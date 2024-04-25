K9 Kuisine: Michigan-Based Business Leads the Pack With a Healthier Dog Food Option and Delivery Across Michigan and Around It

Discover the new breed of pet food, delivering locally sourced, high-quality, raw meals direct to your door

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / In a significant stride for all dog owners, K9 Kuisine is proudly showing the way forward in canine nutrition, as they offer their rapidly broadening range of all-natural raw dog food across Michigan and states around. Founded in October 2023 in Grandville, the local company has fast become the pack leader in the provision of raw dog food options, with healthful meals handcrafted in store from the freshest locally sourced ingredients.

Operated by Jessica VanderGraaf, K9 Kuisine's commitment to quality extends beyond just the meals they deliver. Their business ethos places high importance on sourcing ingredients locally, supporting farms, the local community, and maintaining an environmentally conscious approach.

The company specializes in five different adult entrees: Beef, Chicken, Multi Protein (Chicken, Turkey, Beef) Lamb, and Turkey/Rabbit, along with a Puppy formula that is a multi-protein mix. "K9 Kuisine. Where Good Health Comes Naturally." is not only their tagline, but it represents the philosophy of this growing firm, which aims to provide all breeds with AAFCO standard approved, healthy, and balanced meals.

What sets K9 Kuisine apart is their commitment to the good health and well-being of our canine companions. K9 Kuisine's business model ensures that you are feeding your furry friend fresh, locally sourced meals that you can trust from a business that cares.

The company now offers its reliable delivery service anywhere that UPS can overnight from zip code 49418, including most of Michigan, and parts of Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Ohio. K9 Kuisine is leading the charge into a new era of canine nutrition, with plans for more exciting developments in the works. This week, K9 Kuisine participated in the Making It In Michigan trade show hosted by MSU in the Lansing center, in addition to offering free treats and food at chamber events and dog events.

Ryan VanderGraaf

VP, Business Development

service@k9kuisineusa.com

616-826-3322

