Caterpillar Inc.: Caterpillar Reports First-Quarter 2024 Results

- First-quarter 2024 profit per share of $5.75; adjusted profit per share of $5.60
- Enterprise operating cash flow was $2.1 billion in the first quarter of 2024
- Deployed $5.1 billion of cash for share repurchases and dividends in the first quarter
First Quarter
($ in billions except profit per share)
2024
2023
Sales and Revenues
$15.8
$15.9
Profit Per Share
$5.75
$3.74
Adjusted Profit Per Share
$5.60
$4.91
IRVING, Texas, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced first-quarter 2024 results. Sales and revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were $15.8 billion, about flat to the first quarter of 2023, due to lower sales volume, which was mostly offset by favorable price realization.
Operating profit margin was 22.3% for the first quarter of 2024, compared with 17.2% for the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating profit margin was 22.2% for the first quarter of 2024, compared with 21.1% for the first quarter of 2023. First-quarter 2024 profit per share was $5.75, compared with first-quarter 2023 profit per share of $3.74. Adjusted profit per share in the first quarter of 2024 was $5.60, compared with first-quarter 2023 adjusted profit per share of $4.91. In the first quarter of 2024 and 2023, adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share excluded restructuring income/costs.
For the three months ended March 31, 2024, enterprise operating cash flow was $2.1 billion, and the company ended the first quarter with $5.0 billion of enterprise cash. In the quarter, the company deployed $4.5 billion of cash for repurchases of Caterpillar common stock and $0.6 billion of cash for dividends.
"I'm pleased with our team's performance that resulted in higher adjusted operating profit margin, record adjusted profit per share and strong ME&T free cash flow. Our strong balance sheet and ME&T free cash flow allowed us to deploy a record $5.1 billion of cash for share repurchases and dividends in the first quarter," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "We continue to execute our strategy for long-term profitable growth."
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
First Quarter 2024 vs. First Quarter 2023
Total sales and revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were $15.799 billion, a decrease of $63 million, or about flat, compared with $15.862 billion in the first quarter of 2023. Lower sales volume of $684 million and unfavorable currency impacts of $30 million, primarily related to the Australian dollar, were mostly offset by favorable price realization of $575 million and higher Financial Products' revenues of $76 million. The decrease in sales volume was primarily driven by lower sales of equipment to end users; there was not a significant impact from changes in dealer inventories.
In the three primary segments, sales were higher in Energy & Transportation and lower in Construction Industries and Resource Industries.
Sales and Revenues by Segment
(Millions of dollars)
First
Sales
Volume
Price
Realization
Currency
Inter-
First
$
Change
%
Change
Construction Industries
$ 6,746
$ (464)
$ 199
$ (22)
$ (35)
$ 6,424
$ (322)
(5 %)
Resource Industries
3,427
(425)
173
(11)
29
3,193
(234)
(7 %)
Energy & Transportation
6,254
231
202
(1)
(5)
6,681
427
7 %
All Other Segment
111
(1)
-
-
(1)
109
(2)
(2 %)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(1,439)
(25)
1
4
12
(1,447)
(8)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
15,099
(684)
575
(30)
-
14,960
(139)
(1 %)
Financial Products Segment
902
-
-
-
89
991
89
10 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(139)
-
-
-
(13)
(152)
(13)
Financial Products Revenues
763
-
-
-
76
839
76
10 %
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 15,862
$ (684)
$ 575
$ (30)
$ 76
$ 15,799
$ (63)
- %
Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region
North America
Latin America
EAME
Asia/Pacific
External Sales
Inter-Segment
Total Sales
(Millions of dollars)
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
First Quarter 2024
Construction Industries
$ 3,833
6 %
$ 595
(1 %)
$ 996
(25 %)
$ 993
(14 %)
$ 6,417
(4 %)
$ 7
(83 %)
$ 6,424
(5 %)
Resource Industries
1,264
(3 %)
476
- %
465
(22 %)
891
(9 %)
3,096
(8 %)
97
43 %
3,193
(7 %)
Energy & Transportation
2,951
15 %
408
7 %
1,294
(7 %)
834
16 %
5,487
9 %
1,194
- %
6,681
7 %
All Other Segment
18
- %
(1)
- %
4
- %
13
- %
34
(3 %)
75
(1 %)
109
(2 %)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(58)
(2)
(11)
(3)
(74)
(1,373)
(1,447)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
8,008
7 %
1,476
2 %
2,748
(17 %)
2,728
(5 %)
14,960
(1 %)
-
- %
14,960
(1 %)
Financial Products Segment
659
15 %
101
(3 %)
123
8 %
108
(1 %)
991
10 %
-
- %
991
10 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(94)
(18)
(19)
(21)
(152)
-
(152)
Financial Products Revenues
565
15 %
83
(3 %)
104
8 %
87
(2 %)
839
10 %
-
- %
839
10 %
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 8,573
8 %
$ 1,559
1 %
$ 2,852
(17 %)
$ 2,815
(5 %)
$ 15,799
- %
$ -
- %
$ 15,799
- %
First Quarter 2023
Construction Industries
$ 3,608
$ 599
$ 1,336
$ 1,161
$ 6,704
$ 42
$ 6,746
Resource Industries
1,308
474
599
978
3,359
68
3,427
Energy & Transportation
2,572
380
1,384
719
5,055
1,199
6,254
All Other Segment
18
-
4
13
35
76
111
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(48)
-
(1)
(5)
(54)
(1,385)
(1,439)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
7,458
1,453
3,322
2,866
15,099
-
15,099
Financial Products Segment
575
104
114
109
902
-
902
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(83)
(18)
(18)
(20)
(139)
-
(139)
Financial Products Revenues
492
86
96
89
763
-
763
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 7,950
$ 1,539
$ 3,418
$ 2,955
$ 15,862
$ -
$ 15,862
Consolidated Operating Profit
Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison
First Quarter 2024 vs. First Quarter 2023
Operating profit for the first quarter of 2024 was $3.519 billion, an increase of $788 million, or 29%, compared with $2.731 billion in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the absence of the impact of the divestiture of the company's Longwall business in 2023 of $586 million and favorable price realization of $575 million, partially offset by the profit impact of lower sales volume of $268 million.
Profit (Loss) by Segment
(Millions of dollars)
First Quarter
First Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
Construction Industries
$ 1,764
$ 1,790
$ (26)
(1 %)
Resource Industries
730
764
(34)
(4 %)
Energy & Transportation
1,301
1,057
244
23 %
All Other Segment
24
11
13
118 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(415)
(1,008)
593
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
3,404
2,614
790
30 %
Financial Products Segment
293
232
61
26 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(25)
25
(50)
Financial Products
268
257
11
4 %
Consolidating Adjustments
(153)
(140)
(13)
Consolidated Operating Profit
$ 3,519
$ 2,731
$ 788
29 %
Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items
- Other income (expense) in the first quarter of 2024 was income of $156 million, compared with income of $32 million in the first quarter of 2023. The change was primarily driven by favorable impacts from foreign currency exchange.
- The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was 19.5% compared to 26.9% for the first quarter of 2023. Excluding the discrete items discussed below, the first quarter 2024 estimated annual tax rate was 22.5% compared with 23.0% for the first quarter of 2023.
The 2024 estimated annual tax rate excludes the impact of nontaxable gains of $64 million for the divestiture of a non-U.S. mining entity along with a related tax benefit of $54 million. The estimated annual tax rate in the first quarter of 2023 excluded the impact of the nondeductible loss of $586 million related to the divestiture of the company's Longwall business. In addition, a discrete tax benefit of $38 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2024, compared with a $32 million benefit in the first quarter of 2023, for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense.
CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
First Quarter
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
First Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 6,746
$ (464)
$ 199
$ (22)
$ (35)
$ 6,424
$ (322)
(5 %)
Sales by Geographic Region
First Quarter
First Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$ 3,833
$ 3,608
$ 225
6 %
Latin America
595
599
(4)
(1 %)
EAME
996
1,336
(340)
(25 %)
Asia/Pacific
993
1,161
(168)
(14 %)
External Sales
6,417
6,704
(287)
(4 %)
Inter-segment
7
42
(35)
(83 %)
Total Sales
$ 6,424
$ 6,746
$ (322)
(5 %)
Segment Profit
First Quarter
First Quarter
|
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 1,764
$ 1,790
$ (26)
(1 %)
Segment Profit Margin
27.5 %
26.5 %
1.0 pts
Construction Industries' total sales were $6.424 billion in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $322 million, or 5%, compared with $6.746 billion in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume of $464 million, partially offset by favorable price realization of $199 million. The decrease in sales volume was mainly driven by lower sales of equipment to end users.
- In North America, sales increased primarily due to favorable price realization.
- Sales in Latin America were about flat.
- In EAME, sales decreased mainly due to lower sales volume. Lower sales volume was primarily driven by lower sales of equipment to end users.
- Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific primarily due to lower sales volume. Lower sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased more during the first quarter of 2023 than during the first quarter of 2024.
Construction Industries' profit was $1.764 billion in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $26 million, or 1%, compared with $1.790 billion in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the profit impact of lower sales volume of $278 million, higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses of $26 million and other unfavorable segment items of $7 million, partially offset by favorable price realization of $199 million and favorable manufacturing costs of $86 million. Favorable manufacturing costs largely reflected lower freight.
RESOURCE INDUSTRIES
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
First Quarter
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
First Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 3,427
$ (425)
$ 173
$ (11)
$ 29
$ 3,193
$ (234)
(7 %)
Sales by Geographic Region
First Quarter
First Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$ 1,264
$ 1,308
$ (44)
(3 %)
Latin America
476
474
2
- %
EAME
465
599
(134)
(22 %)
Asia/Pacific
891
978
(87)
(9 %)
External Sales
3,096
3,359
(263)
(8 %)
Inter-segment
97
68
29
43 %
Total Sales
$ 3,193
$ 3,427
$ (234)
(7 %)
Segment Profit
First Quarter
First Quarter
|
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 730
$ 764
$ (34)
(4 %)
Segment Profit Margin
22.9 %
22.3 %
0.6 pts
Resource Industries' total sales were $3.193 billion in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $234 million, or 7%, compared with $3.427 billion in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume of $425 million, partially offset by favorable price realization of $173 million. The decrease in sales volume was mainly driven by lower sales of equipment to end users.
Resource Industries' profit was $730 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $34 million, or 4%, compared with $764 million in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the profit impact of lower sales volume of $217 million and other unfavorable segment items of $24 million, partially offset by favorable price realization of $173 million and favorable manufacturing costs of $38 million. Other unfavorable segment items primarily consisted of unfavorable currency impacts. Favorable manufacturing costs largely reflected lower freight.
ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
First Quarter
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
First Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 6,254
$ 231
$ 202
$ (1)
$ (5)
$ 6,681
$ 427
7 %
Sales by Application
First Quarter
First Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
Oil and Gas
$ 1,568
$ 1,314
$ 254
19 %
Power Generation
1,618
1,284
334
26 %
Industrial
989
1,255
(266)
(21 %)
Transportation
1,312
1,202
110
9 %
External Sales
5,487
5,055
432
9 %
Inter-segment
1,194
1,199
(5)
- %
Total Sales
$ 6,681
$ 6,254
$ 427
7 %
Segment Profit
First Quarter
First Quarter
|
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 1,301
$ 1,057
$ 244
23 %
Segment Profit Margin
19.5 %
16.9 %
2.6 pts
Energy & Transportation's total sales were $6.681 billion in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $427 million, or 7%, compared with $6.254 billion in the first quarter of 2023. Sales increased across all applications except Industrial. The increase in sales was primarily due to higher sales volume of $231 million and favorable price realization of $202 million.
- Oil and Gas - Sales increased for turbines and turbine-related services. Sales also increased in reciprocating engines used in gas compression applications.
- Power Generation - Sales increased in large reciprocating engines, primarily data center applications.
- Industrial - Sales decreased primarily in EAME and North America.
- Transportation - Sales increased in rail services. International locomotive deliveries were also higher.
Energy & Transportation's profit was $1.301 billion in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $244 million, or 23%, compared with $1.057 billion in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization of $202 million.
FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT
(Millions of dollars)
Revenues by Geographic Region
First Quarter
First Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$ 659
$ 575
$ 84
15 %
Latin America
101
104
(3)
(3 %)
EAME
123
114
9
8 %
Asia/Pacific
108
109
(1)
(1 %)
Total Revenues
$ 991
$ 902
$ 89
10 %
Segment Profit
First Quarter
First Quarter
|
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 293
$ 232
$ 61
26 %
Financial Products' segment revenues were $991 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $89 million, or 10%, compared with $902 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a $69 million favorable impact from higher average financing rates across all regions and a $32 million favorable impact from higher average earning assets driven by North America.
Financial Products' segment profit was $293 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $61 million, or 26%, compared with $232 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was mainly due to a $33 million insurance settlement and a $27 million favorable impact from equity securities.
At the end of the first quarter of 2024, past dues at Cat Financial were 1.78%, compared with 2.00% at the end of the first quarter of 2023. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $55 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared with $10 million for the first quarter of 2023. As of March 31, 2024, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $281 million, or 1.01% of finance receivables, compared with $331 million, or 1.18% of finance receivables at December 31, 2023.
Corporate Items and Eliminations
Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $440 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $543 million from the first quarter of 2023, primarily driven by the absence of the impact of the divestiture of the company's Longwall business in 2023.
APPENDIX
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.
The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of three significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) restructuring income related to the divestiture of a non-US mining entity, (ii) other restructuring income/costs and (iii) restructuring costs related to the divestiture of the company's Longwall business in 2023. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans.
Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:
(Dollars in millions except per share data)
Operating
Operating
Profit
Provision
Profit
Profit per
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 - U.S. GAAP
$ 3,519
22.3 %
$ 3,532
$ 688
$ 2,856
$ 5.75
Restructuring (income) - non-US mining entity divestiture
(64)
(0.5) %
(64)
54
(118)
(0.24)
Other restructuring (income) costs
58
0.4 %
58
14
44
0.09
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 - Adjusted
$ 3,513
22.2 %
$ 3,526
$ 756
$ 2,782
$ 5.60
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 - U.S. GAAP
$ 2,731
17.2 %
$ 2,634
$ 708
$ 1,943
$ 3.74
Restructuring costs - Longwall divestiture
586
3.7 %
586
-
586
1.13
Other restructuring (income) costs
25
0.2 %
25
5
20
0.04
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 - Adjusted
$ 3,342
21.1 %
$ 3,245
$ 713
$ 2,549
$ 4.91
The company believes it is important to separately disclose the annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items for the results to be meaningful to readers. The annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 2023 is discussed using non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the effects of amounts associated with discrete items recorded fully in the quarter they occur. These items consist of (i) restructuring income related to the divestiture of a non-US mining entity, (ii) restructuring costs related to the divestiture of the company's Longwall business in 2023 and (iii) settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense. The company believes the non-GAAP measures will provide investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.
A reconciliation of the effective tax rate to annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items is below:
(Dollars in millions)
Profit Before
Provision
Effective Tax
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 - U.S. GAAP
$ 3,532
$ 688
19.5 %
Restructuring (income) - non-US mining entity divestiture
(64)
54
Excess stock-based compensation
-
38
Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items
$ 3,468
$ 780
22.5 %
Excess stock-based compensation
-
(38)
Other restructuring (income) costs
58
14
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 - Adjusted
$ 3,526
$ 756
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 - U.S. GAAP
$ 2,634
$ 708
26.9 %
Restructuring costs - Longwall divestiture
586
-
Excess stock-based compensation
-
32
Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items
$ 3,220
$ 740
23.0 %
Excess stock-based compensation
-
(32)
Other restructuring (income) costs
25
5
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 - Adjusted
$ 3,245
$ 713
Supplemental Consolidating Data
The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:
Consolidated - Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.
Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) - The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.
Financial Products - The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.
Consolidating Adjustments - Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.
The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.
Pages 15 to 23 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions except per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 14,960
$ 15,099
Revenues of Financial Products
839
763
Total sales and revenues
15,799
15,862
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
9,662
10,103
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,577
1,463
Research and development expenses
520
472
Interest expense of Financial Products
298
217
Other operating (income) expenses
223
876
Total operating costs
12,280
13,131
Operating profit
3,519
2,731
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
143
129
Other income (expense)
156
32
Consolidated profit before taxes
3,532
2,634
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
688
708
Profit of consolidated companies
2,844
1,926
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
10
16
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
2,854
1,942
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2)
(1)
Profit 1
$ 2,856
$ 1,943
Profit per common share
$ 5.78
$ 3.76
Profit per common share - diluted 2
$ 5.75
$ 3.74
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)
- Basic
493.9
516.2
- Diluted 2
496.9
519.4
1
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
2
Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
March 31,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 4,959
$ 6,978
Receivables - trade and other
9,296
9,310
Receivables - finance
9,446
9,510
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,010
4,586
Inventories
16,953
16,565
Total current assets
43,664
46,949
Property, plant and equipment - net
12,538
12,680
Long-term receivables - trade and other
1,200
1,238
Long-term receivables - finance
12,531
12,664
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
2,860
2,816
Intangible assets
516
564
Goodwill
5,277
5,308
Other assets
5,155
5,257
Total assets
$ 83,741
$ 87,476
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ -
$ -
-- Financial Products
3,568
4,643
Accounts payable
7,778
7,906
Accrued expenses
4,821
4,958
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
1,291
2,757
Customer advances
2,194
1,929
Dividends payable
-
649
Other current liabilities
3,265
3,123
Long-term debt due within one year:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
1,045
1,044
-- Financial Products
8,409
7,719
Total current liabilities
32,371
34,728
Long-term debt due after one year:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
8,539
8,579
-- Financial Products
16,292
15,893
Liability for postemployment benefits
4,068
4,098
Other liabilities
4,826
4,675
Total liabilities
66,096
67,973
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
5,663
6,403
Treasury stock
(40,039)
(36,339)
Profit employed in the business
54,108
51,250
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(2,093)
(1,820)
Noncontrolling interests
6
9
Total shareholders' equity
17,645
19,503
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 83,741
$ 87,476
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Three Months Ended
2024
2023
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 2,854
$ 1,942
Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
524
532
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
(54)
(191)
(Gain) loss on divestiture
(64)
572
Other
(5)
117
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables - trade and other
(81)
(329)
Inventories
(439)
(1,403)
Accounts payable
203
477
Accrued expenses
(38)
38
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
(1,454)
(950)
Customer advances
279
365
Other assets - net
60
107
Other liabilities - net
267
296
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
2,052
1,573
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others
(500)
(422)
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(236)
(328)
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
155
184
Additions to finance receivables
(3,256)
(3,020)
Collections of finance receivables
3,140
3,169
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
13
24
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
-
(5)
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
42
(14)
Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities
1,867
239
Investments in securities
(275)
(536)
Other - net
8
26
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
958
(683)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(648)
(620)
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
(8)
(25)
Common shares repurchased
(4,455)
(400)
Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)
2,731
1,517
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)
(1,570)
(1,475)
Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)
(1,050)
(103)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(5,000)
(1,106)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(30)
(1)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(2,020)
(217)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
6,985
7,013
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 4,965
$ 6,796
Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 14,960
$ 14,960
$ -
$ -
Revenues of Financial Products
839
-
1,029
(190)
1
Total sales and revenues
15,799
14,960
1,029
(190)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
9,662
9,664
-
(2)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,577
1,413
178
(14)
2
Research and development expenses
520
520
-
-
Interest expense of Financial Products
298
-
298
-
Other operating (income) expenses
223
(41)
285
(21)
2
Total operating costs
12,280
11,556
761
(37)
Operating profit
3,519
3,404
268
(153)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
143
143
-
-
Other income (expense)
156
(20)
23
153
3
Consolidated profit before taxes
3,532
3,241
291
-
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
688
615
73
-
Profit of consolidated companies
2,844
2,626
218
-
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
10
10
-
-
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
2,854
2,636
218
-
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2)
(3)
1
-
Profit 4
$ 2,856
$ 2,639
$ 217
$ -
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T and Financial Products.
3
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
4
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 15,099
$ 15,099
$ -
$ -
Revenues of Financial Products
763
-
935
(172)
1
Total sales and revenues
15,862
15,099
935
(172)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
10,103
10,104
-
(1)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,463
1,320
158
(15)
2
Research and development expenses
472
472
-
-
Interest expense of Financial Products
217
-
217
-
Other operating (income) expenses
876
589
303
(16)
2
Total operating costs
13,131
12,485
678
(32)
Operating profit
2,731
2,614
257
(140)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
129
129
-
-
Other income (expense)
32
(14)
(19)
65
3
Consolidated profit before taxes
2,634
2,471
238
(75)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
708
648
60
-
Profit of consolidated companies
1,926
1,823
178
(75)
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
16
19
-
(3)
4
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
1,942
1,842
178
(78)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1)
-
2
(3)
5
Profit 6
$ 1,943
$ 1,842
$ 176
$ (75)
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
3
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
4
Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
5
Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
6
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Financial Position
At March 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 4,959
$ 3,963
$ 996
$ -
Receivables - trade and other
9,296
3,814
658
4,824
1,2
Receivables - finance
9,446
-
14,509
(5,063)
2
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,010
2,665
379
(34)
3
Inventories
16,953
16,953
-
-
Total current assets
43,664
27,395
16,542
(273)
Property, plant and equipment - net
12,538
8,647
3,891
-
Long-term receivables - trade and other
1,200
538
57
605
1,2
Long-term receivables - finance
12,531
-
13,191
(660)
2
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
2,860
3,382
138
(660)
4
Intangible assets
516
516
-
-
Goodwill
5,277
5,277
-
-
Other assets
5,155
4,081
2,117
(1,043)
5
Total assets
$ 83,741
$ 49,836
$ 35,936
$ (2,031)
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$ 3,568
$ -
$ 3,568
$ -
Accounts payable
7,778
7,699
337
(258)
6,7
Accrued expenses
4,821
4,287
534
-
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
1,291
1,262
29
-
Customer advances
2,194
2,173
2
19
7
Other current liabilities
3,265
2,601
725
(61)
4,8
Long-term debt due within one year
9,454
1,045
8,409
-
Total current liabilities
32,371
19,067
13,604
(300)
Long-term debt due after one year
24,831
8,594
16,292
(55)
9
Liability for postemployment benefits
4,068
4,068
-
-
Other liabilities
4,826
3,979
1,553
(706)
4
Total liabilities
66,096
35,708
31,449
(1,061)
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
5,663
5,663
905
(905)
10
Treasury stock
(40,039)
(40,039)
-
-
Profit employed in the business
54,108
49,422
4,674
12
10
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(2,093)
(926)
(1,167)
-
Noncontrolling interests
6
8
75
(77)
10
Total shareholders' equity
17,645
14,128
4,487
(970)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 83,741
$ 49,836
$ 35,936
$ (2,031)
1
Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.
2
Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.
3
Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.
4
Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.
5
Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.
6
Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.
7
Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to accrued expenses or customer advances.
8
Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.
9
Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.
10
Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Financial Position
At December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 6,978
$ 6,106
$ 872
$ -
Receivables - trade and other
9,310
3,971
570
4,769
1,2
Receivables - finance
9,510
-
14,499
(4,989)
2
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,586
4,327
341
(82)
3
Inventories
16,565
16,565
-
-
Total current assets
46,949
30,969
16,282
(302)
Property, plant and equipment - net
12,680
8,694
3,986
-
Long-term receivables - trade and other
1,238
565
85
588
1,2
Long-term receivables - finance
12,664
-
13,299
(635)
2
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
2,816
3,360
148
(692)
4
Intangible assets
564
564
-
-
Goodwill
5,308
5,308
-
-
Other assets
5,257
4,218
2,082
(1,043)
5
Total assets
$ 87,476
$ 53,678
$ 35,882
$ (2,084)
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$ 4,643
$ -
$ 4,643
$ -
Accounts payable
7,906
7,827
314
(235)
6,7
Accrued expenses
4,958
4,361
597
-
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
2,757
2,696
61
-
Customer advances
1,929
1,912
2
15
7
Dividends payable
649
649
-
-
Other current liabilities
3,123
2,583
647
(107)
4,8
Long-term debt due within one year
8,763
1,044
7,719
-
Total current liabilities
34,728
21,072
13,983
(327)
Long-term debt due after one year
24,472
8,626
15,893
(47)
9
Liability for postemployment benefits
4,098
4,098
-
-
Other liabilities
4,675
3,806
1,607
(738)
4
Total liabilities
67,973
37,602
31,483
(1,112)
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,403
6,403
905
(905)
10
Treasury stock
(36,339)
(36,339)
-
-
Profit employed in the business
51,250
46,783
4,457
10
10
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,820)
(783)
(1,037)
-
Noncontrolling interests
9
12
74
(77)
10
Total shareholders' equity
19,503
16,076
4,399
(972)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 87,476
$ 53,678
$ 35,882
$ (2,084)
1
Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.
2
Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.
3
Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.
4
Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.
5
Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.
6
Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.
7
Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to accrued expenses or customer advances.
8
Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.
9
Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.
10
Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Cash Flow
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 2,854
$ 2,636
$ 218
$ -
Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
524
328
196
-
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
(54)
(23)
(31)
-
(Gain) loss on divestiture
(64)
(64)
-
-
Other
(5)
(16)
(120)
131
1
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables - trade and other
(81)
111
(40)
(152)
1,2
Inventories
(439)
(434)
-
(5)
1
Accounts payable
203
179
30
(6)
1
Accrued expenses
(38)
(47)
9
-
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
(1,454)
(1,422)
(32)
-
Customer advances
279
279
-
-
Other assets - net
60
102
3
(45)
1
Other liabilities - net
267
142
75
50
1
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
2,052
1,771
308
(27)
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others
(500)
(493)
(8)
1
1
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(236)
(9)
(233)
6
1
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
155
5
152
(2)
1
Additions to finance receivables
(3,256)
-
(3,573)
317
2
Collections of finance receivables
3,140
-
3,572
(432)
2
Net intercompany purchased receivables
-
-
(137)
137
2
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
13
-
13
-
Net intercompany borrowings
-
-
3
(3)
3
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
-
-
-
-
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
42
42
-
-
Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities
1,867
1,797
70
-
Investments in securities
(275)
(148)
(127)
-
Other - net
8
31
(23)
-
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
958
1,225
(291)
24
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(648)
(648)
-
-
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
(8)
(8)
-
-
Common shares repurchased
(4,455)
(4,455)
-
-
Net intercompany borrowings
-
(3)
-
3
3
Proceeds from debt issued> 90 days
2,731
-
2,731
-
Payments on debt> 90 days
(1,570)
(6)
(1,564)
-
Short-term borrowings - net < 90 days
(1,050)
-
(1,050)
-
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(5,000)
(5,120)
117
3
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(30)
(20)
(10)
-
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(2,020)
(2,144)
124
-
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
6,985
6,111
874
-
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 4,965
$ 3,967
$ 998
$ -
1
Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.
2
Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.
3
Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Cash Flow
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 1,942
$ 1,842
$ 178
$ (78)
1,5
Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
532
342
190
-
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
(191)
(169)
(22)
-
(Gain) loss on divestiture
572
572
-
-
Other
117
124
(143)
136
2
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables - trade and other
(329)
205
14
(548)
2,3
Inventories
(1,403)
(1,402)
-
(1)
2
Accounts payable
477
465
34
(22)
2
Accrued expenses
38
6
32
-
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
(950)
(928)
(22)
-
Customer advances
365
365
-
-
Other assets - net
107
223
4
(120)
2
Other liabilities - net
296
134
37
125
2
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
1,573
1,779
302
(508)
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others
(422)
(414)
(9)
1
2
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(328)
-
(330)
2
2
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
184
7
179
(2)
2
Additions to finance receivables
(3,020)
-
(3,462)
442
3
Collections of finance receivables
3,169
-
3,437
(268)
3
Net intercompany purchased receivables
-
-
(258)
258
3
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
24
-
24
-
Net intercompany borrowings
-
-
2
(2)
4
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(5)
(5)
-
-
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
(14)
(14)
-
-
Proceeds from sale of securities
239
162
77
-
Investments in securities
(536)
(433)
(103)
-
Other - net
26
27
(1)
-
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(683)
(670)
(444)
431
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(620)
(620)
(75)
75
5
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
(25)
(25)
-
-
Common shares repurchased
(400)
(400)
-
-
Net intercompany borrowings
-
(2)
-
2
4
Proceeds from debt issued> 90 days
1,517
-
1,517
-
Payments on debt> 90 days
(1,475)
(90)
(1,385)
-
Short-term borrowings - net < 90 days
(103)
(3)
(100)
-
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(1,106)
(1,140)
(43)
77
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(1)
4
(5)
-
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(217)
(27)
(190)
-
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
7,013
6,049
964
-
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 6,796
$ 6,022
$ 774
$ -
1
Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
2
Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.
3
Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.
4
Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.
5
Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.
