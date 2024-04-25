Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Stellar Cyber Open XDR improve investigation performance and security outcomes.

Today, Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR, announced a new partnership with Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, to deliver an optimized threat detection and response solution enabling MSPs to protect on-premises, cloud, hybrid, and IT/OT environments most cost-effectively and efficiently possible. Through this partnership, Stellar Cyber and Acronis aim to help organizations protect themselves from advanced cyberattacks by removing artificial obstacles that make it difficult for security teams to identify and mitigate threats effectively.

Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud enables Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to deliver integrated backup, disaster recovery, advanced security, and endpoint management at scale while preserving margins and streamlining business operations with powerful automation capabilities and broad integrations. Acronis Advanced Security with Endpoint Detection and Response provides unmatched advanced threat detection and remediation capabilities designed for MSPs. When combined with Stellar Cyber's Open XDR Platform, MSPs can benefit from streamlined data management, threat detection and correlation, and unmatched visibility.

"We are excited to partner with Acronis, and about the added value MSPs will gain from our combined solution," said Andrew Homer, VP of Strategic Alliances at Stellar Cyber. "Once the Acronis data is ingested and normalized, Stellar Cyber uses machine learning to identify potential threats against the environment. Once detected, Stellar Cyber's built-in response capabilities, enable a security analyst to take remediation actions against the threat directly from the Stellar Cyber UI, streamlining the entire process."

Key benefits of the Stellar Cyber and Acronis partnership include:

Improved threat visibility across diverse environments.

Productivity is gained across the security team by eliminating manual processes associated with moving data from one tool to another.

Produce industry-low false-positive alert rates using cutting-edge threat detection technologies incorporated in the combined solution.

With the power of Stellar Cyber Open XDR with the Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, MSPs can seamlessly ingest logs, query alerts, and integrate telemetry into a data lake. Adding the Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and enabling the integration is effortless. Acronis provides a step-by-step guide to ensure a smooth integration process, so MSPs can focus on what is most important clients' data protection. Ultimately, this integration enhances cybersecurity capabilities and threat detection. With configurable intervals and robust content collection, MSPs stay protected and in control of cybersecurity ecosystems by staying ahead of potential threats.

To learn more about how to enhance cybersecurity with Stellar Cyber Open XDR and Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, please visit: https://solutions.acronis.com/en-us/integrations/stellar-cyber/

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill to secure their environments successfully. With Stellar Cyber, organizations reduce risk with early and precise identification and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering a 20X improvement in MTTD and an 8X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 45 locations across the globe. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

