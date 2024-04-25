An international research team has proposed using iron oxide and copper oxide to lower photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) solar module temperature. Their analysis showed that the two compounds were able to lower the panels' operating temperature by 23. 49% and 34. 58% respectively. An international group of scientists proposed to use copper oxide (CuO) and iron oxide (Fe2O3) nanofluids to cool down the operating temperatures of photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) systems. "The current study offers an energy and exergy assessment for a PVT system considering the thermodynamic laws using CuO and Fe2O3 nanofluids ...

