expenses on finance lease liabilities relating to the lease of Changfeng Superstore in September, 2023.
Fair value impact of the issuance of senior convertible preferred shares resulted in a gain of RMB20.1 million (US$2.8 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared with a gain of RMB5.0 million in the last quarter. The impact was mainly due to the fair value change of the warrant liabilities which were terminated in December 2023. As a result, the amount of the warrant liabilities was nil as of December 31, 2023. The fair value impact was a non-cash gain.
Net loss from operations was RMB78.1 million (US$11.0 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared with RMB57.1 million for the last quarter and RMB100.8 million for the same period last year.
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was a loss of RMB43.8 million (US$6.2 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared with a loss of RMB45.9 million in the last quarter and a loss of RMB76.4 million in the same period last year.
Liquidity
As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB19.4 million, compared to RMB92.7 million as of March 31, 2023.
The Company has incurred accumulated and recurring losses from operations, and cash outflows from operating activities. In addition, the Company's current liabilities exceeded its current assets by approximately RMB648.2 million as of December 31, 2023.
The Company's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent on management's ability to increase sales, achieve higher gross profit margin and control operating costs and expenses to reduce the cash that will be used in operating cash flows, and to enter into financing arrangements, including but not limited to renewal of the existing borrowings and new debt and equity financings. There is uncertainty regarding the implementation of these business and financing plans, which raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The accompanying unaudited financial information does not include any adjustment that is reflective of these uncertainties.
Recent Update
On March 18, 2024, the Company entered into a term sheet with Xin Gao Group Limited ("Xin Gao") and an investment fund specializing in the automobile industry ("NC Fund") for financing in a total amount of approximately US$34.8 million at a subscription price of US$0.004858 per share, equivalent to US$1.4574 per ADS. Xin Gao Group Limited, controlled by Mr. Kun Dai, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Uxin, is an existing shareholder of the company. To date, the Company had entered into definitive agreements for and completed the issuance of 1,440,922,190 senior convertible preferred shares for an aggregate amount of US$7.0 million.
In January, 2024, Kai Feng Finance Lease (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd.,("Kaifeng") a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Chengdu Tianfu Software Park Co., Ltd., entered into an equity transfer agreement for Jincheng Consumer Finance (Sichuan) Co., Ltd. pursuant to which the Kaifeng intends to transfer 19% of equity interest in Jincheng Consumer Finance (Sichuan) Co., Ltd. to Chengdu Tianfu Software Park Co., Ltd.,. The transaction is closed in April, 2024.
In April, 2024, the current portion of long-term debt amounted to RMB292.0 million and the related interest payable was settled, out of which RMB240.0 million was paid by cash and the rest unpaid amount was waived.
Business Outlook
For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company expects its retail transaction volume to be around 3,100 units and wholesale transaction volume to be around 900 units. The Company estimates that its total revenues including retail vehicle sales revenue, wholesale vehicle sales revenue and value-add-services revenue to be within the range of RMB300 million to RMB320 million. The Company expects its gross profit margin to be greater than 6.5%. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to changes.
About Uxin
Uxin is China's leading used car retailer, pioneering industry transformation with advanced production, new retail experiences, and digital empowerment. We offer high-quality and value-for-money vehicles as well as superior after-sales services through a reliable, one-stop, and hassle-free transaction experience. Under our omni-channel strategy, we are able to leverage our pioneering online platform to serve customers nationwide and establish market leadership in selected regions through offline inspection and reconditioning centers. Leveraging our extensive industry data and continuous technology innovation throughout more than ten years of operation, we have established strong used car management and operation capabilities. We are committed to upholding our customer-centric approach and driving the healthy development of the used car industry.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses certain non-GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss from operations per share - basic and diluted, as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding share-based compensation, fair value impact of the issuance of senior convertible preferred shares, foreign exchange losses, other income/(expenses) and dividend from long-term investment. The Company defines adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per share - basic and diluted as net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per share excluding impact of share-based compensation, fair value impact of the issuance of senior convertible preferred shares, deemed dividend to preferred shareholders due to triggering of a down round feature and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitate investors' assessment of its operating performance as this measure excludes certain finance or non-cash items that the Company does not believe directly reflect its core operations. We believe that excluding these items enables us to more effectively evaluate our performance period-over-period and relative to our competitors.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using adjusted EBITDA is that it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation, fair value impact of the issuance of senior convertible preferred shares, other income/(expenses) and dividend from long-term investment have been and may continue to be incurred in the business. Further, the non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Reconciliations of Uxin's non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.0999 to US$1.00, representing the index rate as of December 29, 2023 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Uxin's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the risk and uncertainties as to the timing of the entry into definitive agreements or consummation of the transactions; the risk that certain closing conditions of the transactions may not be satisfied on a timely basis, or at all; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; Uxin's goal and strategies; its expansion plans and successful completion of certain financing transactions; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Uxin's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; its ability to provide differentiated and superior customer experience, maintain and enhance customer trust in its platform, and assess and mitigate various risks, including credit; its expectations regarding maintaining and expanding its relationships with business partners, including financing partners; trends and competition in China's used car e-commerce industry; the laws and regulations relating to Uxin's industry; the general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing.
Uxin Limited
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(In thousands except for number of shares and per share data)
For the three months ended December 31,
For the nine months ended December 31,
2022
2023
2022
2023
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Retail vehicle sales
328,900
319,221
44,961
1,049,162
754,980
106,337
Wholesale vehicle sales
132,054
82,205
11,578
633,828
276,187
38,900
Others
9,549
9,063
1,276
32,465
24,411
3,438
Total revenues
470,503
410,489
57,815
1,715,455
1,055,578
148,675
Cost of revenues
(467,676)
(390,638)
(55,020)
(1,697,813)
(996,052)
(140,291)
Gross profit
2,827
19,851
2,795
17,642
59,526
8,384
Operating expenses
Sales and marketing
(54,952)
(56,687)
(7,984)
(183,915)
(151,678)
(21,363)
General and administrative
(39,002)
(33,831)
(4,765)
(126,197)
(102,050)
(14,373)
Research and development
(9,433)
(9,713)
(1,368)
(28,375)
(27,793)
(3,915)
(Provision for)/reversal of credit losses, net
(433)
435
61
(760)
2,272
320
Total operating expenses
(103,820)
(99,796)
(14,056)
(339,247)
(279,249)
(39,331)
Other operating income, net
4,457
6,867
967
22,083
17,066
2,404
Loss from operations
(96,536)
(73,078)
(10,294)
(299,522)
(202,657)
(28,543)
Interest income
79
14
2
457
161
23
Interest expenses
(4,968)
(25,798)
(3,634)
(15,567)
(38,628)
(5,441)
Other income
940
1,446
204
16,181
15,248
2,148
Other expenses
(2,334)
(1,205)
(170)
(5,836)
(1,855)
(261)
Losses from extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
(2,778)
-
-
Foreign exchange gains/(losses)
560
475
67
(2,579)
1,014
143
Fair value impact of the issuance of senior
1,495
20,076
2,828
242,226
(11,776)
(1,659)
Loss before income tax expense
(100,764)
(78,070)
(10,997)
(67,418)
(238,493)
(33,590)
Income tax expense
(76)
(26)
(4)
(285)
(299)
(42)
Dividend from long-term investment
-
-
-
10,374
11,970
1,686
Equity in loss of affiliates and dividend from
-
-
-
(44)
-
-
Net loss, net of tax
(100,840)
(78,096)
(11,001)
(57,373)
(226,822)
(31,946)
Add: net (profit)/loss attribute to redeemable
-
(1,237)
(174)
3
(1,216)
(171)
Net loss attributable to UXIN LIMITED
(100,840)
(79,333)
(11,175)
(57,370)
(228,038)
(32,117)
Deemed dividend to preferred shareholders due
-
-
-
(755,635)
(278,800)
(39,268)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(100,840)
(79,333)
(11,175)
(813,005)
(506,838)
(71,385)
Net loss
(100,840)
(78,096)
(11,001)
(57,373)
(226,822)
(31,946)
Foreign currency translation, net of tax nil
9,854
1,233
174
(80,333)
4,839
682
Total comprehensive loss
(90,986)
(76,863)
(10,827)
(137,706)
(221,983)
(31,264)
Add: net (profit)/loss attribute to redeemable
-
(1,237)
(174)
3
(1,216)
(171)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to
(90,986)
(78,100)
(11,001)
(137,703)
(223,199)
(31,435)
Net loss attributable to ordinary
(100,840)
(79,333)
(11,175)
(813,005)
(506,838)
(71,385)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
1,415,417,989
1,440,893,942
1,440,893,942
1,273,202,916
1,430,901,818
1,430,901,818
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
1,415,417,989
1,440,893,942
1,440,893,942
1,273,202,916
1,430,901,818
1,430,901,818
Net Loss per share for ordinary shareholders,
(0.03)
(0.06)
(0.01)
(0.64)
(0.35)
(0.05)
Net Loss per share for ordinary shareholders,
(0.03)
(0.06)
(0.01)
(0.64)
(0.35)
(0.05)
(i) The Company entered into the 2022 Subscription Agreement with affiliates of NIO Capital, in June 2022, pursuant to which, NIO Capital has agreed to subscribe for
Uxin Limited
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands except for number of shares and per share data)
As of March 31,
As of December 31,
2023
2023
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
92,713
19,350
2,725
Restricted cash
618
616
87
Accounts receivable, net
790
2,492
351
Loans recognized as a result of payments under
-
-
-
Other receivables, net of provision for credit
15,345
18,883
2,660
Inventory, net
110,893
117,022
16,482
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
61,390
78,245
11,021
Total current assets
281,749
236,608
33,326
Non-current assets
Property, equipment and software, net
63,725
72,428
10,201
Long-term investments
288,712
288,712
40,664
Other non-current assets
-
428
60
Finance lease right-of-use assets, net (i)
-
1,554,795
218,988
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
84,461
172,459
24,290
Total non-current assets
436,898
2,088,822
294,203
Total assets
718,647
2,325,430
327,529
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
80,668
81,148
11,429
Warrant liabilities
8
-
-
Other payables and other current liabilities
344,502
379,286
53,421
Current portion of finance lease liabilities (i)
-
65,826
9,271
Short-term borrowing
20,000
66,580
9,378
Current portion of long-term debt
158,736
291,950
41,120
Total current liabilities
603,914
884,790
124,619
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
291,950
-
-
Consideration payable to WeBank
58,559
-
-
Finance lease liabilities (i)
-
1,372,959
193,377
Operating lease liabilities
77,462
158,064
22,263
Long-term debt
264,560
-
-
Total non-current liabilities
692,531
1,531,023
215,640
Total liabilities
1,296,445
2,415,813
340,259
Mezzanine equity
Senior convertible preferred shares (US$0.0001
1,245,721
1,330,414
187,385
Subscription receivable from shareholders
(550,074)
(107,879)
(15,194)
Redeemable non-controlling interests (ii)
-
148,341
20,893
Total Mezzanine equity
695,647
1,370,876
193,084
Shareholders' deficit
Ordinary shares
806
813
115
Additional paid-in capital
15,451,803
15,766,016
2,220,597
Accumulated other comprehensive income
220,185
225,024
31,694
Accumulated deficit
(16,946,064)
(17,452,902)
(2,458,190)
Total Uxin's shareholders' deficit
(1,273,270)
(1,461,049)
(205,784)
Non-controlling interests
(175)
(210)
(30)
Total shareholders' deficit
(1,273,445)
(1,461,259)
(205,814)
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and
718,647
2,325,430
327,529
(i) On September 24, 2021, a subsidiary of the Company, Youxin (Hefei) Automobile Intelligent Remanufacturing Co., Ltd. ("UXIN
* Share-based compensation charges included are as follows:
For the three months ended December 31,
For the nine months ended December 31,
2022
2023
2022
2023
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Sales and marketing
318
451
64
1,108
1,444
203
General and administrative
10,306
10,886
1,533
34,258
32,554
4,585
Research and development
348
141
20
1,235
1,420
200
Uxin Limited
Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP And Non-GAAP Results
(In thousands except for number of shares and per share data)
For the three months ended December 31,
For the nine months ended December 31,
2022
2023
2022
2023
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net loss, net of tax
(100,840)
(78,096)
(11,001)
(57,373)
(226,822)
(31,946)
Add: Income tax expense
76
26
4
285
299
42
Interest income
(79)
(14)
(2)
(457)
(161)
(23)
Interest expenses
4,968
25,798
3,634
15,567
38,628
5,441
Depreciation
9,170
17,814
2,509
26,211
30,911
4,354
EBITDA
(86,705)
(34,472)
(4,856)
(15,767)
(157,145)
(22,132)
Add: Share-based compensation
10,972
11,478
1,617
36,601
35,418
4,988
- Sales and marketing
318
451
64
1,108
1,444
203
- General and administrative
10,306
10,886
1,533
34,258
32,554
4,585
- Research and development
348
141
20
1,235
1,420
200
Other income
(940)
(1,446)
(204)
(16,181)
(15,248)
(2,148)
Other expenses
2,334
1,205
170
5,836
1,855
261
Foreign exchange (gains)/losses
(560)
(475)
(67)
2,579
(1,014)
(143)
Fair value impact of the issuance of
(1,495)
(20,076)
(2,828)
(242,226)
11,776
1,659
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
(76,394)
(43,786)
(6,168)
(229,158)
(124,358)
(17,515)
For the three months ended December 31,
For the nine months ended December 31,
2022
2023
2022
2023
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net loss attributable to ordinary
(100,840)
(79,333)
(11,175)
(813,005)
(506,838)
(71,385)
Add: Share-based compensation
10,972
11,478
1,617
36,601
35,418
4,988
- Sales and marketing
318
451
64
1,108
1,444
203
- General and administrative
10,306
10,886
1,533
34,258
32,554
4,585
- Research and development
348
141
20
1,235
1,420
200
Fair value impact of the issuance of
(1,495)
(20,076)
(2,828)
(242,226)
11,776
1,659
Add: accretion on redeemable non-
-
1,251
176
-
1,251
176
Deemed dividend to preferred
-
-
-
755,635
278,800
39,268
Non-GAAP adjusted net loss attributable to
(91,363)
(86,680)
(12,210)
(262,995)
(179,593)
(25,294)
Net loss per share for ordinary
(0.03)
(0.06)
(0.01)
(0.64)
(0.35)
(0.05)
Net loss per share for ordinary
(0.03)
(0.06)
(0.01)
(0.64)
(0.35)
(0.05)
Non-GAAP adjusted net loss to ordinary
(0.02)
(0.06)
(0.01)
(0.21)
(0.13)
(0.02)
Weighted average shares outstanding -
1,415,417,989
1,440,893,942
1,440,893,942
1,273,202,916
1,430,901,818
1,430,901,818
Weighted average shares outstanding -
1,415,417,989
1,440,893,942
1,440,893,942
1,273,202,916
1,430,901,818
1,430,901,818
Note: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00 = RMB7.0999 as of December 29, 2023 set
SOURCE Uxin Limited