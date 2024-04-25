Castelnau Group Ltd - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 25

CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernseywith registration number 67529)

(The "Company")

LEI Number: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64

25 April 2024

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

The Company announces that with effect from 1 June 2024, David Stevenson, a Director of the Company, has been appointed to the board of Workspace Group Limited, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange.

This disclosure is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R (2)



