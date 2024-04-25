Viktor Knurov Joins Headwall Partners

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Headwall Partners LLC ("Headwall"), an independent investment banking firm focused on the steel, metals, and mining industries, is pleased to announce the addition of Viktor Knurov to its team as an Associate in Headwall's Delray Beach, Florida, office.

"We are thrilled to add Viktor to the growing Headwall team," said Peter J. Scott, Founder and Managing Partner of Headwall. "Viktor brings valuable experience and skills to Headwall's clients."

In his new role, Knurov will focus on the execution of a variety of transactions including buy-side and sell-side M&A advisory, debt and equity capital raises, and balance sheet restructurings for Headwall's clients in the steel, metals, and mining industries.

Knurov received a BS in Finance with a minor in Economics from Florida Atlantic University. Prior to joining Headwall, he was a Financial Analyst at Innovation Capital, a boutique investment bank focused on the gaming, leisure, restaurant, and retail industries. Prior to Innovation Capital, he was a Financial and Data Analyst at Argo Turboserve Corporation, where he performed project valuations, market research, data analysis, and corporate finance functions.

About Headwall Partners

Headwall Partners is a boutique investment banking firm that provides strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity placements, restructurings, valuations, and other financial services to companies in the steel, metals, and mining industries. Headwall is led by veteran investment banker Peter J. Scott and has a team of experienced professionals with deep industry knowledge and relationships. The firm conducts its business in alliance with affiliate firms in order to augment Headwall's industry expertise with the specific product expertise of its affiliates. Headwall Partners is based in Delray Beach, Florida, and serves clients globally. To learn more about Headwall Partners, please visit www.headwallpartners.com.

Investment Banking Services and Securities offered through Independent Investment Bankers Corp., a broker-dealer, Member FINRA | SIPC. Headwall Partners is not affiliated with Independent Investment Bankers Corp.

