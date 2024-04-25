Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQ1C | ISIN: SG9999003735 | Ticker-Symbol: 4XP
Frankfurt
25.04.24
08:00 Uhr
12,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
XP POWER LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XP POWER LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.04.2024 | 13:12
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XP Power Ltd - Result of AGM

XP Power Ltd - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 25

25 April 2024

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of XP Power Limited was held at 19 Tai Seng Avenue, #07-01, Singapore 534054 on 25 April 2024, commencing at 5.00 p.m. Singapore time. All resolutions were unanimously passed by a show of hands.

For information, the following table shows the total votes cast by proxy voting on the resolutions that were put to the meeting. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 23,681,754 (excluding shares held in treasury).

Resolution number

Resolution description

In Favour

Against

Withheld

Votes

%age

Votes

%age

Votes

1

To receive the reports and audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023

16,361,368

99.99

28

0.01

25,000

2

To re-elect Polly Williams as a Director

16,326,368

99.63

60,028

0.37

0

3

To re-elect Sandra Breene as a Director

16,326,368

99.63

60,028

0.37

0

4

To re-elect Amina Hamidi as a Director

16,326,368

99.63

60,028

0.37

0

5

To re-elect Gavin Griggs as a Director

16,326,368

99.63

60,028

0.37

0

6

To re-elect Jamie Pike as a Director

16,301,270

99.48

85,126

0.52

0

7

To re-elect Pauline Lafferty as a Director

16,010,806

97.71

375,590

2.29

0

8

To re-elect Andy Sng as a Director

15,867,780

99.62

60,407

0.38

0

9

To re-elect Matt Webb as a Director

15,867,780

99.62

60,407

0.38

0

10

To reappoint PwC LLP as Auditor of the Company

16,280,071

99.35

106,325

0.65

0

11

To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration

16,385,939

99.99

457

0.01

0

12

To receive and adopt the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2023

14,903,242

90.95

1,483,154

9.05

0

13

To approve the Directors' fees of up to £600,000

16,325,089

99.63

61,307

0.37

0

14

To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to two thirds of the Company's issued share capital

12,416,574

75.89

3,944,822

24.11

25,000

15

To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis

16,224,579

99.01

161,817

0.99

0

16

To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis for acquisitions or capital investments

14,293,280

87.23

2,093,116

12.77

0

17

To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares

16,300,781

99.48

85,565

0.52

50

The Board notes that Resolution 14, the authority for the Directors to allot shares up to two thirds of the Company's issued share capital, was passed with 24.11% of votes cast against. The Company intends to consult with shareholders to understand the reasons behind this outcome.

An update on the engagement with shareholders on Resolution 14, and on any action taken as a result, will be published within six months of today's AGM, in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code.

Notes:

  1. Resolutions 1 to 14 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 15 to 17 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions. The full text of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, a copy of which is on the Company's website https://corporate.xppower.com/investors/general-meetingsand has also been made available for inspection through the National Storage Mechanism which can be found at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
  2. The total votes cast amounted to 16,386,396, representing 69.19 per cent of the Company's issued share capital (excluding shares held in treasury).
  3. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "Votes In Favour" total.
  4. A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion for the "Votes In Favour" and "Votes Against" a resolution.

Enquiries:

XP Power

Ruth Cartwright, Company Secretary

+44 (0)118 984 5515

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Kevin Smith/Lucy Gibbs

+44 (0)207 638 9571


Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.