Everest Global Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 25

25 April 2024

Everest Global plc

("EG" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

EG announces that all of the resolutions set out in the notice of Annual General Meeting held at 11 am today were duly passed by poll.

Resolution

For

%

Against

%

Total

% of issued share capital voted

Withheld*

%

1.

To receive and adopt the annual accounts for the period ended 31 October 2023, together with the reports of the directors and auditors.

46,101,907

100

0

0

46,101,907

59.57

0

0

2.

To confirm the reappointment of RPG Crouch Chapman LLP as auditors of the Company.

46,101,907

100

0

0

46,101,907

59.57

0

0

3.

To authorise the directors to determine the auditors' remuneration.

46,101,907

100

0

0

46,101,907

59.57

0

0

4.

To approve the directors' remuneration policy.

46,101,707

99.99

200

0.01

46,101,907

59.57

0

0

5.

To approve the directors' remuneration report.

46,101,707

99.99

200

0.01

46,101,907

59.57

0

0

6.

To authorise the directors to allot shares

46,101,707

99.99

200

0.01

46,101,907

59.57

0

0

7.

To disapply pre-emption rights

44,236,162

95.95

1,865,745

4.05

46,101,907

59.57

0

0

8.

To authorise the Company to hold general meetings on 14 Clear Days' notice

46,101,707

99.99

200

0.01

46,101,907

59.57

0

0

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

A copy of the General Meeting results will be made available shortly on the Company's website at www.everestglobalplc.com

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Everest Global plc

Andy Sui, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Scott, Non-Executive Director

+44 (0) 776 775 1787

+27 (0)84 6006 001

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Jo Turner / Emily Staples

+44 (0) 20 7213 0885 / +44 (0)20 7213 0897



