Everest Global Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 25
25 April 2024
Everest Global plc
("EG" or the "Company")
Results of Annual General Meeting
EG announces that all of the resolutions set out in the notice of Annual General Meeting
Resolution
For
%
Against
%
Total
% of issued share capital voted
Withheld*
%
1.
To receive and adopt the annual accounts for the period ended 31 October 2023, together with the reports of the directors and auditors.
46,101,907
100
0
0
46,101,907
59.57
0
0
2.
To confirm the reappointment of RPG Crouch Chapman LLP as auditors of the Company.
46,101,907
100
0
0
46,101,907
59.57
0
0
3.
To authorise the directors to determine the auditors' remuneration.
46,101,907
100
0
0
46,101,907
59.57
0
0
4.
To approve the directors' remuneration policy.
46,101,707
99.99
200
0.01
46,101,907
59.57
0
0
5.
To approve the directors' remuneration report.
46,101,707
99.99
200
0.01
46,101,907
59.57
0
0
6.
To authorise the directors to allot shares
46,101,707
99.99
200
0.01
46,101,907
59.57
0
0
7.
To disapply pre-emption rights
44,236,162
95.95
1,865,745
4.05
46,101,907
59.57
0
0
8.
To authorise the Company to hold general meetings on 14 Clear Days' notice
46,101,707
99.99
200
0.01
46,101,907
59.57
0
0
* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
A copy of the General Meeting results will be made available shortly on the Company's website at www.everestglobalplc.com
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
