Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2024) - Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (OTCQB: BAUFF) (FSE: 5WP0) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces the mobilization date for the 2024 exploration program at its Ulu Gold Project and Roma Project in the Kitikmeot region of Nunavut (Figure 1).

Highlights

Mobilization of discovery drill program at Ulu and Roma Projects in May 2024

at Ulu and Roma Projects in May 2024 Gold focus, with a component of the program dedicated to discovery of critical mineral deposits

High-priority targets to be drilled based on potential for discovery, scale, and proximity to existing resources Evaluation of higher-grade, larger targets within and near the Flood deposit Initial drill test of the 2023 Mikigon surface discovery, a new style of mineralization at Ulu Testing mineralized structures and targets in the trend that hosts the satellite Gnu deposit

Several other high-potential targets will be evaluated (both gold and critical minerals)

Geophysical and lithogeochemical surveys, and continued mapping and prospecting to refine and prioritize the substantial pipeline of targets

"Following a successful 2023 exploration program that advanced our robust pipeline of resource growth targets and led to the discovery of new prospects, we are excited to launch our 2024 exploration campaign in May," said Grant Ewing, CEO of Blue Star Gold. "The emphasis will be on increasing the resource base at or near existing deposits and given the large number of mineral showings on our properties which support the high discovery potential of the region, we will also focus on new discoveries. With gold trading near all-time highs, this is an opportune time to track the progress of Blue Star as we continue to unlock the potential of our highly prospective projects."

Exploration Program Plans

Blue Star plans to initiate its 2024 exploration program in May using mapping and prospecting along with geological and geophysical surveys to refine and prioritize targets from our abundant pipeline of prospects.

Two drills will be deployed in July, with a minimum of 4,000 metres planned. Numerous targets will be drill tested during the program including:

Select infill and expansion drilling of known resources

Evaluation of mineralised structures within the Nutaaq Zone corridor (host to Gnu deposit)

Discovery-focused drilling on key high potential targets (Figures 2(a) and 2(b))

Ulu Gold Project

Mikigon: Exciting new field discovery in 2023; discovery drill test planned early in the program

Antiformal folded metasediments host to a +500 metre long and up to 4-metre-wide silicified structure with disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite halo around quartz-arsenopyrite vein

Grab samples grading up to 47.1 g/t gold

Under quaternary sediments to the north; work plan includes detailed geological mapping and prospecting on strike and on inferred parallel features; induced polarisation (IP) survey to determine potential signature and expand target

Flood Deposit: Re-interpretation of resource shells has led to compelling resource growth targets

Drilling to test potential flat vein interpretations of hanging wall intercepts that are not in the current resource shells, and to evaluate a gap for continuity in high-grade resource shells

Nutaaq Trend: Drilling to expand satellite resource at Gnu deposit

Gnu deposit resource occurs on the east Ulu Fold limb, less than 1 km from the Flood deposit. The IP survey will be expanded to refine targets on the southern extension of the Gnu deposit. Drilling will follow up on these targets, and will also assess prospective areas to the north to confirm high-grade continuity of structures not yet in the current mineral resource

Central Zone: 3D IP survey to refine target followed by drilling

Structural interpretation is coincident with a long-mineralized interval in hole DD22-CEN-C-002 (40 metres of 0.73 g/t gold including 5.42 metres of 1.35 g/t gold). The Flood deposit-style mineralization in this intercept is thought to dip parallel to the main deposit and is open at depth

Zebra: Large target area measuring 500 metres x 500 metres comprised of tightly folded gabbro, basalt and metasediments with alteration focussed in the fold hinge along high competency contacts

Previous intercepts in the area include 1.2 metres of 20.69 g/t gold, 2.5 metres of 8.31 g/t gold and 3.6 metres of 3.64 g/t gold, all of which were focused on the limb parallel features and not the prospective fold hinge areas

Roma Project

Roma HI01: Historical drilling (two holes) intercepted VMS alteration but did not test the best surface sampled area nor the north plunge vector

Drone magnetics to assist mapping and prospecting, and ground electromagnetics (EM) to define a conductor. Drilling will assess the best conductor and the massive sphalerite zone sampled at surface

Roma North Zone: A prospecting/alteration sampling campaign along with ground-based EM survey will define a target located ~1500 metres north of and in the same stratigraphy as the High Lake VMS Deposit North Zone

A notable carbonate marker horizon is providing additional guidance. Drilling will be based on the geophysical survey results

Roma Marble Fold: Southern extension of the same High Lake Deposit stratigraphy as the North Zone

Mapping, prospecting, and alteration sampling along a historical airborne EM conductor is planned. The carbonate marker horizon will provide guidance. Ground-based EM will be used to outline the conductor, with drilling to follow

Figure 1: Blue Star Location & Grays Bay Road & Port Project



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/206711_b674e952a44408de_003full.jpg

Figure 2 (a): Ulu Drill Targets Figure 2 (b): Roma Drill Targets



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/206711_b674e952a44408de_004full.jpg

Major Companies Continue to Take Interest in Nunavut's Abundant Mineral Wealth

Major companies continue to show strong interest in Nunavut's abundant mineral wealth, as evidenced by the recent acquisition of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. by B2Gold Corp. in a ~$1.2 billion transaction. Blue Star remains one of the last active junior exploration companies in the district. Both the Hope Bay (Agnico Eagle Mines Limited) and Back River (B2Gold Corp.) Belts are located close (~200 km) to the Company's dominant landholdings on the High Lake Belt. Agnico and B2Gold's projects in the region have been subject to much more exploration activity and Blue Star has identified a key correlation between metres drilled and ounces discovered in these very prospective Greenstone Belts.

Gray's Bay Road and Port Project (GBRPP)

West Kitikmeot Resources is the new proponent for the GBRPP. The project envisions a deepwater port built on the Coronation Gulf, and a road connecting Nunavut to the Northwest Territories. Approximately $22 million in federal funding is on hand to advance the GBRPP Phase 1 to shovel-ready status.

The proposed all-season road will travel within and immediately adjacent to Blue Star's Projects, providing excellent accessibility. This future access will dramatically lower the cost of doing business in the region, connecting Northern products to markets around the world, and enabling supplies to reach the area at a lower cost, for a longer season, and with greater reliability.

Darren Lindsay, P. Geo. and Vice President Exploration for Blue Star, is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a mineral exploration and development company focused in Nunavut, Canada. Blue Star's landholdings total 270 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt. The Company owns the Ulu Gold Project, comprised of the Ulu Mining Lease and Hood River Property, and the Roma Project. A significant high-grade gold resource exists at the Flood Zone deposit (Ulu Mining Lease) and numerous high-potential exploration targets (gold and critical minerals) occur throughout the Company's extensive landholdings, providing Blue Star with excellent resource growth potential. The site of the future deepwater port at Grays Bay is 40 to 100 km to the north of the properties, and the proposed route corridor for the all-weather Grays Bay Road passes near the Roma and Ulu Gold Projects.

Blue Star is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: BAU, the U.S. OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol: BAUFF, and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: 5WP0. For information on the Company and its projects, please visit our website: www.bluestargold.ca.

