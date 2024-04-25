Researchers at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) have identified a high-energy, high-power hybrid sodium-ion battery capable of charging in just a few seconds. The system integrates anode materials typically used in batteries with cathodes suitable for supercapacitors. Sodium-ion energy storage systems have garnered a lot of attention due to their superior safety, raw material costs, and environmental credentials compared to ubiquitous lithium-ion batteries. However, the technology is likely to challenge the incumbent only once costs are reduced by improving technical ...

