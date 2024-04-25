Consistent Dry-Cure-Store Process Now Protected and Available in the EU to Licensed Operators and Home Cultivators

Cannatrol, the creators of the only total dry, cure and store system for the cannabis industry, announced today the approval of two European patents for its Vaportrol® Technology, protecting the proprietary technology throughout the European Union.

"As the European cannabis industry grows, demand for precision drying, curing and storage technologies continues to expand," said David Sandelman, co-founder, COO and CTO of Cannatrol. "Cannatrol's proven environmental-control system ensures top-quality cannabis through a repeatable, consistent process, and it's appropriate for any scale of cultivation, from large-scale greenhouse production to home growers."

Cannatrol's patented postharvest technology is proven to increase yields and curing efficiency, and delivers on average 16% higher terpene retention when compared to traditional drying and curing methods, according to independent testing by The Cannabis Research Coalition. Throughout drying, curing and storage, the environment will stay consistent and repeatable no matter the season, climate or geographic location.

"We have already seen exponential growth in the U.S. as commercial cultivators experience the benefits Cannatrol systems offer for their bottom line, overall efficiency and, most importantly, their product quality," said Jane Sandelman, CEO and Co-Founder of Cannatrol. "Cultivators in the European Union will now be able to develop standard operating procedures that leave nothing to chance, producing flower that is never over-dried and has a longer shelf life."

Rather than rely on guesswork, Cannatrol utilizes science, water activity and vapor pressure, leading to elevated product quality, increased yields, Good Manufacturing Processes (GMP) compliance and bottom line improvement. These patents extend beyond cannabis as Vaportrol® Technology has been proven and utilized in the U.S. and European meat and cheese industries for years.

Cannatrol has held a U.S. patent since 2020 and began the process of obtaining European patents in January of 2019. All production will remain in the U.S., however, the patented Vaportrol® Technology equipment will be shipped to eligible countries in the European Union.

To learn more about Cannatrol and the Vaportrol® Technology, please visit cannatrols.com.

About Cannatrol

Cannatrol Systems, developed by VT Dry Cure Technologies, Inc, supports commercial and home grow cannabis cultivation by streamlining and tightly controlling the critical drying and curing processes as well as postharvest storage. With patented Vaportrol® Technology, the system controls water loss by regulating the vapor pressure and ensures the correct final water activity, critical for terpene preservation, maximized potency, increased yield and premium quality. Cannatrol's environmental control solution ensures consistent results for every climate and geography, taking the guesswork and the risk out of seasonal humidity and temperature swings. No other postharvest solution offers this unique and advanced technology. The proprietary technology has earned VT Dry Cure Technologies a spot on the coveted 2024 Forbes 42.0 List. Learn more at cannatrols.com.

