SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, "Valero") today reported net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $1.2 billion, or $3.75 per share, for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $3.1 billion, or $8.29 per share, for the first quarter of 2023. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release tables, adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders was $1.3 billion, or $3.82 per share, compared to $3.1 billion, or $8.27 per share, for the first quarter of 2023.

Refining

The Refining segment reported operating income of $1.7 billion for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $4.1 billion for the first quarter of 2023. Refining throughput volumes averaged 2.8 million barrels per day in the first quarter of 2024.

"We are pleased to report strong financial results for the first quarter despite heavy planned maintenance across our refining system," said Lane Riggs, Valero's Chief Executive Officer and President. "Our team's ability to optimize and maximize throughput while undertaking maintenance activities illustrates the benefits from our long-standing commitment to safe and reliable operations."

Renewable Diesel

The Renewable Diesel segment, which consists of the Diamond Green Diesel joint venture (DGD), reported $190 million of operating income for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $205 million for the first quarter of 2023. Segment sales volumes averaged 3.7 million gallons per day in the first quarter of 2024, which was 741 thousand gallons per day higher than the first quarter of 2023. The higher sales volumes were due to the impact of additional volumes from the DGD Port Arthur plant, which started up in the fourth quarter of 2022 and was in the process of ramping up production rates in the first quarter of 2023. Operating income in the first quarter of 2024 was lower than the first quarter of 2023 due to lower renewable diesel margin.

Ethanol

The Ethanol segment reported $10 million of operating income for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $39 million for the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating income was $39 million for the first quarter of 2024. Ethanol production volumes averaged 4.5 million gallons per day in the first quarter of 2024, which was 283 thousand gallons per day higher than the first quarter of 2023.

Corporate and Other

General and administrative expenses were $258 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $244 million in the first quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was 21 percent.

Investing and Financing Activities

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.8 billion in the first quarter of 2024. Included in this amount was a $160 million unfavorable impact from working capital and $122 million of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities associated with the other joint venture member's share of DGD. Excluding these items, adjusted net cash provided by operating activities was $1.9 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

Capital investments totaled $661 million in the first quarter of 2024, of which $563 million was for sustaining the business, including costs for turnarounds, catalysts and regulatory compliance. Excluding capital investments attributable to the other joint venture member's share of DGD and other variable interest entities, capital investments attributable to Valero were $619 million.

Valero returned $1.4 billion to stockholders in the first quarter of 2024, of which $356 million was paid as dividends and $1.0 billion was for the purchase of approximately 6.6 million shares of common stock, resulting in a payout ratio of 74 percent of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities.

Valero defines payout ratio as the sum of dividends paid and the total cost of stock buybacks divided by net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for changes in working capital and DGD's net cash provided by operating activities, excluding changes in its working capital, attributable to the other joint venture member's share of DGD.

On January 18, Valero announced an increase of its quarterly cash dividend on common stock from $1.02 per share to $1.07 per share.

Liquidity and Financial Position

Valero repaid the $167 million outstanding principal balance of its 1.200% Senior Notes that matured on March 15, ending the first quarter of 2024 with $8.5 billion of total debt, $2.4 billion of finance lease obligations and $4.9 billion of cash and cash equivalents. The debt to capitalization ratio, net of cash and cash equivalents, was 17 percent as of March 31, 2024.

Strategic Update

The SAF project at the DGD Port Arthur plant is progressing ahead of schedule and is now expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2024, with a total cost of $315 million, half of which is attributable to Valero. The project is expected to give the plant the optionality to upgrade approximately 50 percent of its current 470 million gallon renewable diesel annual production capacity to SAF. With the completion of this project, DGD is expected to become one of the largest manufacturers of SAF in the world.

"We remain focused on the things that have been a hallmark of our strategy for over a decade - maintaining operating excellence, executing our projects well, discipline around capital investments, and our commitment to shareholder returns," said Riggs.

About Valero

Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, Valero), is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products, and it sells its products primarily in the United States (U.S.), Canada, the United Kingdom (U.K.), Ireland and Latin America. Valero owns 15 petroleum refineries located in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day. Valero is a joint venture member in Diamond Green Diesel Holdings LLC, which owns two renewable diesel plants located in the U.S. Gulf Coast region with a combined production capacity of approximately 1.2 billion gallons per year, and Valero owns 12 ethanol plants located in the U.S. Mid-Continent region with a combined production capacity of approximately 1.6 billion gallons per year. Valero manages its operations through its Refining, Renewable Diesel and Ethanol segments. Please visit investorvalero.com for more information.

Valero Contacts

Investors:

Homer Bhullar, Vice President - Investor Relations and Finance, 210-345-1982

Eric Herbort, Director - Investor Relations and Finance, 210-345-3331

Gautam Srivastava, Director - Investor Relations, 210-345-3992

Media:

Lillian Riojas, Executive Director - Media Relations and Communications, 210-345-5002

Safe-Harbor Statement

Statements contained in this release and the accompanying earnings release tables, or made during the conference call, that state Valero's or management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "estimates," "intend," "target," "will," "plans," "forecast, "guidance" and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release and the accompanying earnings release tables include, and those made on the conference call may include, statements relating to Valero's low-carbon fuels strategy, expected timing, cost and performance of projects, future market and industry conditions, future operating and financial performance, future production and manufacturing ability and size, and management of future risks, among other matters. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements based on numerous factors, including those outside of Valero's control, such as legislative or political changes or developments, market dynamics, cyberattacks, weather events, and other matters affecting Valero's operations and financial performance or the demand for Valero's products. These factors also include, but are not limited to, the uncertainties that remain with respect to current or contemplated legal, political or regulatory developments that are adverse to or restrict refining and marketing operations, or that impose profits, windfall or margin taxes or penalties, global geopolitical and other conflicts and tensions, the impact of inflation on margins and costs, economic activity levels, and the adverse effects the foregoing may have on Valero's business plan, strategy, operations and financial performance. For more information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see Valero's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on Valero's website at www.valero.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This earnings release and the accompanying earnings release tables include references to financial measures that are not defined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures include adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders, adjusted earnings per common share - assuming dilution, Refining margin, Renewable Diesel margin, Ethanol margin, adjusted Refining operating income, adjusted Ethanol operating income, adjusted net cash provided by operating activities, and capital investments attributable to Valero. These non-GAAP financial measures have been included to help facilitate the comparison of operating results between periods. See the accompanying earnings release tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures. Note (c) to the earnings release tables provides reasons for the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (millions of dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Statement of income data Revenues $ 31,759 $ 36,439 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other 27,682 30,005 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 1,411 1,477 Depreciation and amortization expense 683 650 Total cost of sales 29,776 32,132 Other operating expenses (a) 34 10 General and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 258 244 Depreciation and amortization expense 12 10 Operating income 1,679 4,043 Other income, net (b) 144 129 Interest and debt expense, net of capitalized interest (140 ) (146 ) Income before income tax expense 1,683 4,026 Income tax expense 353 880 Net income 1,330 3,146 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 85 79 Net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders $ 1,245 $ 3,067 Earnings per common share $ 3.75 $ 8.30 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions) 331 369 Earnings per common share - assuming dilution $ 3.75 $ 8.29 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution (in millions) 331 369 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS BY SEGMENT (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Refining Renewable

Diesel Ethanol Corporate

and

Eliminations Total Three months ended March 31, 2024 Revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 30,143 $ 702 $ 914 $ - $ 31,759 Intersegment revenues 2 709 190 (901 ) - Total revenues 30,145 1,411 1,104 (901 ) 31,759 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other 26,611 1,066 909 (904 ) 27,682 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 1,184 90 137 - 1,411 Depreciation and amortization expense 600 65 19 (1 ) 683 Total cost of sales 28,395 1,221 1,065 (905 ) 29,776 Other operating expenses (a) 5 - 29 - 34 General and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) - - - 258 258 Depreciation and amortization expense - - - 12 12 Operating income by segment $ 1,745 $ 190 $ 10 $ (266 ) $ 1,679 Three months ended March 31, 2023 Revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 34,407 $ 935 $ 1,097 $ - $ 36,439 Intersegment revenues 3 745 223 (971 ) - Total revenues 34,410 1,680 1,320 (971 ) 36,439 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other 28,510 1,331 1,131 (967 ) 30,005 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 1,261 86 130 - 1,477 Depreciation and amortization expense 572 58 20 - 650 Total cost of sales 30,343 1,475 1,281 (967 ) 32,132 Other operating expenses 10 - - - 10 General and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) - - - 244 244 Depreciation and amortization expense - - - 10 10 Operating income by segment $ 4,057 $ 205 $ 39 $ (258 ) $ 4,043 See Operating Highlights by Segment. See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (c) (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Reconciliation of net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders to adjusted net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders Net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders $ 1,245 $ 3,067 Adjustments: Project liability adjustment (a) 29 - Income tax benefit related to project liability adjustment (7 ) - Project liability adjustment, net of taxes 22 - Gain on early retirement of debt (b) - (11 ) Income tax expense related to gain on early retirement of debt - 2 Gain on early retirement of debt, net of taxes - (9 ) Total adjustments 22 (9 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders $ 1,267 $ 3,058

Reconciliation of earnings per common share - assuming dilution to adjusted earnings per common share - assuming dilution Earnings per common share - assuming dilution $ 3.75 $ 8.29 Adjustments: Project liability adjustment (a) 0.07 - Gain on early retirement of debt (b) - (0.02 ) Total adjustments 0.07 (0.02 ) Adjusted earnings per common share - assuming dilution $ 3.82 $ 8.27 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (c) (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Reconciliation of operating income by segment to segment margin, and reconciliation of operating income by segment to adjusted operating income by segment Refining segment Refining operating income $ 1,745 $ 4,057 Adjustments: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 1,184 1,261 Depreciation and amortization expense 600 572 Other operating expenses 5 10 Refining margin $ 3,534 $ 5,900 Refining operating income $ 1,745 $ 4,057 Adjustment: Other operating expenses 5 10 Adjusted Refining operating income $ 1,750 $ 4,067 Renewable Diesel segment Renewable Diesel operating income $ 190 $ 205 Adjustments: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 90 86 Depreciation and amortization expense 65 58 Renewable Diesel margin $ 345 $ 349 Ethanol segment Ethanol operating income $ 10 $ 39 Adjustments: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 137 130 Depreciation and amortization expense 19 20 Other operating expenses (a) 29 - Ethanol margin $ 195 $ 189 Ethanol operating income $ 10 $ 39 Adjustment: Other operating expenses (a) 29 - Adjusted Ethanol operating income $ 39 $ 39 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (c) (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Refining segment operating income to Refining margin (by region), and reconciliation of Refining segment operating income to adjusted Refining segment operating income (by region) (d) U.S. Gulf Coast region Refining operating income $ 1,007 $ 2,667 Adjustments: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 664 686 Depreciation and amortization expense 373 349 Other operating expenses 3 10 Refining margin $ 2,047 $ 3,712 Refining operating income $ 1,007 $ 2,667 Adjustment: Other operating expenses 3 10 Adjusted Refining operating income $ 1,010 $ 2,677 U.S. Mid-Continent region Refining operating income $ 269 $ 602 Adjustments: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 185 194 Depreciation and amortization expense 87 82 Other operating expenses 2 - Refining margin $ 543 $ 878 Refining operating income $ 269 $ 602 Adjustment: Other operating expenses 2 - Adjusted Refining operating income $ 271 $ 602 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (c) (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Refining segment operating income to Refining margin (by region) (d) (continued) North Atlantic region Refining operating income $ 398 $ 629 Adjustments: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 179 180 Depreciation and amortization expense 63 63 Refining margin $ 640 $ 872 U.S. West Coast region Refining operating income $ 71 $ 159 Adjustments: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 156 201 Depreciation and amortization expense 77 78 Refining margin $ 304 $ 438 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES REFINING SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (millions of dollars, except per barrel amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) Feedstocks: Heavy sour crude oil 347 344 Medium/light sour crude oil 240 323 Sweet crude oil 1,507 1,489 Residuals 151 224 Other feedstocks 124 140 Total feedstocks 2,369 2,520 Blendstocks and other 391 410 Total throughput volumes 2,760 2,930 Yields (thousand barrels per day) Gasolines and blendstocks 1,348 1,451 Distillates 991 1,099 Other products (e) 440 402 Total yields 2,779 2,952 Operating statistics (c) (f) Refining margin $ 3,534 $ 5,900 Adjusted Refining operating income $ 1,750 $ 4,067 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 2,760 2,930 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 14.07 $ 22.37 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of throughput 4.71 4.78 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of throughput 2.39 2.17 Adjusted Refining operating income per barrel of throughput $ 6.97 $ 15.42 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RENEWABLE DIESEL SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (millions of dollars, except per gallon amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating statistics (c) (f) Renewable Diesel margin $ 345 $ 349 Renewable Diesel operating income $ 190 $ 205 Sales volumes (thousand gallons per day) 3,729 2,988 Renewable Diesel margin per gallon of sales $ 1.02 $ 1.30 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) per gallon of sales 0.27 0.32 Depreciation and amortization expense per gallon of sales 0.19 0.22 Renewable Diesel operating income per gallon of sales $ 0.56 $ 0.76 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES ETHANOL SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (millions of dollars, except per gallon amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating statistics (c) (f) Ethanol margin $ 195 $ 189 Adjusted Ethanol operating income $ 39 $ 39 Production volumes (thousand gallons per day) 4,466 4,183 Ethanol margin per gallon of production $ 0.48 $ 0.50 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) per gallon of production 0.34 0.34 Depreciation and amortization expense per gallon of production 0.05 0.05 Adjusted Ethanol operating income per gallon of production $ 0.09 $ 0.11 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES REFINING SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS BY REGION (millions of dollars, except per barrel amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating statistics by region (d) U.S. Gulf Coast region (c) (f) Refining margin $ 2,047 $ 3,712 Adjusted Refining operating income $ 1,010 $ 2,677 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 1,594 1,714 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 14.11 $ 24.06 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of throughput 4.58 4.45 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of throughput 2.57 2.26 Adjusted Refining operating income per barrel of throughput $ 6.96 $ 17.35 U.S. Mid-Continent region (c) (f) Refining margin $ 543 $ 878 Adjusted Refining operating income $ 271 $ 602 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 452 493 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 13.20 $ 19.77 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of throughput 4.50 4.36 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of throughput 2.10 1.85 Adjusted Refining operating income per barrel of throughput $ 6.60 $ 13.56 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES REFINING SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS BY REGION (millions of dollars, except per barrel amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating statistics by region (d) (continued) North Atlantic region (c) (f) Refining margin $ 640 $ 872 Refining operating income $ 398 $ 629 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 449 464 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 15.67 $ 20.89 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of throughput 4.37 4.32 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of throughput 1.55 1.52 Refining operating income per barrel of throughput $ 9.75 $ 15.05 U.S. West Coast region (c) (f) Refining margin $ 304 $ 438 Refining operating income $ 71 $ 159 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 265 259 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 12.62 $ 18.81 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of throughput 6.47 8.61 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of throughput 3.19 3.35 Refining operating income per barrel of throughput $ 2.96 $ 6.85 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES AVERAGE MARKET REFERENCE PRICES AND DIFFERENTIALS (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Refining Feedstocks (dollars per barrel) Brent crude oil $ 81.83 $ 82.20 Brent less West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil 4.76 6.09 Brent less WTI Houston crude oil 2.93 4.29 Brent less Dated Brent crude oil (1.38 ) 0.92 Brent less Argus Sour Crude Index crude oil 4.96 8.41 Brent less Maya crude oil 12.29 19.39 Brent less Western Canadian Select Houston crude oil 11.58 17.36 WTI crude oil 77.07 76.11 Natural gas (dollars per million British thermal units) 1.79 2.25 Renewable volume obligation (RVO) (dollars per barrel) (g) 3.68 8.20 Product margins (RVO adjusted unless otherwise noted) (dollars per barrel) U.S. Gulf Coast: Conventional Blendstock of Oxygenate Blending (CBOB) gasoline less Brent 8.13 10.03 Ultra-low-sulfur (ULS) diesel less Brent 24.61 30.27 Propylene less Brent (not RVO adjusted) (47.26 ) (42.21 ) U.S. Mid-Continent: CBOB gasoline less WTI 9.11 17.70 ULS diesel less WTI 22.92 34.10 North Atlantic: CBOB gasoline less Brent 8.85 11.32 ULS diesel less Brent 28.21 33.30 U.S. West Coast: California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock of Oxygenate Blending 87 gasoline less Brent 19.94 24.71 California Air Resources Board diesel less Brent 26.60 31.83 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES AVERAGE MARKET REFERENCE PRICES AND DIFFERENTIALS (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Renewable Diesel New York Mercantile Exchange ULS diesel (dollars per gallon) $ 2.71 $ 2.93 Biodiesel Renewable Identification Number (RIN) (dollars per RIN) 0.58 1.63 California Low-Carbon Fuel Standard carbon credit (dollars per metric ton) 63.55 65.68 U.S. Gulf Coast (USGC) used cooking oil (dollars per pound) 0.40 0.62 USGC distillers corn oil (dollars per pound) 0.48 0.63 USGC fancy bleachable tallow (dollars per pound) 0.41 0.60 Ethanol Chicago Board of Trade corn (dollars per bushel) 4.35 6.60 New York Harbor ethanol (dollars per gallon) 1.64 2.30

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (millions of dollars) (unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Balance sheet data Current assets $ 25,674 $ 26,221 Cash and cash equivalents included in current assets 4,917 5,424 Inventories included in current assets 7,912 7,583 Current liabilities 16,149 16,802 Valero Energy Corporation stockholders' equity 26,057 26,346 Total equity 28,824 28,524 Debt and finance lease obligations: Debt - Current portion of debt (excluding variable interest entities (VIEs)) $ 189 $ 167 Debt, less current portion of debt (excluding VIEs) 7,834 8,021 Total debt (excluding VIEs) 8,023 8,188 Current portion of debt attributable to VIEs 438 1,030 Debt, less current portion of debt attributable to VIEs - - Total debt attributable to VIEs 438 1,030 Total debt 8,461 9,218 Finance lease obligations - Current portion of finance lease obligations (excluding VIEs) 200 183 Finance lease obligations, less current portion (excluding VIEs) 1,548 1,428 Total finance lease obligations (excluding VIEs) 1,748 1,611 Current portion of finance lease obligations attributable to VIEs 26 26 Finance lease obligations, less current portion attributable to VIEs 662 669 Total finance lease obligations attributable to VIEs 688 695 Total finance lease obligations 2,436 2,306 Total debt and finance lease obligations $ 10,897 $ 11,524

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted net cash provided by operating activities (c) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,846 $ 3,170 Exclude: Changes in current assets and current liabilities (160 ) (534 ) Diamond Green Diesel LLC's (DGD) adjusted net cash provided by operating activities attributable to the other joint venture member's ownership interest in DGD 122 123 Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,884 $ 3,581 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (millions of dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Reconciliation of capital investments to capital investments attributable to Valero (c) Capital expenditures (excluding VIEs) $ 128 $ 175 Capital expenditures of VIEs: DGD 69 90 Other VIEs 3 - Deferred turnaround and catalyst cost expenditures (excluding VIEs) 452 235 Deferred turnaround and catalyst cost expenditures of DGD 9 24 Capital investments 661 524 Adjustments: DGD's capital investments attributable to the other joint venture member (39 ) (57 ) Capital expenditures of other VIEs (3 ) - Capital investments attributable to Valero $ 619 $ 467 Dividends per common share $ 1.07 $ 1.02 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION NOTES TO EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES (a) In March 2021, we announced our participation in a then-proposed large-scale carbon capture and sequestration pipeline system with Navigator Energy Services (Navigator). In October 2023, Navigator announced that it decided to cancel this project. Under the terms of the agreements associated with the project, we have some rights from and obligations to Navigator, including a portion of the aggregate project costs to date. As a result, we recognized a charge of $29 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024 related to our expected obligation to Navigator. (b) "Other income, net" includes a net gain of $11 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 related to the early retirement of $199 million aggregate principal amount of various series of our senior notes. (c) We use certain financial measures (as noted below) in the earnings release tables and accompanying earnings release that are not defined under GAAP and are considered to be non-GAAP measures. We have defined these non-GAAP measures and believe they are useful to the external users of our financial statements, including industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies. We believe these measures are useful to assess our ongoing financial performance because, when reconciled to their most comparable GAAP measures, they provide improved comparability between periods after adjusting for certain items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance and that may obscure our underlying business results and trends. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to their most comparable GAAP measures nor should they be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results of operations as reported under GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies because we may define them differently, which diminishes their utility. Non-GAAP measures are as follows: Adjusted net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders is defined as net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders adjusted to reflect the items noted below, along with their related income tax effect. The income tax effect for the adjustments was calculated using a combined U.S. federal and state statutory rate of 22.5 percent. We have adjusted for these items because we believe that they are not indicative of our core operating performance and that their adjustment results in an important measure of our ongoing financial performance to better assess our underlying business results and trends. The basis for our belief with respect to each adjustment is provided below. - Project liability adjustment - The project liability adjustment related to the cancellation of Navigator's project (see note (a)) is not indicative of our ongoing operations. - Gain on early retirement of debt - Discounts, premiums, and other expenses recognized in connection with the early retirement of various series of our senior notes (see note (b)) are not associated with the ongoing costs of our borrowing and financing activities. Adjusted earnings per common share - assuming dilution is defined as adjusted net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders divided by the number of weighted-average shares outstanding in the applicable period, assuming dilution. Refining margin is defined as Refining segment operating income excluding operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense), depreciation and amortization expense, and other operating expenses. We believe Refining margin is an important measure of our Refining segment's operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry's market reference product margins, which are used by industry analysts, investors, and others to evaluate our performance. Renewable Diesel margin is defined as Renewable Diesel segment operating income excluding operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense) and depreciation and amortization expense. We believe Renewable Diesel margin is an important measure of our Renewable Diesel segment's operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry's market reference product margins, which are used by industry analysts, investors, and others to evaluate our performance. Ethanol margin is defined as Ethanol segment operating income excluding operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense), depreciation and amortization expense, and other operating expenses. We believe Ethanol margin is an important measure of our Ethanol segment's operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry's market reference product margins, which are used by industry analysts, investors, and others to evaluate our performance. Adjusted Refining operating income is defined as Refining segment operating income excluding other operating expenses. We believe adjusted Refining operating income is an important measure of our Refining segment's operating and financial performance because it excludes items that are not indicative of that segment's core operating performance. Adjusted Ethanol operating income is defined as Ethanol segment operating income excluding other operating expenses. We believe adjusted Ethanol operating income is an important measure of our Ethanol segment's operating and financial performance because it excludes items that are not indicative of that segment's core operating performance. Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding the items noted below. We believe adjusted net cash provided by operating activities is an important measure of our ongoing financial performance to better assess our ability to generate cash to fund our investing and financing activities. The basis for our belief with respect to each excluded item is provided below. - Changes in current assets and current liabilities - Current assets net of current liabilities represents our operating liquidity. We believe that the change in our operating liquidity from period to period does not represent cash generated by our operations that is available to fund our investing and financing activities. - DGD's adjusted net cash provided by operating activities attributable to the other joint venture member's ownership interest in DGD - We are a 50 percent joint venture member in DGD and we consolidate DGD's financial statements. Our Renewable Diesel segment includes the operations of DGD and the associated activities to market its products. Because we consolidate DGD's financial statements, all of DGD's net cash provided by operating activities (or operating cash flow) is included in our consolidated net cash provided by operating activities. DGD's members use DGD's operating cash flow (excluding changes in its current assets and current liabilities) to fund its capital investments rather than distribute all of that cash to themselves. Nevertheless, DGD's operating cash flow is effectively attributable to each member and only 50 percent of DGD's operating cash flow should be attributed to our net cash provided by operating activities. Therefore, we have adjusted our net cash provided by operating activities for the portion of DGD's operating cash flow attributable to the other joint venture member's ownership interest because we believe that it more accurately reflects the operating cash flow available to us to fund our investing and financing activities. The adjustment is calculated as follows (in millions):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 DGD operating cash flow data Net cash used in operating activities $ (6 ) $ (71 ) Exclude: Changes in current assets and current liabilities (250 ) (318 ) Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities 244 247 Other joint venture member's ownership interest 50 % 50 % DGD's adjusted net cash provided by operating activities attributable to the other joint venture member's ownership interest in DGD $ 122 $ 123

Capital investments attributable to Valero is defined as all capital expenditures and deferred turnaround and catalyst cost expenditures presented in our consolidated statements of cash flows, excluding the portion of DGD's capital investments attributable to the other joint venture member and all of the capital expenditures of VIEs other than DGD. DGD's members use DGD's operating cash flow (excluding changes in its current assets and current liabilities) to fund its capital investments rather than distribute all of that cash to themselves. Because DGD's operating cash flow is effectively attributable to each member, only 50 percent of DGD's capital investments should be attributed to our net share of total capital investments. We also exclude the capital expenditures of other VIEs that we consolidate because we do not operate those VIEs. We believe capital investments attributable to Valero is an important measure because it more accurately reflects our capital investments. (d) The Refining segment regions reflected herein contain the following refineries: U.S. Gulf Coast- Corpus Christi East, Corpus Christi West, Houston, Meraux, Port Arthur, St. Charles, Texas City, and Three Rivers Refineries; U.S. Mid Continent- Ardmore, McKee, and Memphis Refineries; North Atlantic- Pembroke and Quebec City Refineries; and U.S. West Coast- Benicia and Wilmington Refineries. (e) Primarily includes petrochemicals, gas oils, No. 6 fuel oil, petroleum coke, sulfur, and asphalt. (f) Valero uses certain operating statistics (as noted below) in the earnings release tables and the accompanying earnings release to evaluate performance between comparable periods. Different companies may calculate them in different ways. All per barrel of throughput, per gallon of sales, and per gallon of production amounts are calculated by dividing the associated dollar amount by the throughput volumes, sales volumes, and production volumes for the period, as applicable. Throughput volumes, sales volumes, and production volumes are calculated by multiplying throughput volumes per day, sales volumes per day, and production volumes per day (as provided in the accompanying tables), respectively, by the number of days in the applicable period. We use throughput volumes, sales volumes, and production volumes for the Refining segment, Renewable Diesel segment, and Ethanol segment, respectively, due to their general use by others who operate facilities similar to those included in our segments. We believe the use of such volumes results in per unit amounts that are most representative of the product margins generated and the operating costs incurred as a result of our operation of those facilities. (g) The RVO cost represents the average market cost on a per barrel basis to comply with the Renewable Fuel Standard program. The RVO cost is calculated by multiplying (i) the average market price during the applicable period for the RINs associated with each class of renewable fuel (i.e., biomass-based diesel, cellulosic biofuel, advanced biofuel, and total renewable fuel) by (ii) the quotas for the volume of each class of renewable fuel that must be blended into petroleum-based transportation fuels consumed in the U.S., as set or proposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, on a percentage basis for each class of renewable fuel and adding together the results of each calculation.

