Predictmedix AI Inc.: Predictmedix AI Expands Reach and Impact in Healthcare Transformation Efforts

Predictmedix Inc. ("Predictmedix" or the "Company") (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF)(FRA:3QP), an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce significant progress in revolutionizing the healthcare industry through innovative AI solutions. Over the past quarter, Predictmedix AI has achieved several milestones, including the successful deployment of its AI-powered solutions in multiple healthcare facilities. These include Trinity hospital along with government hospitals, particularly Bps Women's College Hospital and government training institutes in New Delhi, where Predictmedix AI's Safe Entry Stations continue to operate effectively.



In addition to its presence in healthcare facilities, Predictmedix AI has enhanced its technology for screening for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and has successfully deployed it in hospital units, further expanding its capabilities to address critical healthcare needs. In addition to the utility of the tech for monitoring mental well-being of military personnel and Veterans, the technology also has applications in Education and workplace segment. PTSD screening can be deployed to assess emotional well-being of employees as well as emotional well-being of students in the education segment.



Furthermore, Predictmedix AI is collaborating with distribution partners in the US to develop relationships with key segments in the US, extending its reach beyond traditional healthcare settings. This collaboration reflects Predictmedix AI's commitment to exploring new avenues for leveraging its AI technology to improve health outcomes. Moreover, Predictmedix AI has developed a go-to-market strategy in Indonesia, utilizing its Safe Entry Stations as a "fit for duty" solution for workplaces. By expanding its focus beyond traditional healthcare settings, Predictmedix AI aims to make a broader impact on public health and safety.

Rahul Kushwah, COO of Predictmedix AI, stated, "We are excited about the progress we have made and the opportunities that lie ahead. By harnessing the power of AI, we aim to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes on a global scale."

Stay tuned for more updates as Predictmedix AI continues to advance its mission of leveraging AI to transform healthcare and beyond.

To receive company news, please sign up for alerts at the bottom of the page link below: https://predictmedix.com/press-releases/

About Predictmedix Inc.

CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF)(FRA:3QP) is a global leader in rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions. Our Safe Entry Station (SES), powered by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), utilizes multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and accurately predict various health issues, including infectious diseases like COVID-19, drug or alcohol impairment, and fatigue. This patented screening technology is quick, safe, non-invasive, and cost-effective. Additionally, our remote patient care platform equips medical professionals with AI-powered tools to enhance patient health outcomes, including a triage solution monitoring 16 vitals. Validated across multiple countries, SESs have revolutionized entry protocols for establishments and events, facilitated triage screening in hospital settings, and transformed health monitoring, particularly in critical industries like healthcare. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Public Relations Contact:

For further media information or to set up an interview, please contact:

Nelson Hudes

Hudes Communications International

(905) 660 9155

Nelson@hudescommunications.com

Dr. Rahul Kushwah

(647) 889 6916

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any Page 4 of 4 future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19; risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company's shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party's control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.

Disclaimer: "The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time."

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Predictmedix AI Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com