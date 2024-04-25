Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that the company was honored as the eleventh recipient of the Luxembourg American Business Award. The Luxembourg American Chamber of Commerce (LACC) selected Redwire as its 2024 Business Award winner for the contributions the company's Luxembourg facility has made toward expanding Luxembourg's activities in space. The award was presented at the LACC's 11th Business Award Ceremony and Gala on April 24 with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg and other government officials in attendance.

"We are honored to have been selected as the 2024 Luxembourg American Business Award recipient," said Redwire Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Peter Cannito. "Luxembourg, with support from the business community, investment community, and government, has created a great ecosystem for business growth, strengthened U.S.-Luxembourg relations, and fostered innovation crucial for the success of multinational space missions."

Redwire's Luxembourg facility designs and develops robotic arms to support activities in Earth orbit and on the Moon that include satellite servicing and refueling, payload management, debris capture, in-space manufacturing, and resource extraction, among others. Through its expanded European operations, Redwire is proud to support a variety of ambitious European Space Agency programs, including the Cheops mission, Proba-3, Euclid, the International Berthing and Docking Mechanism for the lunar Gateway, and the Hera mission.

The Luxembourg American Business Award, initially presented in 1999, recognizes a company that has made unique, long-term contributions to economic activities between the two nations. Previous awardees include DuPont and Amazon.

