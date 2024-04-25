Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JMW5 | ISIN: CA6823108759 | Ticker-Symbol: ONYN
Berlin
25.04.24
12:18 Uhr
1,000 Euro
+0,010
+1,01 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.04.2024 | 13:06
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oncolytics Biotech® Inc.: Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Upcoming Presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC), a leading clinical-stage company specializing in immunotherapy for oncology, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which is taking place from May 31 - June 4, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. Details on the abstracts and poster presentation are shown below.

Title: Phase 1/2 randomized, open-label, multicenter, Simon two-stage study of pelareorep combined with modified FOLFIRINOX +/- atezolizumab in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Presentation Type: Poster
Abstract Number: TPS4203
Session Title: Gastrointestinal Cancer - Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary
Session Date and Time: June 1, 2024, 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. CT
Title: Pelareorep driven blood TIL expansion in patients with pancreatic, breast and colon cancer.
Presentation Type: Online abstract
Abstract Number: e14625

Abstracts will be published on the ASCO Annual Meeting website at 5:00 p.m. ET on May 23, 2024.

About Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent. Pelareorep has demonstrated promising results in two randomized Phase 2 studies in metastatic breast cancer and Phase 1 and 2 studies in pancreatic cancer. It acts by inducing anti-cancer immune responses and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype -- turning "cold" tumors "hot" -- through innate and adaptive immune responses to treat a variety of cancers.

Pelareorep has demonstrated synergies with multiple approved oncology treatments. Oncolytics is currently conducting and planning combination clinical trials with pelareorep in solid and hematological malignancies as it advances towards registrational studies in metastatic breast cancer and pancreatic cancer, both of which have received Fast Track designation from the FDA. For further information, please visit: www.oncolyticsbiotech.com or follow the company on social media on LinkedIn and on X @oncolytics.

Company Contact

Jon Patton

Director of IR & Communication

jpatton@oncolytics.ca

Investor Relations for Oncolytics

Timothy McCarthy

LifeSci Advisors

+1-917-679-9282


tim@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oncolytics-biotech-announces-upcoming-presentations-at-the-american-society-of-clinical-oncology-annual-meeting-302127245.html

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.