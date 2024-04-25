Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.04.2024 | 08:06
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ålandsbanken: Bank of Åland Plc: Interim Report for the period January - March 2024


Bank of Åland Plc
Interim Report
April 25, 2024 9.00 EET

Interim Report for the period January - March 2024

"We started the year strongly and more than doubled our net operating profit to EUR 16.9 million (8.2). In addition, for the first time we surpassed EUR 10 billion in actively managed customer investments (8.9)."

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive


January-March 2024 compared to January - March 2023

  • Net operating profit more than doubled and amounted to EUR 16.9 M (8.2).

  • Core income in the form of net interest income, net commission income and IT income increased by 20 per cent to EUR 53.0 M (44.2).

  • Other income decreased by 24 per cent to EUR 0.8 M (1.1).

  • Total expenses decreased by 1 per cent to EUR 36.4 M (36.7).

  • Net impairment losses on financial assets (including recoveries) totalled EUR 0.5 M (0.3), equivalent to a loan loss level of 0.05 per cent (0.03).

  • Return on equity after taxes (ROE) increased to 18.3 per cent (8.9).

  • Earnings per share increased to EUR 0.89 (0.41).

  • The common equity Tier 1 capital ratio decreased to 13.5 per cent (13.7 on December 31, 2023).

  • Unchanged future outlook: The Bank of Åland expects its net operating profit in 2024 to be about the same as in 2023.

Financial Summary

GroupQ1
2024		Q4
2023		 %Q1
2023		 %
EUR M
Income
Net interest income26.327.8-519.833
Net commission income18.322.6-1918.30
IT income8.48.4-16.138
Other income0.8-3.2 1.1-24
Total income53.855.7-345.319
Staff costs-21.6-20.93-20.55
Other expenses-11.5-11.23-10.015
Statutory fees0.00.0 -3.2-100
Depreciation/amortisation-3.2-3.22-2.910
Total expenses-36.4-35.33-36.7-1
Profit before impairment losses17.420.4-148.5
Impairment losses on financial assets, net-0.5-0.1 -0.384
Net operating profit16.920.2-178.2
Income taxes-3.3-4.2-22-2.062
Profit for the period13.616.1-156.2
Attributable to:
Shareholders in Bank of Åland Plc13.616.1-156.2
Volume
Lending to the public3,7623,859-34,337-13
Deposits from the public3,3993,595-53,808-11
Actively managed assets10,1009,77638,89514
Managed mortage loans2,5842,716-51,63958
Equity capital302335-102933
Balance sheet total5,1115,342-45,908-13
Risk exposure amount1,7611,774-11,901-7


The Bank of Åland (Ålandsbanken) follows the disclosure procedure stipulated in "Disclosure obligation of the issuer (7/2013)", published by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority and hereby publishes its Interim Report for the period January - March 2024, which is enclosed with this stock exchange release.

The Bank's Interim Report for the period January - March 2024 is attached to this release in PDF format and is also available on the company's web site at
https://www.alandsbanken.com/uploads/pdf/result/en_resultat_jan-mar_24.pdf

Mariehamn, April 25, 2024

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS


For more information please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland, tel. + 358 (0)40 512 7505


