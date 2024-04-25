Real-time fleet visibility and monitoring enables international haulage firm to ensure safety and security of drivers and cargo

International haulage company JJX Logistics has improved the safety and sustainability of its fleet operations by implementing advanced AI solutions from Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud. The move has enabled JJX Logistics to achieve a 17% reduction in fleet emissions in just three months and become one of the seven UK companies to gain Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) Trucking Security Requirements (TSR) Level 1 approval.

With more than 70% of goods handled by JJX Logistics being UN-regulated dangerous goods such as commercial lithium-ion battery packs and Class 8 corrosive liquids Samsara has played a pivotal role in ensuring the safety of drivers carrying dangerous, high-value cargo.

By fitting its fleet of 58 hard-bodied, soft-sided and temperature-regulated trailers, Sprinter vans, and articulated trucks with Samsara's dual-facing cameras and AI-driven Vehicle Gateways, JJX Logistics has full visibility of every vehicle, which can be monitored and tracked on a single screen.

??Samsara's technology has also been pivotal in reducing overall vehicle emissions and improving fuel efficiency. Within the first three months of implementing Samsara's monitoring features, the company has achieved a 17% reduction in vehicle emissions. The ability to monitor idling times has also helped to shape changes in driver behaviour, saving almost 400 gallons of fuel in the second half of 2023.

Edward Martin, Head of Security Fleet Compliance at JJX Logistics comments: "We're continuously operating in a high-pressure environment where compliance is paramount. We're not about moving items from A to B in bulk, as fast or as cheap as possible we're a solutions-driven company who work with our customers to tailor the perfect approach for every individual task. And we are able to operate at a high level of service because of the value the Samsara technology adds to our operations.

"Our vehicles are now being driven better, and this is increasing sustainability, fuel efficiency and hopefully insurance costs. The real-time tracking, transparency and efficiency we can now achieve is part of our credibility as a business."

Philip van der Wilt, SVP and GM EMEA at Samsara, said: "Like us, JJX Logistics views every customer engagement as a partnership. Trustworthiness, reliability and customer service are at the heart of their business and regardless of what they transport, one thing that links their customers and their consignments is security and the assurance they can provide to ensure that their loads are safe. We're pleased that our technology is playing a pivotal role in that, and we're looking forward to seeing our partnership with JJX grow even further."

