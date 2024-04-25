QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Net income was $29.46 million for the quarter, up $1.03 million or 3.61% from the previous quarter and down $1.67 million or 5.36% from the first quarter of 2023. Diluted net income per common share was $1.19, up $0.04 or 3.48% from the previous quarter and down $0.06 or 4.80% from the prior year's first quarter of $1.25.

Cash dividend of $0.34 per common share was approved, up 6.25% from the cash dividend declared a year ago.

Average loans and leases grew $116.21 million in the first quarter, up 1.82% (7.28% annualized growth) from the previous quarter and $467.87 million, up 7.75% from the first quarter of 2023.

Tax-equivalent net interest income was $72.06 million, up $0.57 million or 0.79% from fourth quarter 2023 and up $2.27 million or 3.26% from the first quarter a year ago. Tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.54%, up three basis points from the previous quarter and down six basis points from the first quarter a year ago.

Net charge-offs of $6.12 million or 0.38% of average loans and leases occurred during the quarter.

South Bend, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2024) - 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ: SRCE), parent company of 1st Source Bank, today reported quarterly net income of $29.46 million for the first quarter of 2024, up $1.03 million or 3.61% from the previous quarter and down 5.36% from the $31.12 million reported in the first quarter a year ago. Diluted net income per common share for the first quarter of 2024 was $1.19, up $0.04 or 3.48% from the previous quarter and down 4.80%, versus $1.25 in the first quarter of 2023.

At its April 2024 meeting, the Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.34 per common share, up 6.25% from the cash dividend declared a year ago. The cash dividend is payable to shareholders of record on May 6, 2024, and will be paid on May 15, 2024.

Christopher J. Murphy III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with our increase in revenue and net interest margin expansion compared to the previous quarter. Average loans grew $116.21 million, up 1.82%, while average deposits decreased slightly from the previous quarter. Although our tax-equivalent net interest margin continued to endure competitive deposit rate pressures, we improved our overall margin by three basis points compared to the prior quarter. Additionally, our liquidity and capital positions remained strong during the quarter.

"Credit was challenged in the quarter, with elevated net charge-offs, the majority of which were from two commercial business accounts unrelated to our commercial real estate portfolio. Nonperforming assets to loans and leases at March 31, 2024, was 0.34%, down from 0.37% at December 31, 2023, and the allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases remained strong at 2.26%, which was unchanged from 2023 year end.

"At 1st Source, we value integrity, teamwork, superior quality, outstanding client service, community leadership, delivering true relationship banking and operating with strong capital. We believe these values differentiate us from our competition, and we received confirmation of this belief during the quarter. In March, we were excited to learn that 1st Source was ranked 14th in the country and number 1 in Indiana in Forbes' 15th annual America's Best Banks list. The 200 largest publicly traded banks and thrifts were eligible for the list and the top 100 were ranked according to 10 metrics measuring growth, credit quality and profitability for the 2023 calendar year, as well as stock performance in the 12 months through March 18, 2024.

"In March, we were also happy to learn that 1st Source was ranked 22nd in S&P Global Market Intelligence's Top 50 Community Banks with $3B to $10B in assets. This is especially powerful because S&P Global Market Intelligence places special consideration on the strength and risk profile of balance sheets in addition to their returns, growth, and funding.

"And finally, 1st Source Bank was once again rated 5 stars by BauerFinancial. Ratings are based on performance data from 2023 for U.S. Banks including leverage capital ratios, profitability/loss trends, market versus book value of the investment portfolio, along with many other factors. These rankings are a testament to our team's enduring commitment to making smart financial decisions and working to ensure that 1st Source remains among the nation's most stable banks, so we are able to serve our clients well for the long term," Mr. Murphy concluded.

FIRST QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Loans

First quarter average loans and leases increased $116.21 million to $6.50 billion, up 1.82% from the previous quarter and increased $467.87 million, up 7.75% from the first quarter a year ago. Average loan growth during the quarter occurred primarily within the Auto and Light Truck, Renewable Energy and Commercial Real Estate portfolios.

Deposits

Average deposits of $7.01 billion, declined $57.56 million, or 0.81% from the previous quarter, and grew $142.10 million or 2.07% compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Average balances were down slightly from the previous quarter and the overall deposit mix changed as rate competition continued to drive consumers to higher yielding time and money market deposit accounts.

End of period deposits were $7.06 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $7.04 billion at December 31, 2023. While the increase in end of period deposits was minimal, the deposit mix shift we saw during 2023 continued during the quarter as higher brokered, time, and money market deposit balances were offset by decreased noninterest-bearing deposit balances and seasonal decreases in interest bearing public fund deposit balances. Rate competition for deposits persisted during the quarter.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

First quarter 2024 tax-equivalent net interest income increased $0.57 million to $72.06 million, up 0.79% from the previous quarter and increased from the first quarter a year ago by $2.27 million, up 3.26%.

First quarter 2024, net interest margin was 3.54%, an increase of three basis points from the 3.51% in the previous quarter and a decrease of five basis points from the same period in 2023. On a fully tax-equivalent basis, first quarter 2024 net interest margin was 3.54%, up by three basis points compared to the 3.51% in the previous quarter and a decline of six basis points from the same period in 2023. The three basis point increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher rates on loan and lease balances and lower rates on short-term borrowings.

Noninterest Income

First quarter 2024 noninterest income of $22.16 million increased $2.08 million, up 10.36% from the previous quarter and decreased $1.17 million, down 5.00% compared to the first quarter a year ago.

The increase in noninterest income compared to the previous quarter was mainly due to available for sale securities losses of $2.88 million realized in the prior quarter, an increase in trust and wealth advisory income primarily from positive market performance during the quarter, and increased insurance contingent commissions offset by lower partnership investment gains, decreased interest rate swap fees and lower equipment rental income due to a change in customer preferences and continued competitive pricing pressure for new business.

The decrease in noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 compared to a year ago was mainly due to a decrease in equipment rental income due to a change in customer preferences and continued competitive pricing pressure for new business, reduced debit card income, and decreased partnership gains. These were offset by an increase in trust and wealth advisory income primarily from positive market performance during the quarter.

Noninterest Expense

First quarter 2024 noninterest expense of $49.59 million decreased $3.39 million, or 6.39%, from the prior quarter and increased slightly from the first quarter a year ago.

The decrease in noninterest expense from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $1.00 million charitable contribution during the previous quarter, lower legal and professional consulting fees, a reduction in salaries and employee benefits from a decrease in group insurance claims, and lower furniture and equipment expense.

The slight increase in noninterest expense compared to the first quarter of 2023 was the result of higher salaries and wages from normal merit increases, the impact of wage inflation and an increase in the number of employees filling prior open positions, and increased incentive compensation offset by lower group insurance claims. Additionally, we saw a rise in legal fees due to a $1.08 million reversal of accrued legal fees during the first quarter of 2023, and higher data processing expenses from technology projects offset by lower leased equipment depreciation and fewer gains on the sale of off-lease equipment.

Credit

The allowance for loan and lease losses as of March 31, 2024, was 2.26% of total loans and leases compared to 2.26% at December 31, 2023, and 2.33% at March 31, 2023. Net charge-offs of $6.12 million were recorded for the first quarter of 2024 compared with $1.57 million of net recoveries in the prior quarter and net recoveries of $0.19 million in the same quarter a year ago. The majority of the first quarter charge-offs related to the two accounts in the commercial and agricultural portfolio.

The provision for credit losses was $6.60 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $4.68 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $3.55 million compared with the same period in 2023. Net charge-offs during the quarter compared to net recoveries in the previous quarter were the primary reason for the increase in the provision for credit losses. The ratio of nonperforming assets to loans and leases was 0.34% as of March 31, 2024, compared to 0.37% on December 31, 2023, and 0.30% on March 31, 2023.

Capital

As of March 31, 2024, the common equity-to-assets ratio was 11.65%, compared to 11.34% at December 31, 2023, and 10.91% a year ago. The tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio was 10.79% at March 31, 2024, compared to 10.48% at December 31, 2023, and 10.01% a year earlier. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, calculated under banking regulatory guidelines was 13.48% at March 31, 2024 compared to 13.22% at December 31, 2023 and 13.51% a year ago.

No shares were repurchased for treasury during the first quarter of 2024.

ABOUT 1ST SOURCE CORPORATION

1st Source common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under "SRCE" and appears in the National Market System tables in many daily newspapers under the code name "1st Src." Since 1863, 1st Source has been committed to the success of its clients, individuals, businesses and the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.1stsource.com.

1st Source serves the northern half of Indiana and southwest Michigan and is the largest locally controlled financial institution headquartered in the area. While delivering a comprehensive range of consumer and commercial banking services through its community bank offices, 1st Source has distinguished itself with highly personalized services. 1st Source Bank also competes for business nationally by offering specialized financing services for new and used private and cargo aircraft, automobiles for leasing and rental agencies, medium and heavy-duty trucks, and construction equipment. The Corporation includes 78 banking centers, 18 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group locations nationwide, nine Wealth Advisory Services locations, 10 1st Source Insurance offices, and three loan production offices.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this document express "forward-looking statements." Generally, the words "believe," "contemplate," "seek," "plan," "possible," "assume," "hope," "expect," "intend," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will," "should," "indicate," "would," "may" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Those statements, including statements, projections, estimates or assumptions concerning future events or performance, and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact, are subject to material risks and uncertainties. 1st Source cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

1st Source may make other written or oral forward-looking statements from time to time. Readers are advised that various important factors could cause 1st Source's actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among others, include changes in laws, regulations or accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; 1st Source's competitive position within its markets served; increasing consolidation within the banking industry; unforeseen changes in interest rates; unforeseen downturns in the local, regional or national economies or in the industries in which 1st Source has credit concentrations; and other risks discussed in 1st Source's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. 1st Source undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The accounting and reporting policies of 1st Source conform to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company's performance. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a financial institution, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP. These include taxable-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), net interest margin (including its individual components), the efficiency ratio, tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share. Management believes that these measures provide users of the Company's financial information a more meaningful view of the performance of the interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and of the Company's operating efficiency. Other financial holding companies may define or calculate these measures differently.

Management reviews yields on certain asset categories and the net interest margin of the Company and its banking subsidiaries on a fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE") basis. In this non-GAAP presentation, net interest income is adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on an equivalent before-tax basis. This measure ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. Net interest income on a FTE basis is also used in the calculation of the Company's efficiency ratio. The efficiency ratio, which is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by total taxable-equivalent net revenue (less securities gains or losses and lease depreciation), measures how much it costs to produce one dollar of revenue. Securities gains or losses and lease depreciation are excluded from this calculation to better match revenue from daily operations to operational expenses. Management considers the tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share as useful measurements of the Company's equity.

See the table marked "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company with their most closely related GAAP measures.

# # #

(charts attached)

Category: Earnings

1st SOURCE CORPORATION



























1st QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



























(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





























Three Months Ended









March 31,



December 31,



March 31,

















2024



2023



2023











AVERAGE BALANCES





























Assets $ 8,652,144

$ 8,553,500

$ 8,323,431









Earning assets

8,182,165



8,071,861



7,864,595









Investments

1,608,094



1,596,602



1,768,621









Loans and leases

6,504,069



6,387,858



6,036,203









Deposits

7,011,105



7,068,668



6,869,006









Interest bearing liabilities

5,783,480



5,678,546



5,345,498









Common shareholders' equity

1,006,286



949,939



890,294









Total equity

1,084,654



1,013,114



949,879









INCOME STATEMENT DATA



















Net interest income $ 71,915

$ 71,330

$ 69,565









Net interest income - FTE(1)

72,063



71,496



69,791









Provision for credit losses

6,595



1,911



3,049









Noninterest income

22,156



20,076



23,323









Noninterest expense

49,586



52,972



49,421









Net income

29,462



28,417



31,131









Net income available to common shareholders

29,455



28,429



31,124









PER SHARE DATA



















Basic net income per common share $ 1.19

$ 1.15

$ 1.25









Diluted net income per common share

1.19



1.15



1.25









Common cash dividends declared

0.34



0.34



0.32









Book value per common share(2)

41.26



40.50



36.81









Tangible book value per common share(1)

37.83



37.06



33.42









Market value - High

55.25



56.59



53.85









Market value - Low

48.32



41.30



42.50









Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

24,459,088



24,430,477



24,687,087









Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

24,459,088



24,430,477



24,687,087









KEY RATIOS



















Return on average assets

1.37 %



1.32 %



1.52 %









Return on average common shareholders' equity

11.77



11.87



14.18









Average common shareholders' equity to average assets

11.63



11.11



10.70









End of period tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)

10.79



10.48



10.01









Risk-based capital - Common Equity Tier 1(3)

13.48



13.22



13.51









Risk-based capital - Tier 1(3)

15.15



14.99



15.15









Risk-based capital - Total(3)

16.41



16.25



16.41









Net interest margin

3.54



3.51



3.59









Net interest margin - FTE(1)

3.54



3.51



3.60









Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue

52.71



57.95



53.20









Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue - adjusted(1)

52.56



56.40



52.92









Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases

0.38



(0.10 )

(0.01 )







Loan and lease loss allowance to loans and leases

2.26



2.26



2.33









Nonperforming assets to loans and leases

0.34



0.37



0.30



































March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,





2024



2023



2023



2023



2023 END OF PERIOD BALANCES



















Assets $ 8,667,837

$ 8,727,958

$ 8,525,058

$ 8,414,818

$ 8,329,803

Loans and leases

6,562,772



6,518,505



6,353,648



6,215,343



6,116,716

Deposits

7,055,311



7,038,581



6,967,492



6,976,518



6,801,464

Allowance for loan and lease losses

148,024



147,552



144,074



143,542



142,511

Goodwill and intangible assets

83,912



83,916



83,921



83,897



83,901

Common shareholders' equity

1,009,886



989,568



924,250



921,020



909,159

Total equity

1,081,549



1,068,263



982,997



980,087



968,444

ASSET QUALITY



















Loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 26

$ 149

$ 154

$ 56

$ 24

Nonaccrual loans and leases

22,097



23,381



16,617



20,481



18,062

Other real estate

-



-



117



193



117

Repossessions

308



705



233



47



445 Total nonperforming assets $ 22,431

$ 24,235

$ 17,121

$ 20,777

$ 18,648 (1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

(2) Calculated as common shareholders' equity divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period.

(3) Calculated under banking regulatory guidelines.



1st SOURCE CORPORATION



















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION



















(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)























March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



March 31,





2024



2023



2023



2023 ASSETS























Cash and due from banks $ 41,533

$ 77,474

$ 75,729

$ 66,866

Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits with other banks

39,381



52,194



35,406



27,171

Investment securities available-for-sale

1,583,244



1,622,600



1,605,242



1,713,480

Other investments

25,075



25,075



25,075



25,293

Mortgages held for sale

2,881



1,442



3,118



2,068

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount:















Commercial and agricultural

731,527



766,223



763,051



795,429

Renewable energy

413,662



399,708



364,949



375,330

Auto and light truck

997,465



966,912



901,484



875,564

Medium and heavy duty truck

303,799



311,947



323,202



326,588

Aircraft

1,104,058



1,078,172



1,079,581



1,056,829

Construction equipment

1,092,585



1,084,752



1,062,097



991,412

Commercial real estate

1,135,595



1,129,861



1,088,199



954,221

Residential real estate and home equity

643,856



637,973



627,515



594,618

Consumer

140,225



142,957



143,570



146,725 Total loans and leases

6,562,772



6,518,505



6,353,648



6,116,716

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(148,024 )

(147,552 )

(144,074 )

(142,511 ) Net loans and leases

6,414,748



6,370,953



6,209,574



5,974,205

Equipment owned under operating leases, net

16,691



20,366



24,096



30,083

Net premises and equipment

45,689



46,159



43,951



44,034

Goodwill and intangible assets

83,912



83,916



83,921



83,901

Accrued income and other assets

414,683



427,779



418,946



362,702 Total assets $ 8,667,837

$ 8,727,958

$ 8,525,058

$ 8,329,803 LIABILITIES















Deposits:















Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,618,498

$ 1,655,728

$ 1,680,725

$ 1,815,123

Interest-bearing deposits:















Interest-bearing demand

2,364,751



2,430,833



2,416,864



2,403,818

Savings

1,270,401



1,213,334



1,180,837



1,171,418

Time

1,801,661



1,738,686



1,689,066



1,411,105 Total interest-bearing deposits

5,436,813



5,382,853



5,286,767



4,986,341 Total deposits

7,055,311



7,038,581



6,967,492



6,801,464 Short-term borrowings:















Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

82,591



55,809



48,335



73,396

Other short-term borrowings

166,989



256,550



223,757



229,640 Total short-term borrowings

249,580



312,359



272,092



303,036 Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities

39,406



47,911



46,533



46,714 Subordinated notes

58,764



58,764



58,764



58,764

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

183,227



202,080



197,180



151,381 Total liabilities

7,586,288



7,659,695



7,542,061



7,361,359 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Preferred stock; no par value Authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued or outstanding

-



-



-



-

Common stock; no par value Authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 28,205,674 shares at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively

436,538



436,538



436,538



436,538

Retained earnings

812,413



789,842



769,603



719,495

Cost of common stock in treasury (3,728,016, 3,771,070, 3,776,591, and 3,510,122 shares at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively)

(129,790 )

(130,489 )

(130,579 )

(119,409 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(109,275 )

(106,323 )

(151,312 )

(127,465 ) Total shareholders' equity

1,009,886



989,568



924,250



909,159

Noncontrolling interests

71,663



78,695



58,747



59,285 Total equity

1,081,549



1,068,263



982,997



968,444 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,667,837

$ 8,727,958

$ 8,525,058

$ 8,329,803

1st SOURCE CORPORATION











CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended



March 31,



December 31,



March 31,



2024



2023



2023

Interest income:

















Loans and leases $ 109,202

$ 107,103

$ 86,689

Investment securities, taxable

6,079



5,989



6,648

Investment securities, tax-exempt

260



314



482

Other

927



1,165



637 Total interest income

116,468



114,571



94,456 Interest expense:











Deposits

39,744



38,624



21,263

Short-term borrowings

3,102



1,878



1,393

Subordinated notes

1,061



1,066



1,020

Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities

646



1,673



1,215 Total interest expense

44,553



43,241



24,891 Net interest income

71,915



71,330



69,565

Provision for credit losses

6,595



1,911



3,049 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

65,320



69,419



66,516 Noninterest income:











Trust and wealth advisory

6,287



5,912



5,679

Service charges on deposit accounts

3,070



3,331



3,003

Debit card

4,201



4,395



4,507

Mortgage banking

950



772



802

Insurance commissions

1,776



1,527



2,029

Equipment rental

1,671



1,907



2,503

Losses on investment securities available-for-sale

-



(2,882 )

(44 ) Other

4,201



5,114



4,844 Total noninterest income

22,156



20,076



23,323

Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

29,572



29,913



28,597

Net occupancy

2,996



2,925



2,622

Furniture and equipment

1,149



1,715



1,307

Data processing

6,500



6,341



6,157

Depreciation - leased equipment

1,288



1,523



2,022

Professional fees

1,345



2,556



682

FDIC and other insurance

1,657



1,624



1,360

Business development and marketing

1,744



2,335



1,972

Other

3,335



4,040



4,702 Total noninterest expense

49,586



52,972



49,421 Income before income taxes

37,890



36,523



40,418

Income tax expense

8,428



8,106



9,287 Net income

29,462



28,417



31,131

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(7 )

12



(7 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 29,455

$ 28,429

$ 31,124 Per common share:











Basic net income per common share $ 1.19

$ 1.15

$ 1.25 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.19

$ 1.15

$ 1.25 Cash dividends $ 0.34

$ 0.34

$ 0.32 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

24,459,088



24,430,477



24,687,087 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

24,459,088



24,430,477



24,687,087

1st SOURCE CORPORATION

























DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL

























(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)































Three Months Ended





March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023



Average

Balance



Interest Income/Expense



Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest Income/Expense



Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest Income/Expense



Yield/

Rate ASSETS





















































Investment securities available-for-sale:





















































Taxable $ 1,576,579

$ 6,079



1.55 %

$ 1,559,351

$ 5,989



1.52 %

$ 1,711,177

$ 6,648



1.58 %

Tax exempt(1)

31,515



327



4.17 %



37,251



392



4.17 %



57,444



605



4.27 %

Mortgages held for sale

1,830



34



7.47 %



2,010



41



8.09 %



2,410



32



5.38 %

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount(1)

6,504,069



109,249



6.76 %



6,387,858



107,150



6.65 %



6,036,203



86,760



5.83 %

Other investments

68,172



927



5.47 %



85,391



1,165



5.41 %



57,361



637



4.50 % Total earning assets(1)

8,182,165



116,616



5.73 %



8,071,861



114,737



5.64 %



7,864,595



94,682



4.88 %

Cash and due from banks

61,889











70,352











71,921









Allowance for loan and lease losses

(148,982 )









(146,076 )









(141,054 )







Other assets

557,072











557,363











527,969







Total assets $ 8,652,144









$ 8,553,500









$ 8,323,431













































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,394,854

$ 39,744



2.96 %

$ 5,383,925

$ 38,624



2.85 %

$ 4,988,093

$ 21,263



1.73 %

Short-term borrowings:



































Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

47,973



47



0.39 %



52,278



29



0.22 %



134,501



40



0.12 %

Other short-term borrowings

234,672



3,055



5.24 %



136,814



1,849



5.36 %



118,760



1,353



4.62 %

Subordinated notes

58,764



1,061



7.26 %



58,764



1,066



7.20 %



58,764



1,020



7.04 %

Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities

47,217



646



5.50 %



46,765



1,673



14.19 %



45,380



1,215



10.86 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,783,480



44,553



3.10 %



5,678,546



43,241



3.02 %



5,345,498



24,891



1.89 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,616,251











1,684,743











1,880,913









Other liabilities

167,759











177,097











147,141









Shareholders' equity

1,006,286











949,939











890,294









Noncontrolling interests

78,368











63,175











59,585







Total liabilities and equity $ 8,652,144









$ 8,553,500









$ 8,323,431







Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustments





(148 )









(166 )









(226 )



Net interest income/margin (GAAP-derived)(1)



$ 71,915



3.54 %





$ 71,330



3.51 %





$ 69,565



3.59 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustments





148











166











226





Net interest income/margin - FTE(1)



$ 72,063



3.54 %





$ 71,496



3.51 %





$ 69,791



3.60 % (1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.



1st SOURCE CORPORATION







RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES







(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

































Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2024



2023



2023 Calculation of Net Interest Margin

















(A) Interest income (GAAP) $ 116,468

$ 114,571

$ 94,456



Fully tax-equivalent adjustments:











(B) - Loans and leases

81



88



103

(C) - Tax exempt investment securities

67



78



123 (D) Interest income - FTE (A+B+C)

116,616



114,737



94,682

(E) Interest expense (GAAP)

44,553



43,241



24,891

(F) Net interest income (GAAP) (A-E)

71,915



71,330



69,565 (G) Net interest income - FTE (D-E)

72,063



71,496



69,791 (H) Annualization factor

4.022



3.967



4.056

(I) Total earning assets $ 8,182,165

$ 8,071,861

$ 7,864,595



Net interest margin (GAAP-derived) (F*H)/I

3.54 %



3.51 %



3.59 %



Net interest margin - FTE (G*H)/I

3.54 %



3.51 %



3.60 %

















Calculation of Efficiency Ratio











(F) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 71,915

$ 71,330

$ 69,565

(G) Net interest income - FTE

72,063



71,496



69,791

(J) Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)

22,156



20,076



23,323

(K) Less: gains/losses on investment securities and partnership investments

(1,037 )

1,173



(1,522 ) (L) Less: depreciation - leased equipment

(1,288 )

(1,523 )

(2,022 ) (M) Total net revenue (GAAP) (F+J)

94,071



91,406



92,888 (N) Total net revenue - adjusted (G+J-K-L)

91,894



91,222



89,570 (O) Noninterest expense (GAAP)

49,586



52,972



49,421

(L) Less:depreciation - leased equipment

(1,288 )

(1,523 )

(2,022 ) (P) Noninterest expense - adjusted (O-L)

48,298



51,449



47,399



Efficiency ratio (GAAP-derived) (O/M)

52.71 %



57.95 %



53.20 %



Efficiency ratio - adjusted (P/N)

52.56 %



56.40 %



52.92 %





















End of Period





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2024



2023



2023 Calculation of Tangible Common Equity-to-Tangible Assets Ratio









(Q) Total common shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,009,886

$ 989,568

$ 909,159

(R) Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(83,912 )

(83,916 )

(83,901 ) (S) Total tangible common shareholders' equity (Q-R) $ 925,974

$ 905,652

$ 825,258 (T) Total assets (GAAP)

8,667,837



8,727,958



8,329,803

(R) Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(83,912 )

(83,916 )

(83,901 ) (U) Total tangible assets (T-R) $ 8,583,925

$ 8,644,042

$ 8,245,902

Common equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP-derived) (Q/T)

11.65 %



11.34 %



10.91 %



Tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio (S/U)

10.79 %



10.48 %



10.01 %

































Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share











(Q) Total common shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,009,886

$ 989,568

$ 909,159

(V) Actual common shares outstanding

24,477,658



24,434,604



24,695,552



Book value per common share (GAAP-derived) (Q/V)*1000 $ 41.26

$ 40.50

$ 36.81



Tangible common book value per share (S/V)*1000 $ 37.83

$ 37.06

$ 33.42



The NASDAQ Stock Market National Market Symbol: "SRCE" (CUSIP #336901 10 3)

Please contact us at shareholder@1stsource.com.

Contact:

Brett Bauer

574-235-2000

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206704

SOURCE: 1st Source Corporation