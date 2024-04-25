Eagan, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2024) - Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) ("Dynatronics" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced that the Company will release financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended March 31, 2024 on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

The Company will subsequently hold a conference call, consisting of prepared remarks by management, and a question-and-answer session with analysts, at 10:00 AM ET on Thursday, May 9, 2024, to review its third quarter fiscal year 2024 results.

Interested persons may access the live conference call by dialing 1-800-898-3989 (U.S./Canada callers) and entering the passcode: 3800128# or by dialing the applicable number which can be found at this link: https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=7P1R8008983989 (international callers), and entering the passcode: 3800128#. It is recommended that participants call or login 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure proper connection. An audio replay will be available one hour after the live call until Midnight on June 8, 2024, by dialing 1-800-408-3053 (U.S./Canada callers) and entering the replay passcode: 6524429# or by dialing the applicable number which can be found at this link: https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=4P1R8004083053 (international callers), and entering the replay passcode 6524429#.

Dynatronics is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The Company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, and hospitals. The Company's products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin®, Solaris, Hausmann®, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

