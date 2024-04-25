Escalade, Incorporated: Escalade Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESCA, or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods and indoor/outdoor recreational equipment, today announced results for the first quarter 2024.

FIRST QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

(As compared to the first quarter 2023)

Net sales were $57.3 million, an increase of 0.7%

Operating income was $3.1 million compared to $0.1 million in 2023

EBITDA totaled $4.4 million, an increase of $2.8 million

Net income of $1.8 million, or $0.13 earnings per diluted share

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, Escalade posted net sales of $57.3 million, net income of $1.8 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.13.

Total net sales increased 0.7% on a year-over-year basis in the first quarter, primarily due to a return in normalized seasonal demand for basketball products, outdoor games, and archery.

Escalade reported first quarter gross margin of 25.0%, an increase of 560 basis points versus the prior-year period, primarily driven by more favorable product mix, decreased inventory storage and handling costs, and more favorable fixed cost absorption.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") increased $2.8 million to $4.4 million in the first quarter 2024, versus $1.6 million in the prior-year period.

Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $1.8 million, or $0.13 diluted earnings per share, compared to a net loss of $1.0 million, or $0.07 diluted loss per share, for the same quarter in 2023.

Total debt at the end of the quarter was $53.5 million, down from $95.2 million at the end of the first quarter last year, and up from $50.9 million at year-end. The increase from year-end was primarily the result of inventory investments made in advance of the spring selling season.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had total cash and equivalents of $0.3 million, together with $62.4 million of availability on its senior secured revolving credit facility maturing in 2027. At the end of the first quarter 2024, net debt (total debt less cash) was 2.0x trailing twelve-month EBITDA.

Escalade announced a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on July 8, 2024 and payable on July 15, 2024.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"Our first quarter results reflect demand stabilization along with significant improvement in gross margin. We are returning to more normalized market conditions as we move further from the pandemic driven peak in demand and elevated costs," stated Walter P. Glazer, Jr., President and CEO of Escalade. "We still have work to do, but we anticipate continued opportunity for margin improvement in 2024 despite our cautious outlook on consumer demand for discretionary recreational goods for the remainder of the year."

"In recent quarters, we sold through much of our higher cost inventory that had impacted margins in 2023," continued Glazer. "In the first quarter 2024, we delivered a gross margin of 25.0%, an increase of more than 560 basis points above the prior year period. Looking ahead, we remain focused on managing our costs, driving innovation, and developing compelling products that encourage consumers to purchase our wide range of Escalade offerings that promote healthy active lifestyles and bring families and friends together."

"During the first quarter, we experienced increased demand for our basketball, table tennis, archery and outdoor games products," continued Glazer. "Our retail partners successfully reduced their inventory levels coming into 2024, so we believe most channel inventories of our products are relatively light. We saw continued growth in our owned direct-to-consumer website sales, which increased 28% in the first quarter, as we continue to support effective marketing campaigns and new product development."

"As we right size our asset base, including the planned divestiture of our Mexico operations, we expect to drive additional efficiencies in our fixed costs," continued Glazer. "We remain highly focused on optimizing our assets base and cost structure to further improve our return on assets."

"We ended the first quarter with a ratio of net debt to trailing twelve-month EBITDA of 2.0x, well within our targeted range of 1.5x to 2.5x," stated Glazer. "Looking to the remainder of 2024, we intend to continue deploying available cash flow to debt repayment, which should result in additional interest expense savings, while continuing to invest in our brands and new product development within our strong recreational products portfolio."

Escalade, Incorporated and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, In Thousands Except Per Share Data)







Three Months Ended All Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Data







March 31,

2024

March 31,

2023















Net sales







$57,304

$56,931















Costs and Expenses













Cost of products sold







42,950

45,879 Selling, administrative and general expenses







10,701

10,283 Amortization







593

620















Operating Income







3,060

149















Other Income (Expense)













Interest expense







(735)

(1,375) Other income







3

18















Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes







2,328

(1,208)















Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes







553

(256)















Net Income (Loss)







$1,775

($952)















Earnings (Loss) Per Share Data:













Basic earnings (loss) per share







$0.13

($0.07) Diluted earnings (loss) per share







$0.13

($0.07)















Dividends declared







$ 0.15

$ 0.15



































Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, In Thousands)



All Amounts in Thousands Except Share Information March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023

(Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 283 $ 16 $ 6,064 Receivables, less allowance of $882; $652; and $490; respectively 52,274 49,985 50,468 Inventories 95,991 92,462 122,453 Prepaid expenses 2,949 4,280 4,879 Prepaid income tax -- 88 175 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 151,497 146,831 184,039







Property, plant and equipment, net 23,420 23,786 24,679 Assets held for sale 2,480 2,653 2,823 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,118 8,378 8,844 Intangible assets, net 28,047 28,640 30,500 Goodwill 42,326 42,326 42,326 Other assets 459 391 376 TOTAL ASSETS $256,347 $253,005 $293,587







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 7,143 $ 7,143 $ 7,143 Trade accounts payable 15,981 9,797 17,232 Accrued liabilities 9,484 15,283 10,500 Income tax payable 441 -- -- Current operating lease liabilities 1,055 1,041 991 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 34,104 33,264 35,866







Other Liabilities:





Long-term debt 46,383 43,753 88,082 Deferred income tax liability 3,125 3,125 4,516 Operating lease liabilities 7,628 7,897 8,398 Other liabilities 387 387 407 TOTAL LIABILITIES 91,627 88,426 137,269







Stockholders' Equity:





Preferred stock:





Authorized 1,000,000 shares; no par value, none issued





Common stock:





Authorized 30,000,000 shares; no par value, issued and outstanding -

13,861,552; 13,736,800; and 13,729,859; shares respectively 4,909 4,480 2,879 Retained earnings 159,811 160,099 153,439 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 164,720 164,579 156,318 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $256,347 $253,005 $293,587

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA

(Unaudited, In Thousands)



Three Months Ended All Amounts in Thousands March 31,

2024

March 31,

2023







Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) $1,775

($952)







Interest expense 735

1,375 Income tax expense (benefit) 553

(256) Depreciation and amortization 1,373

1,396







EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $4,436

$1,563

















