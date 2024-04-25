Passing of Columbus A/S' Annual General Meeting and subsequent constitution of the Board of Directors

Company announcement no. 12/2024



At Columbus A/S' Annual General Meeting held on 25 April 2024, all proposals set out in the agenda were adopted, including the following;

1. The General Meeting took note of the Board of Directors' report.

2. The Annual Report for 2023 was approved.

3. The Board of Directors' proposal regarding distribution of profit was adopted, including payment of an ordinary dividend to the shareholders of DKK 0.125 per share of DKK 1.25 (nom), amounting to a total dividend of DKK 16,159,533.

4. The Remuneration Report for 2023 was approved in the indicative ballot.

5. The General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors for a period of 18 months from the date of the General Meeting to acquire up to 10 per cent of the Company's share capital against payment which shall not deviate more than 10 per cent up or downwards from the latest listed price of the shares at Nasdaq Copenhagen prior to the acquisition.

6. Ib Kunøe, Peter Skov Hansen, Sven Madsen, Karina Kirk and Per Kogut were re-elected to the Board of Directors.

7. Election of state authorized public accountants:

7.1 Pricewaterhousecoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, CVR-no. 33 77 12 31 was re-elected as auditor of the Company, and only one auditor was elected.

7.2 Pricewaterhousecoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, CVR-no. 33 77 12 31 was elected to provide a statement on the management's sustainability reporting

8. The following proposals from the Board of Directors were adopted:

8.1 The proposed changes to the authorizations in Art. 5.1, 5.4 and 8.2 in the Articles of Association were adopted.

8.2 The chairman of the meeting was authorized to notify the resolutions adopted by the General Meeting to the Danish Business Authority (Erhvervsstyrelsen) and, in connection therewith, to make necessary amendments and additions, including changes to the Articles of Association, as required by the Danish Business Authority for the purpose of registering the acopted resolutions



Following the Annual General Meeting the Board of Directors convened and constituted itself with Ib Kunøe as Chairman of the Board and Sven Madsen as Deputy Chairman of the Board.



Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen

Chairman of the Board CEO & President