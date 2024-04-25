Sourcepoint, the practical privacy software platform for the world's most influential brands, has announced the expansion of its European operation by acquiring the consent management platform business of Sibbo, the Madrid-based consultancy and CMP provider.

With this strategic step, Sourcepoint expands its coverage of the European continent and enhances its CTV capabilities, adding the expertise of the Sibbo team to the market leading and award winning Sourcepoint privacy platform.

A key element of the investment in Sibbo is to strengthen Sourcepoint's commitment to offering the world's most complete CMP for CTV, something that Sibbo has excelled at over the last eight years.

"With Google's July deadline approaching, it's more important than ever for CTV publishers to implement a certified CMP in order to continue monetising European audiences," said Nial Ferguson, Managing Director, Europe, Sourcepoint. "Being able to rely on the technology and experience of Sibbo is an important advantage for Sourcepoint and our clients. We are proud to work with the Sibbo team to strengthen our presence among Europe's leading media brands."

Agustín Perez, CEO of Sibbo, said: "The union with Sourcepoint represents a significant milestone for Sibbo, enabling us to enrich our privacy solutions offering for clients in Spain, Portugal and across Southern Europe."

"The combination of Sourcepoint's global reputation in privacy, together with Sibbo's knowledge of the local market and experience in the broadcast arena, promises to deliver comprehensive and tailored solutions to publishers, broadcasters, and advertisers."

About Sourcepoint

Sourcepoint is the practical privacy platform trusted by the world's most influential brands. Supporting over 30 billion consumer touchpoints per month, Sourcepoint offers enterprise-grade privacy automation for complex, dynamic compliance challenges.

Sourcepoint has offices in New York, Berlin and London.

More information at sourcepoint.com.

About Sibbo

Sibbo offers a wide range of programmatic advertising consulting services, including strategic and technological guidance, programmatic stack implementation, and outsourcing services, all tailored to the specific needs of each client.

In 2018, Sibbo launched its Sibbo CMP platform, certified by Google and IAB Europe, to help publishers comply with privacy regulations across a variety of platforms, including HbbTV, CTV, apps and web.

More information at sibboventures.com.

