Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.04.2024 | 13:36
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kore Digital Mining Ltd Announces Additional 14 PH/s Bitcoin Mining Capacity.

EDINBURGH, Scotland, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kore Digital Mining Ltd, a UK based Bitcoin mining company, announces that effective 1st May 2024, an additional 14 PH/s mining capacity will be added to its existing infrastructure.

Kore Digital Mining Logo

This additional capacity will be provided by a major Bitcoin mining corporation and will be operational until 30st June 2024.

Derek Nisbet, Kore's Founder & CEO, said - "We are pleased to work with a leading Bitcoin Miner in securing a large amount of mining capacity, for a 2 month trial period. We look forward to hopefully extending this period and engaging more with major mining corporations offering Bitcoin hashing opportunities, in the future."

This additional 14PH/s Bitcoin mining capacity adds to the existing 2 PH/s currently operational with Kore's own infrastructure and an additional 4 PH/s is due to be added over the next quarter, totalling 20 PH/s.

About Kore Digital Mining Ltd.

Kore Digital Mining Ltd is a U.K. based Bitcoin mining company focused on growing its hash rate and increasing infrastructure capacity with its global partners.

Kore's mission is to provide technological resources on the Bitcoin network, enabling added blockchain security and increased decentralization.

Find out more at www.koredigitalmining.com

Contacts:

Derek Nisbet
info@koredigitalmining.com
+44 0131 385 9129

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2386884/4648396/Kore_Digital_Mining_Ltd_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kore-digital-mining-ltd-announces-additional-14-phs-bitcoin-mining-capacity-302127474.html

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.