Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN), a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water, and communications industries, is pleased to announce that Stockholm Exergi, a major energy provider in Sweden, is the latest to join the growing community of Hansen Trade users. Enabled by Hansen Trade, Stockholm Exergi will commence operations in a balance responsible party role and leverage the platform to process all trading operations in physical power markets, including Day-Ahead, Intraday, and Ancillary Services market trading.

Hansen Trade enables Stockholm Exergi to participate in all marketplaces with an automated trading tool, with a modern, cloud-native, and modular design. For Day-Ahead trading, the solution delivers a streamlined bidding process, detailed trade-result handling, and comprehensive safety features, making it possible to optimise all assets in the marketplace without spending time on manual processing. The fully automated Intraday Trading capability handles balance management and available capacity optimisation for all assets, round-the-clock, with highly flexible and dynamic trading strategy tools. Furthermore, the Ancillary Services capability optimises capacity in the aFRR, mFRR, and FCR markets.

Erik Forsén, Product Owner for Ancillary Services at Stockholm Exergi, commented: "To be truly effective when trading in physical marketplaces requires modern, automated trading tools. Our decision to begin operating as a balance-responsible party reinforced the need for a platform to optimise our asset fleet's trading in multiple marketplaces. Tailored tools for bid handling and market communication convinced us that Hansen Trade was the right market solution to meet our evolving needs. Hansen also has a deep knowledge of the electricity markets and offers valuable advice on everything from strategy to operations. With Hansen Trade, we can start trading operations seamlessly and ensure that we unlock the total value potential of all our assets."

David Castree, Chief Customer Officer at Hansen, commented: "It is clear that Stockholm Exergi are visionaries in the sector. Their transition from a conventional city-based energy provider to an active power trader, their participation in COP27, plus the announced creation supported by the European Innovation Fund of a carbon-capture and storage facility prove that. As such, their choice of Hansen Trade as the strategic power trading platform is all the more consequential and a genuine endorsement of Hansen's leadership Hansen in this important space.Hansen's power trading platform empowers several energy companies across the Nordic region, with Skelleftea Kraft, Bixia, Vantaa Energy, Tampereen Sähkölaitos, Malarenergi and Jämtkraft, to name a few. Leveraging Hansen Trade, these organisations operate with unparalleled agility in a highly dynamic market."

Part of the Hansen Suite for Energy Utilities, and delivered as a cloud-based SaaS solution, Hansen Trade fully meets the flexibility and scalability demands of the evolving energy trading market.

For further information about Hansen Technologies, please visit www.hansencx.com.

About Hansen

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water, and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves customers in over 80 countries, helping them create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

For more information, visit www.hansencx.com

Stockholm Exergi

Stockholm Exergi is Stockholm's energy provider. Using resource-efficient solutions, Stockholm Exergi ensures that the growing Stockholm region has access to electricity, heating, cooling, and waste services. The company provides heat to more than 800,000 residents, and its 3,000-kilometre-long district heating network forms the basis for the societal benefits that Stockholm Exergi creates with its customers and partners.

For more information, visit https://www.stockholmexergi.se/en/

