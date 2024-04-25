American Airlines, Inc.: American Airlines Reports First-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) today reported its first-quarter 2024 financial results, including:



Record first-quarter revenue of approximately $12.6 billion.

First-quarter net loss of $312 million, or ($0.48) per diluted share. Excluding net special items 1 , first-quarter net loss of $226 million, or ($0.34) per diluted share.

Achieved best-ever first-quarter completion factor.

Generated operating cash flow of $2.2 billion and free cash flow 2 of $1.4 billion in the first quarter.

Reduced total debt3 by nearly $950 million in the first quarter. The company is now more than 80% of the way to its 2025 total debt reduction goal.



"The American Airlines team continues to build a reliable, efficient and resilient airline," said American's CEO Robert Isom. "While we aren't satisfied with our first-quarter financial results, we have a strong foundation in place, and we remain on track to deliver on our full-year financial targets. Our team is running a fantastic operation, driving revenue through our commercial initiatives, efficiently managing costs, and producing free cash flow to further strengthen our balance sheet."

Operational performance

American is running the best operation in its history because of a steadfast commitment to operational excellence and strong collaboration across the entire airline. The company produced its best-ever first-quarter completion factor and improved its mishandled baggage rate year over year. American achieved these results despite air traffic control challenges and significant weather events across its network during the quarter.

Financial performance

American produced results within previously guided ranges for each of its operating metrics despite a significant increase in the cost of fuel in the quarter. The company generated record first-quarter revenue of approximately $12.6 billion and a GAAP operating margin of 0.1%. Excluding the impact of net special items1, American produced an operating margin of 0.6% in the first quarter.

Balance sheet

Strengthening the balance sheet remains a top priority for American. In the first quarter, the company reduced total debt3 by nearly $950 million and has now achieved more than $12 billion, or over 80%, of its goal of reducing total debt3 by $15 billion by the end of 2025.

Guidance and investor update

Based on present demand trends and the current fuel price forecast and excluding the impact of special items, the company expects its second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per diluted share4 to be between $1.15 and $1.45. The company continues to expect its full-year adjusted earnings per diluted share4 to be between $2.25 and $3.25.

For additional financial forecasting detail, please refer to the company's investor update, furnished with this press release with the SEC on Form 8-K. This filing is also available at aa.com/investorrelations.

Conference call and webcast details

The company will conduct a live audio webcast of its financial results conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT today. The call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations. An archive of the webcast will be available through May 25.

Notes

See the accompanying notes in the financial tables section of this press release for further explanation, including a reconciliation of all GAAP to non-GAAP financial information and the calculation of free cash flow.

The company recognized $86 million of net special items in the first quarter after the effect of taxes, which included operating net special items of $70 million, principally related to one-time charges resulting from the ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement for its passenger service team members represented by the CWA-IBT, as well as nonoperating net special items of $46 million for charges associated with mark-to-market net unrealized losses on certain equity investments. Please see the accompanying notes for the company's definition of free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure. All references to total debt include debt, finance and operating lease liabilities and pension obligations. Adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance excludes the impact of net special items. The company is unable to reconcile certain forward-looking information to GAAP as the nature or amount of net special items cannot be determined at this time.

American Airlines Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) 3 Months Ended

March 31, Percent

Increase 2024 2023 (Decrease) Operating revenues: Passenger $ 11,458 $ 11,103 3.2 Cargo 187 223 (16.0 ) Other 925 863 7.2 Total operating revenues 12,570 12,189 3.1 Operating expenses: Aircraft fuel and related taxes 2,980 3,167 (5.9 ) Salaries, wages and benefits 3,867 3,281 17.8 Regional expenses: Regional operating expenses 1,122 1,062 5.6 Regional depreciation and amortization 79 80 (1.3 ) Maintenance, materials and repairs 884 712 24.2 Other rent and landing fees 819 708 15.8 Aircraft rent 328 344 (4.8 ) Selling expenses 408 438 (6.8 ) Depreciation and amortization 470 486 (3.3 ) Special items, net 70 13 nm (1) Other 1,536 1,460 5.2 Total operating expenses 12,563 11,751 6.9 Operating income 7 438 (98.5 ) Nonoperating income (expense): Interest income 118 125 (6.2 ) Interest expense, net (497 ) (540 ) (8.0 ) Other expense, net (41 ) (6 ) nm Total nonoperating expense, net (420 ) (421 ) (0.2 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (413 ) 17 nm Income tax provision (benefit) (101 ) 7 nm Net income (loss) $ (312 ) $ 10 nm Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.48 ) $ 0.02 Diluted $ (0.48 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 655,847 652,000 Diluted 655,847 656,707 Note: Percent change may not recalculate due to rounding. (1) Not meaningful or greater than 100% change.







American Airlines Group Inc. Consolidated Operating Statistics (1) (Unaudited) 3 Months Ended

March 31, Increase 2024 2023 (Decrease) Revenue passenger miles (millions) 57,473 52,014 10.5 % Available seat miles (ASM) (millions) 70,516 65,006 8.5 % Passenger load factor (percent) 81.5 80.0 1.5 pts Yield (cents) 19.94 21.35 (6.6 ) % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 16.25 17.08 (4.9 ) % Total revenue per ASM (cents) 17.83 18.75 (4.9 ) % Cargo ton miles (millions) 484 422 14.7 % Cargo yield per ton mile (cents) 38.64 52.75 (26.7 ) % Fuel consumption (gallons in millions) 1,042 965 8.0 % Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes (dollars per gallon) 2.86 3.28 (12.8 ) % Operating cost per ASM (cents) 17.82 18.08 (1.4 ) % Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items (cents) 17.72 18.06 (1.9 ) % Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel (cents) 13.49 13.18 2.3 % Passenger enplanements (thousands) 52,766 48,232 9.4 % Departures (thousands): Mainline 290 275 5.6 % Regional 219 201 8.9 % Total 509 476 7.0 % Average stage length (miles): Mainline 1,156 1,123 2.9 % Regional 465 469 (0.8 ) % Total 858 846 1.4 % Aircraft at end of period: Mainline 967 931 3.9 % Regional (2) 550 533 3.2 % Total 1,517 1,464 3.6 % Full-time equivalent employees at end of period: Mainline 103,600 103,100 0.5 % Regional (3) 29,200 27,700 5.4 % Total 132,800 130,800 1.5 % Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding. (1) Unless otherwise noted, operating statistics include mainline and regional operations. Regional includes wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries and operating results from capacity purchase carriers. (2) Includes aircraft owned and leased by American as well as aircraft operated by third-party regional carriers under capacity purchase agreements. Excluded from the aircraft count above are 71 regional aircraft that were in temporary storage as of March 31, 2024 as follows: 57 Embraer 145, ten Bombardier CRJ 700, three Bombardier CRJ 900, and one Embraer 175. (3) Regional full-time equivalent employees only include our wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries.







American Airlines Group Inc. Consolidated Revenue Statistics by Region (Unaudited) 3 Months Ended

March 31, Increase 2024 2023 (Decrease) Domestic (1) Revenue passenger miles (millions) 38,812 35,750 8.6 % Available seat miles (ASM) (millions) 47,102 44,554 5.7 % Passenger load factor (percent) 82.4 80.2 2.2 pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 8,262 8,037 2.8 % Yield (cents) 21.29 22.48 (5.3 ) % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 17.54 18.04 (2.8 ) % Latin America (2) Revenue passenger miles (millions) 10,096 9,008 12.1 % Available seat miles (millions) 11,739 10,510 11.7 % Passenger load factor (percent) 86.0 85.7 0.3 pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 1,902 1,915 (0.7 ) % Yield (cents) 18.84 21.26 (11.4 ) % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 16.20 18.22 (11.1 ) % Atlantic Revenue passenger miles (millions) 6,455 5,821 10.9 % Available seat miles (millions) 9,042 8,242 9.7 % Passenger load factor (percent) 71.4 70.6 0.8 pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 992 931 6.5 % Yield (cents) 15.37 16.00 (3.9 ) % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 10.97 11.30 (2.9 ) % Pacific Revenue passenger miles (millions) 2,110 1,435 47.1 % Available seat miles (millions) 2,633 1,700 54.9 % Passenger load factor (percent) 80.1 84.4 (4.3 ) pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 302 220 37.5 % Yield (cents) 14.30 15.30 (6.5 ) % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 11.46 12.91 (11.2 ) % Total International Revenue passenger miles (millions) 18,661 16,264 14.7 % Available seat miles (millions) 23,414 20,452 14.5 % Passenger load factor (percent) 79.7 79.5 0.2 pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 3,196 3,066 4.3 % Yield (cents) 17.13 18.85 (9.1 ) % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 13.65 14.99 (8.9 ) % Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding. (1) Domestic results include Canada, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. (2) Latin America results include the Caribbean.

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information American Airlines Group Inc. (the Company) sometimes uses financial measures that are derived from the condensed consolidated financial statements but that are not presented in accordance with GAAP to understand and evaluate its current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures may also provide useful information to investors and others. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company is providing a reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable financial measures on a GAAP basis.



The tables below present the reconciliations of the following GAAP measures to their non-GAAP measures:



- Operating Income (GAAP measure) to Operating Income Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

- Operating Margin (GAAP measure) to Operating Margin Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

- Pre-Tax Income (Loss) (GAAP measure) to Pre-Tax Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

- Pre-Tax Margin (GAAP measure) to Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

- Net Income (Loss) (GAAP measure) to Net Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

- Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (GAAP measure) to Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)



Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. As net special items may vary from period-to-period in nature and amount, the adjustment to exclude net special items allows management an additional tool to understand the Company's core operating performance.



Additionally, the tables below present the reconciliations of total operating costs (GAAP measure) to total operating costs excluding net special items and fuel (non-GAAP measure) and total operating costs per ASM (CASM) to CASM excluding net special items and fuel. Management uses total operating costs excluding net special items and fuel and CASM excluding net special items and fuel to evaluate the Company's current operating performance and for period-to-period comparisons. The price of fuel, over which the Company has no control, impacts the comparability of period-to-period financial performance. The adjustment to exclude fuel and net special items allows management an additional tool to understand and analyze the Company's non-fuel costs and core operating performance. Reconciliation of Operating Income Excluding Net Special Items 3 Months

Ended March 31, Percent

Increase 2024 2023 (Decrease) (in millions) Operating income as reported $ 7 $ 438 Operating net special items: Mainline operating special items, net (1) 70 13 Operating income excluding net special items $ 77 $ 451 (83.0 %) Calculation of Operating Margin Operating income as reported $ 7 $ 438 Total operating revenues as reported $ 12,570 $ 12,189 Operating margin 0.1

% 3.6

% Calculation of Operating Margin Excluding Net Special Items Operating income excluding net special items $ 77 $ 451 Total operating revenues as reported $ 12,570 $ 12,189 Operating margin excluding net special items 0.6

% 3.7

% Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items Pre-tax income (loss) as reported $ (413 ) $ 17 Pre-tax net special items: Mainline operating special items, net (1) 70 13 Nonoperating special items, net (2) 46 15 Total pre-tax net special items 116 28 Pre-tax income (loss) excluding net special items $ (297 ) $ 45 nm Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin Pre-tax income (loss) as reported $ (413 ) $ 17 Total operating revenues as reported $ 12,570 $ 12,189 Pre-tax margin (3.3 %) 0.1 % Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items Pre-tax income (loss) excluding net special items $ (297 ) $ 45 Total operating revenues as reported $ 12,570 $ 12,189 Pre-tax margin excluding net special items (2.40 %) 0.4 % 3 Months Ended

March 31, Percent

Increase Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items 2024 2023 (Decrease) (in millions, except share and per share amounts) Net income (loss) as reported $ (312 ) $ 10 Net special items: Total pre-tax net special items (1), (2) 116 28 Net tax effect of net special items (30 ) (5 ) Net income (loss) excluding net special items $ (226 ) $ 33 nm Reconciliation of Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Excluding Net Special Items Net income (loss) excluding net special items $ (226 ) $ 33 Shares used for computation (in thousands): Basic 655,847 652,000 Diluted 655,847 656,707 Earnings (loss) per share excluding net special items: Basic $ (0.34 ) $ 0.05 Diluted $ (0.34 ) $ 0.05 Reconciliation of Total Operating Costs per ASM Excluding Net Special Items and Fuel Total operating expenses as reported $ 12,563 $ 11,751 Operating net special items: Mainline operating special items, net (1) (70 ) (13 ) Total operating expenses excluding net special items 12,493 11,738 Aircraft fuel and related taxes (2,980 ) (3,167 ) Total operating expenses excluding net special items and fuel $ 9,513 $ 8,571 (in cents) Total operating expenses per ASM as reported 17.82 18.08 Operating net special items per ASM: Mainline operating special items, net (1) (0.10 ) (0.02 ) Total operating expenses per ASM excluding net special items 17.72 18.06 Aircraft fuel and related taxes per ASM (4.23 ) (4.87 ) Total operating expenses per ASM excluding net special items and fuel 13.49 13.18 Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding. FOOTNOTES: (1) The 2024 first quarter mainline operating special items, net principally included $57 million of one-time charges resulting from the ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement with our mainline passenger service team members, including a one-time signing bonus. (2) Principally included mark-to-market net unrealized gains and losses associated with certain equity investments.







American Airlines Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions)(Unaudited) 3 Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,180 $ 3,333 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures and aircraft purchase deposits (824 ) (505 ) Purchases of short-term investments (3,287 ) (5,131 ) Sales of short-term investments 2,585 2,666 Decrease in restricted short-term investments 12 29 Other investing activities (2 ) 145 Net cash used in investing activities (1,516 ) (2,796 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on long-term debt and finance leases (873 ) (2,326 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 248 1,824 Other financing activities (17 ) (37 ) Net cash used in financing activities (642 ) (539 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash 22 (2 ) Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 681 586 (1) Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 703 $ 584 (1) The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to amounts reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets: Cash $ 604 $ 452 Restricted cash included in restricted cash and short-term investments 99 132 Total cash and restricted cash $ 703 $ 584

Free Cash Flow

The Company's free cash flow summary is presented in the table below, which is a non-GAAP measure that management believes is useful information to investors and others in evaluating the Company's ability to generate cash from its core operating performance that is available for use to reinvest in the business or to reduce debt. The Company defines free cash flows as net cash provided by operating activities less net cash used in investing activities, adjusted for (1) net purchases of short-term investments and (2) change in restricted cash. We believe that calculating free cash flow as adjusted for these items is more useful for investors because short-term investment activity and restricted cash are not representative of activity core to our operations.



This non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our calculation of free cash flow is not intended, and should not be used, to measure the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures because, among other things, it excludes mandatory debt service requirements and certain other non-discretionary expenditures. 3 Months Ended

March 31, 2024 (in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,180 Adjusted net cash used in investing activities (1) (810 ) Free cash flow $ 1,370 (1) The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted net cash used in investing activities for the three months ended March 31, 2024 (in millions): Net cash used in investing activities $ (1,516 ) Adjustments: Net purchases of short-term investments 702 Decrease in restricted cash 4 Adjusted net cash used in investing activities $ (810 )





