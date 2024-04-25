Anzeige
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
Castelnau Group Ltd - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 25

CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernseywith registration number 67529)
(The "Company")
LEI Number: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64

25 April 2024

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

The Company announces that with effect from 1 June 2024, David Stevenson, a Director of the Company, has been appointed to the board of Workspace Group Limited, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange.

This disclosure is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R (2)


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


END


