Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709 | Ticker-Symbol: KP5
Frankfurt
25.04.24
08:45 Uhr
2,630 Euro
-0,004
-0,15 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KITRON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KITRON ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4382,47612:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.04.2024 | 11:58
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kitron ASA: Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2024

(2024-04-25) Kitron ASA held its Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2024.

113,103,255 shares, amounting to 57.06 per cent of the share capital, were represented at the meeting.

All proposals were resolved as presented in the notice issued on 4 April 2024.

After the general meeting, the board of Kitron comprises the following shareholder- and employee-elected members: Shareholder-elected members:

Tuomo Lähdesmäki (Chairperson, re-elected)
Maalfrid Brath (re-elected)
Michael Lundgaard Thomsen (re-elected)
Petra Grandinson (re-elected)
Gyrid Skalleberg Ingerø (elected)

Employee elected members:
Tone Aas
Henriette Stene
Jarle Larsen

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposed dividend of NOK 0.75 per share for shareholders registered in Kitron's shareholder register with the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (Euronext Securities Oslo, formerly named Euronext VPS) as of the expiry of 29 April 2024 based on normal T+2 settlement. Kitron's shares will be traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange exclusive the right to receive dividend on 26 April 2024. The dividend is expected to be paid on or about 16 May 2024.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting are attached.

For further information, please contact:
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel. +47 900 43 284
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark,Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the
United States. Kitron has about 2 800 employees, and revenues were EUR 775 million in 2023.

www.kitron.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Attachment

  • 2024 Kitron Minutes from Ordinary AGM (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/eb8c41c6-91de-4b1f-9529-baab70d5cabb)

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.