Donnerstag, 25.04.2024
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
WKN: 675213 | ISIN: NO0010096985
Tradegate
25.04.24
12:06 Uhr
26,225 Euro
+0,850
+3,35 %
GlobeNewswire
25.04.2024 | 11:58
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Equinor (140/24)

The following information is based on the press release from Equinor ASA
(Equinor) published on April 25, 2024 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Equinor has decided to distribute an extraordinary dividend of USD
0.35 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of USD 0.35 per share. The
scheduled Ex-date is August 16, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out
a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in
Equinor (EQNR). 

For more information please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1216031
