Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

First quarter net income of $21.5 million;

Linked quarter loan growth of 1.2%;

First quarter earnings per diluted common share of $0.71;

Annualized return on first quarter average assets of 1.03%;

Annualized return on first quarter average tangible common equity of 15.07%(1); and

Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.10% of total assets.

TYLER, Texas, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. ("Southside" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBSI) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Southside reported net income of $21.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, a decrease of $4.5 million, or 17.4%, compared to $26.0 million for the same period in 2023. Earnings per diluted common share decreased $0.12, or 14.5%, to $0.71 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, from $0.83 for the same period in 2023. The annualized return on average shareholders' equity for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was 11.02%, compared to 13.92% for the same period in 2023. The annualized return on average assets was 1.03% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 1.38% for the same period in 2023.

"Linked quarter, loans increased an annualized 4.7%, while our deposits remained flat." stated Lee R. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southside. "Net interest income decreased $1.1 million, and the net interest margin decreased 13 basis points. The maturity of three low interest rate cash flow swaps along with ongoing higher funding costs were the primary reasons for the decrease. There are no additional swaps maturing this year. During the quarter, we began evaluating cost containment opportunities. Through retirement, a reduction in workforce, and attrition during 2024, we currently anticipate annualized cost savings of approximately $3.5 million, 80% of which should be reflected beginning in the third quarter this year and 100% in 2025. We expensed approximately $618,000 during the quarter associated with these cost reductions. In the coming months we will continue to evaluate further cost containment and revenue generating opportunities."

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Net income was $21.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $26.0 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of $4.5 million, or 17.4%. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.71 and $0.83 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The decrease in net income was primarily a result of the decrease in noninterest income and the increase in noninterest expense. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders' equity for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were 1.03% and 11.02%, respectively, compared to 1.38% and 13.92%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 57.95% and 55.54%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 53.57% and 50.99%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and 53.30% and 50.86%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $53.3 million, a decrease of only $5,000 from the same period in 2023. Linked quarter, net interest income decreased $1.1 million, or 2.1%, compared to $54.5 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was largely due to increases in the average rate paid on our interest bearing liabilities and average balance of our interest bearing liabilities, partially offset by the increase in the average balance of interest earning assets and the increase in the average yield of interest earning assets. During the first quarter of 2024, three of our lower rate cash flow swaps which totaled $120.0 million matured and the rate associated with the funding increased over 4.0%.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) decreased to 2.72% and 2.86%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 3.02% and 3.21%, respectively, for the same period in 2023. Linked quarter, net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) decreased from 2.83% and 2.99%, respectively for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Noninterest income was $9.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, a decrease of $2.3 million, or 19.2%, compared to $12.0 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was due to a $2.4 million net gain on sale of equity securities during the three months ended March 31, 2023, as well as a decrease in bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income due to a death benefit realized in 2023, a loss on sale of loans, and decreases in deposit services income and other noninterest income during the three months ended March 31, 2024. These decreases were partially offset by a decrease in net loss on sale of securities available for sale ("AFS") and an increase in brokerage services income during the three months ended March 31, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income increased $7.2 million, or 288.8%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase was due to a net loss on sale of AFS of $10.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, partially offset by a decrease in BOLI income related to a $2.0 million death benefit realized in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Noninterest expense increased $2.0 million, or 5.8%, to $36.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $34.8 million for the same period in 2023, due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, software and data processing expense, FDIC insurance and other noninterest expense, partially offset by decreases in net occupancy expense and professional fees. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased by $1.7 million, or 4.8%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023, due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense primarily due to normal salary increases effective in the first quarter of 2024 and approximately $618,000 associated with future cost reductions.

Income tax expense increased $0.1 million, or 1.7%, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. On a linked quarter basis, income tax expense increased $2.4 million, or 109.5%. Our effective tax rate ("ETR") increased to 17.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 14.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and increased from 11.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The higher ETR for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, was primarily due to a decrease in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income.

Balance Sheet Data

At March 31, 2024, Southside had $8.35 billion in total assets, compared to $8.28 billion at December 31, 2023 and $7.79 billion at March 31, 2023.

Loans at March 31, 2024 were $4.58 billion, an increase of $424.7 million, or 10.2%, compared to $4.15 billion at March 31, 2023. Linked quarter, loans increased $52.9 million, or 1.2%, due to increases of $244.9 million in commercial real estate loans and $23.8 million in 1-4 family residential loans. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $190.3 million in construction loans, $13.9 million in municipal loans, $8.8 million in commercial loans, and $2.7 million in loans to individuals.

Securities at March 31, 2024 were $2.71 billion, a decrease of $33.6 million, or 1.2%, compared to $2.75 billion at March 31, 2023. Linked quarter, securities increased $108.8 million, or 4.2%, from $2.60 billion at December 31, 2023.

Deposits at March 31, 2024 were $6.55 billion, an increase of $707.5 million, or 12.1%, compared to $5.84 billion at March 31, 2023, primarily due to an increase in brokered deposits of $314.6 million, or 67.3%, and an increase in public fund deposits of $281.3 million, or 31.3%. Linked quarter, deposits decreased $3.9 million, or 0.1%, from $6.55 billion at December 31, 2023.

At March 31, 2024, we had 179,889 total deposit accounts with an average balance of $32,000. Our estimated uninsured deposits was 36.5% as of March 31, 2024. When excluding affiliate deposits (Southside-owned deposits) and public fund deposits (all collateralized), our total estimated deposits without insurance or collateral was 18.5% as of March 31, 2024. We continued to increase interest rates paid on deposits during the first quarter in order to retain deposits and to remain competitive with current pricing in the market. Our noninterest bearing deposits represent approximately 20.8% of total deposits. Linked quarter, our cost of interest bearing deposits increased 14 basis points from 2.83% in the prior quarter to 2.97%. Linked quarter, our cost of total deposits increased 16 basis points from 2.20% in the prior quarter to 2.36%.

Our cost of interest bearing deposits increased 115 basis points, from 1.82% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, to 2.97% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Our cost of total deposits increased 102 basis points, from 1.34% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, to 2.36% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Capital Resources and Liquidity

Our capital ratios and contingent liquidity sources remain solid. During the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, we did not purchase any common stock pursuant to our Stock Repurchase Plan. Under this plan, repurchases of our outstanding common stock may be carried out in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to any trading plan that might be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company has no obligation to repurchase any shares under the Stock Repurchase Plan and may modify, suspend or discontinue the plan at any time. We have not purchased any common stock pursuant to the Stock Repurchase Plan subsequent to March 31, 2024.

We utilized the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") to reduce our overall funding costs and to enhance our interest rate risk position. As of March 31, 2024, our BTFP borrowings of $116.1 million were at a cost of 5.40%. As of March 31, 2024, our total available contingent liquidity, net of current outstanding borrowings, was $2.35 billion, consisting of FHLB advances, Federal Reserve Discount Window and correspondent bank lines of credit.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2024 were $8.0 million, or 0.10% of total assets, an increase of $4.8 million, or 150.9%, compared to $3.2 million, or 0.04% of total assets, at March 31, 2023. Linked quarter, nonperforming assets increased $4.0 million from $4.0 million at December 31, 2023 due primarily to an increase of $3.8 million, or 98.2%, in nonaccrual loans, largely the result of one commercial real estate loan and one commercial loan relationship. Since March 31, 2024, we have received approximately $1.6 million combined, of payments on the commercial loan relationship and the payoff of one larger residential real estate loan.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $43.6 million, or 0.95% of total loans, at March 31, 2024, compared to $36.3 million, or 0.87% of total loans, at March 31, 2023. The allowance for loan losses was $42.7 million, or 0.94% of total loans, at December 31, 2023.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $1.2 million, compared to $0.1 million and $2.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Net charge-offs were $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $0.3 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

We recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $1.1 million and $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and a provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in provision for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, was due to a lower balance of off-balance-sheet credit exposure as these were funded during the period. The balance of the allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures at March 31, 2024 and 2023, was $2.8 million and $3.6 million, respectively, and is included in other liabilities.

Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.36 per share on February 1, 2024, which was paid on February 29, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of February 15, 2024.

__________________

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below and to "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for more information and for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. These include the following fully taxable-equivalent measures ("FTE"): (i) Net interest income (FTE), (ii) net interest margin (FTE), (iii) net interest spread (FTE), and (iv) efficiency ratio (FTE), which include the effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using a federal income tax rate of 21% to increase tax-exempt interest income to a tax-equivalent basis. Interest income earned on certain assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments.

Net interest income (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE). Net interest income (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments and is not permitted under GAAP in the consolidated statements of income. We believe this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest income. Net interest margin (FTE) is the ratio of net interest income (FTE) to average earning assets. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest margin. Net interest spread (FTE) is the difference in the average yield on average earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and the average rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest spread.

Efficiency ratio (FTE). The efficiency ratio (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that provides a measure of productivity in the banking industry. This ratio is calculated to measure the cost of generating one dollar of revenue. The ratio is designed to reflect the percentage of one dollar which must be expended to generate that dollar of revenue. We calculate this ratio by dividing noninterest expense, excluding amortization expense on intangibles and certain nonrecurring expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income, excluding net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale and certain nonrecurring impairments. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently. Whenever we present a non-GAAP financial measure in an SEC filing, we are also required to present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and such comparable GAAP measure.

Management believes adjusting net interest income, net interest margin and net interest spread to a fully taxable-equivalent basis is a standard practice in the banking industry as these measures provide useful information to make peer comparisons. Tax-equivalent adjustments are reflected in the respective earning asset categories as listed in the "Average Balances with Average Yields and Rates" tables.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of

2024 2023

Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,

ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 96,744 $ 122,021 $ 105,601 $ 114,707 $ 101,109 Interest earning deposits 307,257 391,719 106,094 14,059 151,999 Federal funds sold 65,372 46,770 114,128 78,347 57,384 Securities available for sale, at estimated fair value 1,405,221 1,296,294 1,335,560 1,339,821 1,437,222 Securities held to maturity, at net carrying value 1,306,898 1,307,053 1,307,886 1,308,472 1,308,457 Total securities 2,712,119 2,603,347 2,643,446 2,648,293 2,745,679 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 27,958 11,936 12,778 10,801 16,696 Loans held for sale 756 10,894 1,382 1,666 407 Loans 4,577,368 4,524,510 4,420,633 4,329,043 4,152,644 Less: Allowance for loan losses (43,557 ) (42,674 ) (41,760 ) (36,303 ) (36,332 ) Net loans 4,533,811 4,481,836 4,378,873 4,292,740 4,116,312 Premises & equipment, net 139,491 138,950 139,473 139,801 141,363 Goodwill 201,116 201,116 201,116 201,116 201,116 Other intangible assets, net 2,588 2,925 3,295 3,702 4,144 Bank owned life insurance 136,604 136,330 135,737 134,951 134,635 Other assets 130,047 137,070 130,545 167,069 121,501 Total assets $ 8,353,863 $ 8,284,914 $ 7,972,468 $ 7,807,252 $ 7,792,345 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,358,827 $ 1,390,407 $ 1,431,285 $ 1,466,756 $ 1,543,413 Interest bearing deposits 5,186,933 5,159,274 4,918,286 4,650,931 4,294,807 Total deposits 6,545,760 6,549,681 6,349,571 6,117,687 5,838,220 Other borrowings and Federal Home Loan Bank

borrowings 770,151 722,468 608,038 683,348 958,810 Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt

issuance costs 93,913 93,877 93,838 93,796 98,710 Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of

unamortized debt issuance costs 60,271 60,270 60,269 60,267 60,266 Other liabilities 95,846 85,330 132,157 86,993 85,309 Total liabilities 7,565,941 7,511,626 7,243,873 7,042,091 7,041,315 Shareholders' equity 787,922 773,288 728,595 765,161 751,030 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,353,863 $ 8,284,914 $ 7,972,468 $ 7,807,252 $ 7,792,345

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

2024 2023 Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,

Income Statement: Total interest income $ 102,758 $ 98,939 $ 93,078 $ 86,876 $ 80,848 Total interest expense 49,410 44,454 39,805 32,960 27,495 Net interest income 53,348 54,485 53,273 53,916 53,353 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 58 2,281 6,987 (74 ) (40 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 53,290 52,204 46,286 53,990 53,393 Noninterest income Deposit services 5,985 6,305 6,479 6,291 6,422 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale (18 ) (10,386 ) 11 (3,455 ) (2,146 ) Net gain on sale of equity securities - - - 2,642 2,416 Gain (loss) on sale of loans (436 ) 178 96 185 104 Trust fees 1,336 1,431 1,522 1,490 1,467 Bank owned life insurance 784 2,602 790 756 1,675 Brokerage services 1,014 944 760 904 697 Other 1,059 1,427 1,178 1,651 1,398 Total noninterest income 9,724 2,501 10,836 10,464 12,033 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 23,113 21,152 21,241 21,376 21,856 Net occupancy 3,362 3,474 3,796 3,690 3,734 Advertising, travel & entertainment 950 1,127 1,062 854 1,050 ATM expense 325 318 358 320 355 Professional fees 1,154 1,315 1,472 1,192 1,372 Software and data processing 2,856 2,644 2,432 2,264 2,055 Communications 449 435 359 348 327 FDIC insurance 943 892 902 1,220 544 Amortization of intangibles 337 370 407 442 478 Other 3,392 3,456 3,524 3,287 3,078 Total noninterest expense 36,881 35,183 35,553 34,993 34,849 Income before income tax expense 26,133 19,522 21,569 29,461 30,577 Income tax expense 4,622 2,206 3,120 4,568 4,543 Net income $ 21,511 $ 17,316 $ 18,449 $ 24,893 $ 26,034 Common Share Data: Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 30,262 30,235 30,502 30,721 31,372 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 30,305 30,276 30,543 30,754 31,464 Common shares outstanding end of period 30,284 30,249 30,338 30,532 31,121 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.71 $ 0.57 $ 0.60 $ 0.81 $ 0.83 Diluted 0.71 0.57 0.60 0.81 0.83 Book value per common share 26.02 25.56 24.02 25.06 24.13 Tangible book value per common share 19.29 18.82 17.28 18.35 17.54 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.36 0.37 0.35 0.35 0.35 Selected Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.03 % 0.85 % 0.93 % 1.29 % 1.38 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.02 9.31 9.50 13.32 13.92 Return on average tangible common equity (1) 15.07 13.10 13.17 18.59 19.36 Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1) 5.38 5.30 5.15 5.00 4.76 Average rate on interest bearing liabilities 3.22 3.04 2.84 2.45 2.14 Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 2.86 2.99 3.02 3.17 3.21 Net interest spread (FTE) (1) 2.16 2.26 2.31 2.55 2.62 Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 127.71 131.65 133.24 134.12 137.67 Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.77 1.73 1.79 1.82 1.85 Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) 55.54 50.86 52.29 51.06 50.99 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP

financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

2024 2023 Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,

Nonperforming Assets: $ 7,979 $ 4,001 $ 4,381 $ 3,059 $ 3,180 Nonaccrual loans 7,709 3,889 4,316 3,017 3,169 Accruing loans past due more than 90 days - - - - - Restructured loans 151 13 15 - - Other real estate owned 119 99 50 - - Repossessed assets - - - 42 11 Asset Quality Ratios: Ratio of nonaccruing loans to: Total loans 0.17 % 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.07 % 0.08 % Ratio of nonperforming assets to: Total assets 0.10 0.05 0.05 0.04 0.04 Total loans 0.17 0.09 0.10 0.07 0.08 Total loans and OREO 0.17 0.09 0.10 0.07 0.08 Ratio of allowance for loan losses to: Nonaccruing loans 565.01 1,097.30 967.56 1,203.28 1,146.48 Nonperforming assets 545.90 1,066.58 953.21 1,186.76 1,142.52 Total loans 0.95 0.94 0.94 0.84 0.87 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding 0.03 0.11 0.08 0.03 0.03 Capital Ratios: Shareholders' equity to total assets 9.43 9.33 9.14 9.80 9.64 Common equity tier 1 capital 12.43 12.28 12.27 12.32 12.73 Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.47 13.32 13.31 13.37 13.81 Total risk-based capital 15.92 15.73 15.71 15.68 16.28 Tier 1 leverage capital 9.22 9.39 9.61 9.69 9.83 Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (1) 7.17 7.04 6.75 7.37 7.19 Average shareholders' equity to average total assets 9.35 9.13 9.76 9.72 9.94 (1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-

GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

2024 2023 Loan Portfolio Composition Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,

Real Estate Loans: Construction $ 599,464 $ 789,744 $ 720,515 $ 657,354 $ 591,894 1-4 Family Residential 720,508 696,738 689,492 684,878 672,595 Commercial 2,413,345 2,168,451 2,117,306 2,100,338 1,990,861 Commercial Loans 358,053 366,893 385,816 383,724 388,182 Municipal Loans 427,225 441,168 441,512 435,211 438,566 Loans to Individuals 58,773 61,516 65,992 67,538 70,546 Total Loans $ 4,577,368 $ 4,524,510 $ 4,420,633 $ 4,329,043 $ 4,152,644 Summary of Changes in Allowances: Allowance for Loan Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 42,674 $ 41,760 $ 36,303 $ 36,332 $ 36,515 Loans charged-off (634 ) (1,572 ) (1,262 ) (737 ) (633 ) Recoveries of loans charged-off 347 284 378 430 362 Net loans (charged-off) recovered (287 ) (1,288 ) (884 ) (307 ) (271 ) Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 1,170 2,202 6,341 278 88 Balance at end of period $ 43,557 $ 42,674 $ 41,760 $ 36,303 $ 36,332 Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures Balance at beginning of period $ 3,932 $ 3,853 $ 3,207 $ 3,559 $ 3,687 Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit

exposures (1,112 ) 79 646 (352 ) (128 ) Balance at end of period $ 2,820 $ 3,932 $ 3,853 $ 3,207 $ 3,559 Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 46,377 $ 46,606 $ 45,613 $ 39,510 $ 39,891

The tables that follow show average earning assets and interest bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the earning assets and the average rate of the interest bearing liabilities for the periods presented. The interest and related yields presented are on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are therefore non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for more information.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023

Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate

ASSETS Loans (1) $ 4,559,602 $ 68,849 6.07 % $ 4,473,618 $ 67,886 6.02 % Loans held for sale 8,834 18 0.82 % 1,858 27 5.77 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 780,423 6,967 3.59 % 852,023 7,970 3.71 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,285,922 13,168 4.12 % 1,456,187 15,688 4.27 % Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 764,713 10,119 5.32 % 581,548 6,865 4.68 % Total securities 2,831,058 30,254 4.30 % 2,889,758 30,523 4.19 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity

investments 40,063 333 3.34 % 24,674 296 4.76 % Interest earning deposits 380,181 5,202 5.50 % 150,763 2,054 5.41 % Federal funds sold 62,599 838 5.38 % 93,149 1,286 5.48 % Total earning assets 7,882,337 105,494 5.38 % 7,633,820 102,072 5.30 % Cash and due from banks 114,379 110,380 Accrued interest and other assets 441,783 374,120 Less: Allowance for loan losses (42,973 ) (41,822 ) Total assets $ 8,395,526 $ 8,076,498 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Savings accounts $ 604,529 1,424 0.95 % $ 610,453 1,432 0.93 % Certificates of deposit 941,947 10,341 4.42 % 910,759 9,691 4.22 % Interest bearing demand accounts 3,634,936 26,433 2.92 % 3,469,120 24,498 2.80 % Total interest bearing deposits 5,181,412 38,198 2.97 % 4,990,332 35,621 2.83 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 607,033 5,950 3.94 % 262,709 1,430 2.16 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 93,895 956 4.10 % 93,859 965 4.08 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized

debt issuance costs 60,270 1,175 7.84 % 60,269 1,195 7.87 % Repurchase agreements 92,177 967 4.22 % 96,622 1,008 4.14 % Other borrowings 137,287 2,164 6.34 % 294,683 4,235 5.70 % Total interest bearing liabilities 6,172,074 49,410 3.22 % 5,798,474 44,454 3.04 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,338,384 1,424,961 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 100,014 115,388 Total liabilities 7,610,472 7,338,823 Shareholders' equity 785,054 737,675 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,395,526 $ 8,076,498 Net interest income (FTE) $ 56,084 $ 57,618 Net interest margin (FTE) 2.86 % 2.99 % Net interest spread (FTE) 2.16 % 2.26 % (1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount. (2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, loans totaling $7.7 million and $3.9 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023

Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate

ASSETS Loans (1) $ 4,396,184 $ 64,758 5.84 % $ 4,197,130 $ 59,334 5.67 % Loans held for sale 1,537 26 6.71 % 1,664 23 5.54 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 912,789 8,731 3.79 % 925,445 8,773 3.80 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,510,044 16,232 4.26 % 1,562,232 16,182 4.15 % Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 442,908 4,426 3.96 % 401,427 3,830 3.83 % Total securities 2,865,741 29,389 4.07 % 2,889,104 28,785 4.00 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity

investments 22,363 265 4.70 % 21,480 379 7.08 % Interest earning deposits 37,891 535 5.60 % 56,604 742 5.26 % Federal funds sold 94,441 1,253 5.26 % 59,186 748 5.07 % Total earning assets 7,418,157 96,226 5.15 % 7,225,168 90,011 5.00 % Cash and due from banks 106,348 103,559 Accrued interest and other assets 400,850 419,420 Less: Allowance for loan losses (36,493 ) (36,512 ) Total assets $ 7,888,862 $ 7,711,635 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Savings accounts $ 622,246 1,458 0.93 % $ 648,560 1,430 0.88 % Certificates of deposit 949,894 9,443 3.94 % 797,992 6,365 3.20 % Interest bearing demand accounts 3,189,048 20,050 2.49 % 2,841,818 13,884 1.96 % Total interest bearing deposits 4,761,188 30,951 2.58 % 4,288,370 21,679 2.03 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 230,184 1,174 2.02 % 211,309 1,032 1.96 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 93,817 962 4.07 % 97,804 994 4.08 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized

debt issuance costs 60,268 1,178 7.75 % 60,266 1,100 7.32 % Repurchase agreements 104,070 1,048 4.00 % 97,915 883 3.62 % Other borrowings 317,913 4,492 5.61 % 631,447 7,272 4.62 % Total interest bearing liabilities 5,567,440 39,805 2.84 % 5,387,111 32,960 2.45 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,441,738 1,490,445 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 109,490 84,252 Total liabilities 7,118,668 6,961,808 Shareholders' equity 770,194 749,827 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,888,862 $ 7,711,635 Net interest income (FTE) $ 56,421 $ 57,051 Net interest margin (FTE) 3.02 % 3.17 % Net interest spread (FTE) 2.31 % 2.55 % (1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount. (2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, loans totaling $4.3 million and $3.0 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate

ASSETS Loans (1) $ 4,128,775 $ 55,453 5.45 % Loans held for sale 1,662 20 4.88 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 690,864 5,712 3.35 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,692,700 16,466 3.95 % Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 455,811 4,329 3.85 % Total securities 2,839,375 26,507 3.79 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 31,470 245 3.16 % Interest earning deposits 87,924 1,033 4.76 % Federal funds sold 72,630 837 4.67 % Total earning assets 7,161,836 84,095 4.76 % Cash and due from banks 107,765 Accrued interest and other assets 398,709 Less: Allowance for loan losses (36,690 ) Total assets $ 7,631,620 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Savings accounts $ 665,919 1,313 0.80 % Certificates of deposit 787,887 5,407 2.78 % Interest bearing demand accounts 2,983,218 13,186 1.79 % Total interest bearing deposits 4,437,024 19,906 1.82 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 404,199 3,141 3.15 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,693 999 4.11 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,265 1,031 6.94 % Repurchase agreements 65,435 492 3.05 % Other borrowings 136,700 1,926 5.71 % Total interest bearing liabilities 5,202,316 27,495 2.14 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,588,725 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 81,829 Total liabilities 6,872,870 Shareholders' equity 758,750 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,631,620 Net interest income (FTE) $ 56,600 Net interest margin (FTE) 3.21 % Net interest spread (FTE) 2.62 % (1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount. (2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of March 31, 2023, loans totaling $3.2 million were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

The following tables set forth the reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity, book value per share to tangible book value per share, net interest income to net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% marginal tax rate for interest earned on tax-exempt assets such as municipal loans and investment securities, along with the calculation of total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense, efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE) for the applicable periods presented.