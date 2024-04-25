Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 | Ticker-Symbol: EJT1
Xetra
25.04.24
13:07 Uhr
6,302 Euro
+0,092
+1,48 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASYJET PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3066,32613:38
6,3046,32613:38
Dow Jones News
25.04.2024 | 12:01
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Holding(s) in Company 
25-Apr-2024 / 10:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00B7KR2P84 
Issuer Name 
EASYJET PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Bank of America Corporation 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
US 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Name            City of registered office Country of registered office 
Merrill Lynch International London          United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

23-Apr-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Apr-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 5.059065        9.195663            14.254728   108052256 
or reached 
Position of previous      3.475172        7.649739            11.124911 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B7KR2P84                   38346097                    5.058785 
US2778562098                   2123                      0.000280 
Sub Total 8.A       38348220                     5.059065%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
Right to Recall   n/a    n/a        111212                          0.014672 
Physical Swap    24/07/2024 n/a        5721000                          0.754739 
Physical Option   17/01/2029 n/a        5841                           0.000771 
Sub Total 8.B1                  5838053                          0.770182%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
Swaps          02/05/2024  N/A          Cash          6000000       0.791546 
Swaps          02/07/2024  N/A          Cash          55556        0.007329 
Swaps          08/07/2024  N/A          Cash          875604       0.115514 
Swaps          12/07/2024  N/A          Cash          7787173       1.027318 
Swaps          26/07/2024  N/A          Cash          3951345       0.521279 
Swaps          31/07/2024  N/A          Cash          427500       0.056398 
Swaps          30/08/2024  N/A          Cash          1764120       0.232730 
Swaps          23/10/2024  N/A          Cash          1254839       0.165544 
Swaps          31/10/2024  N/A          Cash          38105        0.005027 
Swaps          18/11/2024  N/A          Cash          87125        0.011494 
Swaps          24/01/2025  N/A          Cash          216533       0.028566 
Swaps          31/01/2025  N/A          Cash          299728       0.039541 
Swaps          25/02/2025  N/A          Cash          51427        0.006784 
Swaps          28/02/2025  N/A          Cash          675         0.000089 
Swaps          03/03/2025  N/A          Cash          52345        0.006906 
Swaps          28/03/2025  N/A          Cash          12264147      1.617940 
Swaps          02/04/2025  N/A          Cash          23990648      3.164951 
Swaps          15/04/2025  N/A          Cash          88453        0.011669 
Swaps          06/05/2025  N/A          Cash          5049        0.000666 
Swaps          19/05/2025  N/A          Cash          225000       0.029683 
Swaps          22/05/2025  N/A          Cash          1496435       0.197416 
Swaps          17/07/2025  N/A          Cash          1301        0.000172 
Swaps          13/10/2025  N/A          Cash          22972        0.003031 
Swaps          07/11/2025  N/A          Cash          115025       0.015175 
Swaps          16/02/2026  N/A          Cash          73876        0.009746 
Swaps          06/03/2026  N/A          Cash          1351061       0.178238 
Swaps          18/03/2026  N/A          Cash          723388       0.095433 
Swaps          26/05/2026  N/A          Cash          567476       0.074864 
Swaps          15/02/2028  N/A          Cash          7977        0.001052 
Swaps          03/01/2029  N/A          Cash          31100        0.004103 
Swaps          04/01/2029  N/A          Cash          40000        0.005277 
Sub Total 8.B2                                   63865983      8.425481%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of    % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled  equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking  the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
Bank of    Bank of 
America    America,                 4.306481               4.306761% 
Corporation  National 
       Association 
Bank of    BofA 
America    Securities, 
Corporation  Inc. 
Bank of    BofA 
America    Securities 
Corporation  Europe SA 
Bank of    Merrill Lynch 
America    International 3.425663          3.979303               7.404966% 
Corporation 
Bank of    Merrill Lynch 
America    B.V. 
Corporation

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

24-Apr-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     EZJ 
LEI Code:   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
Sequence No.: 318006 
EQS News ID:  1889531 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1889531&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.