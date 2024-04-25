Everest Global Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 25

25 April 2024

Everest Global plc

("EG" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

EG announces that all of the resolutions set out in the notice of Annual General Meeting held at 11 am today were duly passed by poll.

Resolution For % Against % Total % of issued share capital voted Withheld* % 1. To receive and adopt the annual accounts for the period ended 31 October 2023, together with the reports of the directors and auditors. 46,101,907 100 0 0 46,101,907 59.57 0 0 2. To confirm the reappointment of RPG Crouch Chapman LLP as auditors of the Company. 46,101,907 100 0 0 46,101,907 59.57 0 0 3. To authorise the directors to determine the auditors' remuneration. 46,101,907 100 0 0 46,101,907 59.57 0 0 4. To approve the directors' remuneration policy. 46,101,707 99.99 200 0.01 46,101,907 59.57 0 0 5. To approve the directors' remuneration report. 46,101,707 99.99 200 0.01 46,101,907 59.57 0 0 6. To authorise the directors to allot shares 46,101,707 99.99 200 0.01 46,101,907 59.57 0 0 7. To disapply pre-emption rights 44,236,162 95.95 1,865,745 4.05 46,101,907 59.57 0 0 8. To authorise the Company to hold general meetings on 14 Clear Days' notice 46,101,707 99.99 200 0.01 46,101,907 59.57 0 0

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

A copy of the General Meeting results will be made available shortly on the Company's website at www.everestglobalplc.com

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Everest Global plc Andy Sui, Chief Executive Officer Rob Scott, Non-Executive Director +44 (0) 776 775 1787 +27 (0)84 6006 001 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP Jo Turner / Emily Staples +44 (0) 20 7213 0885 / +44 (0)20 7213 0897



