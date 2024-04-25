Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.04.2024 | 10:06
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UAB Partnerystes projektai keturi 2023 audited annual report

UAB Partnerystes projektai keturi ("the Issuer") announces the approval of its audited annual report for the 2023 financial year, accompanied by an unqualified auditor's report.

Issuer's revenues for the year 2023 surged to over EUR 23.5 million, a significant increase from the EUR 2.3 million in the prior year. This was driven by the construction progress of the Šiauliai military campus (the "Project").

As announced on April 8 2024, the Project has been successfully constructed and handed over to the Ministry of National Defence of the Republic of Lithuania, which marked the end of public private partnership's phase 1, as it is described in the Prospectus.

The Issuer has adopted International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for its annual accounts for the first time. The consolidated annual report for 2023, including the corporate governance report, is available in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) on the company's website, along with the independent auditor's report.

On behalf of the Issuer:
Gediminas Tamašauskas
Head of Capital Markets


Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.