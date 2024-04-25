Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2024) - The International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad (IMO) is celebrating its 58th edition, that is taking place from April 21st to the 26th in Shenzhen, China. This year marks a significant milestone as the IMO makes its debut in Shenzhen, China, attracting a record-breaking cohort of 198 schoolchildren from 26 countries. Organized with the aim of nurturing young talent in chemistry, the Olympiad serves as a platform for gifted and innovative students to demonstrate their passion and expertise in the field.

The Melnichenko Foundation, renowned for its commitment to advancing education and scientific research, acted as a co-organizer and partner of the IMO. Since 2017, the Foundation has played a pivotal role in supporting and promoting the event, furthering its mission to empower the next generation of chemists and innovators. The founder of the AM Foundation, Andrey Melnichenko, quoted, "By bringing people together through science while they are still young we help them to remember and learn about the things that truly matter in this life, the most important of which is true collaboration. China is also a great example for young people. I believe that today China has stepped up and shown significant innovation and growth that others have been noticing."

Russian participation in international school Olympiads across various disciplines, including astronomy, physics, mathematics, and computer science, has been notable for its outstanding achievements. Russian students consistently excel, garnering numerous accolades and prizes. The IMO provides a platform for these talented individuals to showcase their prowess and contribute to the global scientific community.

The IMO remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting collaboration and excellence in education and scientific research. By bringing together bright young minds from diverse backgrounds, the IMO continues to inspire innovation and foster international cooperation.

The International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad (IMO) is a prestigious annual event that brings together talented students from around the world to compete and collaborate in the field of chemistry. The IMO has become a hallmark of excellence in science education, providing a platform for young scientists to showcase their skills and contribute to advancements in chemistry and related fields.

