Buyer Group International, Inc. is Pleased to Announce That Dr. Michael Curran, an Expert in His Field with a PhD in Ecology, Has Been Appointed as the New Head of Environmental Sustainability

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYRG) is delighted to inform you that they have signed an official agreement with Dr. Michael Curran in order to make necessary preparations for an anticipated season of significant advancements at Project Shambhala. The Shambhala Project has an area of around 2.65 square miles of mineral rights in the New Rambler Mining District, located in Albany County, Wyoming. This district is historically significant and is situated around 50 miles west of Laramie. The decision to rapidly expand the BYRG team is a result of the highly successful 2023 exploration season and ground sample campaign. This effort discovered two significant geochemical anomalies near the Shambhala #71 adit, which was the originally intended starting point for future development. (refer to the update on March 19, 2024.)

Dr. Michael Curran is an ecologist who holds certifications as a Certified Ecological Restoration Practitioner (CERP) and a Certified Wildlife Biologist (CWB). Upon finishing his academic degrees, he was awarded both the top M.S. and top Ph.D. student awards in the country by the American Society of Reclamation Sciences. He devised methodologies to enhance the monitoring of reclamation and restoration, resulting in improved data accuracy and a reduction in field work time by a factor of 10 to 40. Additionally, he was a trailblazer in utilizing spatially explicit dashboards to promptly communicate reclamation monitoring findings, enabling well-informed decision-making and facilitating the interpretation of data. Mike collaborated with 26 oil and gas companies to submit reclamation and restoration data to the Conservation Efforts Database of the US Fish & Wildlife Service. This was done before the 2015 decision to list the Greater Sage-grouse as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act. The USFWS recognized and appreciated Mike's valuable contributions. He has expertise in applying the reclamation monitoring and reporting tools he created to the monitoring of conservation banks. Mike possesses expertise in crafting reclamation plans that surpass mere compliance with regulatory standards, focusing instead on the restoration of food webs and the establishment of habitats for pollinators and wildlife. Mike possesses a PhD in Ecology, as well as a Master's degree in Rangeland Ecology and Watershed Management, and a Graduate Minor in Statistics. Before attending graduate school, Mike was employed in the field of documentary video production, specializing in the coverage of social and environmental matters. Following the completion of his graduation studies, he secured a post-doctoral research position in Mississippi, where he focused on investigating the potential applications of drones in wildlife monitoring. Subsequently, he gained employment at a prominent plant nursery in New Jersey, specializing in the cultivation and sale of indigenous plants for the purpose of restoring ecosystem services in suburban environments. Dr. Curran has conducted workshops and presented at more than 65 conferences and symposia in the United States and Canada. He holds the position of editor for Reclamation Matters and serves as an associate editor for both Natural Areas Journal and Reclamation Sciences. Mike has served as an ocean lifeguard since 2002 and is currently a member of the Southern Monmouth After-Hours Rescue Team (S.M.A.R.T.) for open water emergencies. Additionally, he volunteers as a first responder with the Wall Community First Aid Squad. He derives pleasure from engaging in maritime sports, road and mountain riding, exploring the outdoors, and embarking on journeys to different places.

"After multiple discussions with the Board Members at Buyer Group International, I have been impressed with their commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability. Collectively, their forward-thinking mindset has instilled confidence within me that I can ensure we will take all necessary steps to minimize our environmental footprint as I step into a role as Head of Environmental Stewardship" stated Dr. Michael Curran.

In response to Michael Curran's addition, Dave Bryant, CEO of Buyer Group International, stated, "I am excited to bring in people who are not only qualified to shepherd Shambhala through significant development but also bring with them expertise that will ensure we properly scope and prepare this project for the next level. With a long record of publications, recommendations, and over 40 endorsements, we are delighted to have this level of knowledge on our team. We anticipate that Dr. Curran will be instrumental in working alongside established regulatory and management agencies with jurisdiction over access and exploration operations at Shambhala #71. Additionally, we are very thrilled about the steps Dr. Curran will take to apply for the numerous state and federal grants that Project Shambhala is eligible for.

Stay tuned for more updates as we await a critical permitting decision and the results of the USGS magnetic and radiometric survey conducted during the Medicine Bow Mountains flyover in the summer of 2023. Additionally, we are making steady progress towards decreasing the overall number of outstanding shares of Buyer Group, which will further improve the value for all our shareholders."

About Buyer Group International, Inc.

Buyer Group International, Inc. is targeting exploration at its flagship mining project Shambhala in Albany County, Wyoming. The Shambhala Project consists of 84 lode claims, 2.65 square miles in the historic New Rambler District. The district is located near the south edge of the Cheyenne Belt, a noted Greenstone Belt of the Medicine Bow mountains, which contains various concentrations of rare minerals.

