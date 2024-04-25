Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.04.2024
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
25.04.2024 | 11:58
UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Invitation to UPM's Capital Markets Day 2024

(UPM, Helsinki, 25 April 2024 at 12:45 EEST) - UPM invites investors, analysts and bankers to a Capital Markets Day 2024 taking place in London on Thursday, 5 September 2024. Participants of the event will meet the President and CEO Massimo Reynaudo and other members of the UPM Group executive team and hear their views. This is an excellent opportunity to have dialogues on UPM's strategy, businesses, performance, sustainability and growth opportunities.

In addition to the onsite event, there will a live webcast of the presentations, starting at 13:00 local time. You can ask questions online. Recordings of the presentations will be published on the UPM web siteafter the event.

Registration for onsite and webcastevent is open.

Preliminary timetable of the Capital Markets Day (local time):

12.00-13:00 Registration and mingling lunch

13:00-15:00 Presentations and webcast

15:00-16:00 Coffee and discussion

The venue of the event:

LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group)
10 Paternoster Square
London
EC4M 7LS
United Kingdom

The link to the webcast will be sent later to registered participants.

Welcome to UPM Capital Markets Day 2024, register already now.

For further information please contact:

UPM, Investor Relations
Mon-Fri from 9:00 to 16:00 EEST
tel. +358 20 415 0033
ir@upm.com

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EEST
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 16,600 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.5 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on X| LinkedIn| Facebook| YouTube| Instagram| UPM biofore beyondfossils


