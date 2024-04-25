UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Invitation to UPM's Capital Markets Day 2024

(UPM, Helsinki, 25 April 2024 at 12:45 EEST) - UPM invites investors, analysts and bankers to a Capital Markets Day 2024 taking place in London on Thursday, 5 September 2024. Participants of the event will meet the President and CEO Massimo Reynaudo and other members of the UPM Group executive team and hear their views. This is an excellent opportunity to have dialogues on UPM's strategy, businesses, performance, sustainability and growth opportunities.



In addition to the onsite event, there will a live webcast of the presentations, starting at 13:00 local time. You can ask questions online. Recordings of the presentations will be published on the UPM web siteafter the event.

Registration for onsite and webcastevent is open.

Preliminary timetable of the Capital Markets Day (local time):

12.00-13:00 Registration and mingling lunch

13:00-15:00 Presentations and webcast

15:00-16:00 Coffee and discussion

The venue of the event:

LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group)

10 Paternoster Square

London

EC4M 7LS

United Kingdom



The link to the webcast will be sent later to registered participants.

Welcome to UPM Capital Markets Day 2024, register already now.

For further information please contact:



UPM, Investor Relations

Mon-Fri from 9:00 to 16:00 EEST

tel. +358 20 415 0033

ir@upm.com



UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EEST

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

